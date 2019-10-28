Maniac Belly Flops Off An 89-Foot Container Ship Crane
The so-called "death dive" was done to promote a Norwegian water sports festival and, boy, we hope it was worth it.
The best part about this very good badminton rally is just how stoked the commentator is.
He had been out there in the forest looking for World War II relics when he stumbled across bags full of personal belonging and the name of the man these things belonged to.
You might learn more about flood basalts from this video than you ever ever did studying Geology at college.
Sometimes it's best to keep those emotions in check.
See if you can make sense of this one-handed catch Bryan Edwards made against Tennessee.
For nearly two decades, Geneva Cooley assumed she would die in prison for nonviolent drug crimes. Then a judge changed her fate.
Apple is making its big bid into the streaming market with the simultaneous November 1st launch of its Apple TV+ service and four star-studded shows. Are they worth a subscription?
A conversation with the documentary filmmaker about Steve Bannon, Elizabeth Holmes, filmmaking, and the truth.
"Thank God none of the horses were out," homeowner Nancy Welke said.
The northern hemisphere's quietest tropical cyclone basin is currently going off. Cyclone Kyarr formed on Thursday and quickly spun up in the Indian Ocean into the most powerful storm on the planet.
If you've watched a video online in recent years, you've probably gotten an ad (or fifty) for VPN services. Tom Scott has some thoughts.
When Donald Trump was introduced at the World Series game on Sunday, the reaction from the crowd was less than enthusiastic.
From bibles and half-eaten cheeseburgers to painkillers and syringes, the cars photographed by Virginia-based photographer Matthew Casteel speak of the traumatized internal lives of US army veterans returning home after war.
The Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is the absolute master of throwing pinpoint passes while desperately avoiding a sack, and this throw from last night's win over the Kansas City Chiefs is just a sublime example.
Standing under an aging pavilion in the backyard of the home she's lived in for 54 years, Mary Anita Valdepeña let out a deep sigh and said she'd rather not be there.
Happily, the Aussie suffered no injuries other than, we suspect, a blow to its doggie ego.
How do magnetars get so magnetic? A study of stellar explosions shows that the long-accepted theory might be wrong.
Hope there was at least a dart board in there or something.
Of course, starting it was the least of my problems.
Apple's new AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation are coming on October 30th for $249.
Stuck behind a driver who can't figure out how to drive, this trucker decides to film the whole ordeal and cheer the guy on from his truck.
And yes, they're aware of the irony therein. But if capitalism is the cause of burnout, can capitalism really fix it?
Anna Wintour and a new CEO map out the future they can afford.
Fortunately, the worker was wearing a harness, and later on was safely rescued by firefighters and police officers.
When you find yourself thinking about writing an apology to the family of the man you murdered, you tend to make all kinds of excuses.
A new California law has legalized eating roadkill for environmental reasons. It's the right way to go.
In 2014, a subculture emerged in Japan called jimi halloween (地味ハロウィン), or "mundane Halloween."
I'm so raging mad right now my fingers can barely work the keyboard.
In highly relatable news, an overweight cat named Cinderblock has been resisting her exercise regimen.
It's been a rough few weeks on Mars for NASA's InSight lander — with more problems on the horizon.
The 56-year-old woman, unnamed by authorities, was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday in the city of Knoxville, according to a press release from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
On the gift of a long life — and whether we really are grateful for it.
What it's like living with a chronic circadian rhythm problem.
Shira Yarona Israel is a force to be reckoned with.
Thanks to Michael Gillespie, an obscure programmer at a Nerds on Call repair store, hundreds of thousands of ransomware victims have recovered their files for free.
When Planters discontinued its infamous Cheez Balls, an internet campaign brought them back. But consumer engagement is often the product in itself.
Maangchi was already a cult figure when she published her first cookbook in 2015. Now, with the release of her second book, she's practically a YouTube legend.
How was your morning commute? We can almost guarantee it was better than these Pittsburghers.
Once an innovation powerhouse, with creations like 'Stuffed Crust' and 'BigFoot,' Pizza Hut has been forced to shift focus from food to technology.
Caroline Crouchley's design (a finalist at the 2019 3M Young Scientist Challenge) builds on Elon Musk's idea but uses it to move existing trains — not move just a few people in a pod.
Visitors to Katmai National Park in Alaska observe an extraordinary moment of a mother bear charging another bear who got too close.
It's not magic, but when the new Nvidia Shield works, it almost feels like it.
The push for the convenience of instant delivery is having a stark impact on gridlock, roadway safety and pollution in New York City.
There are plenty of examples of songs that change keys upward, but the downward key change is rarer — and a lot more interesting.
Switching time is bad for our health, can exacerbate political tension and hinder trade. So a small group of academics wants to do away with time zones for good.
In Netflix's "The Crown," Helena Bonham plays Princess Margaret, the often scandalous, unhappy younger sister of Queen Elizabeth, in her tabloid-hounded middle age. Like Margaret, Bonham Carter has often been a source of tabloid fascination.
