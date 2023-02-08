How Different Countries Feel About The Metaverse, Visualized

The metaverse, an immersive, interactive virtual world, was originally a thing of science fiction — but now, tech giants are racing to make it a reality. Meta and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, for example, has spent many billions of dollars on his ambitious metaverse project.

But how does the average person feel about this technology? CoinKickoff analyzed searches for the 19 most popular metaverse platforms, and studied 1,662,990 global tweets mentioning the metaverse — using an AI tool to detect the sentiment in each — to find out what different countries think of virtual worlds.

Key Findings:

Of all the countries, the Philippines appears to be most interested in the metaverse, with 2,421 Google searches for it per 1,000 people. Grenada has the second-highest number of searches, at 1,472.

Support for the metaverse is highest in south east Asia, with five of the ten countries expressing the most positive opinions located in this region.

Vietnamese people are more welcoming of the metaverse than any other population, with 56.8 percent of Twitter posts analyzed from this country in favor of virtual worlds.

Ireland is more skeptical of the metaverse than any other country — 14.4 percent of tweets by Irish people about the metaverse express negative sentiment.

Via CoinKickoff.