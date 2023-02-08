Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

the meta-verdict

How Different Countries Feel About The Metaverse, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
How Different Countries Feel About The Metaverse, Visualized
Opinions on the metaverse vary widely from nation to nation, if people's tweets on the subject are anything to go by.
· 521 reads

The metaverse, an immersive, interactive virtual world, was originally a thing of science fiction — but now, tech giants are racing to make it a reality. Meta and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, for example, has spent many billions of dollars on his ambitious metaverse project.

But how does the average person feel about this technology? CoinKickoff analyzed searches for the 19 most popular metaverse platforms, and studied 1,662,990 global tweets mentioning the metaverse — using an AI tool to detect the sentiment in each — to find out what different countries think of virtual worlds.


Click images to enlarge

metaverse interest countries


Key Findings:

  • Of all the countries, the Philippines appears to be most interested in the metaverse, with 2,421 Google searches for it per 1,000 people. Grenada has the second-highest number of searches, at 1,472.

  • Support for the metaverse is highest in south east Asia, with five of the ten countries expressing the most positive opinions located in this region.

  • Vietnamese people are more welcoming of the metaverse than any other population, with 56.8 percent of Twitter posts analyzed from this country in favor of virtual worlds.

  • Ireland is more skeptical of the metaverse than any other country — 14.4 percent of tweets by Irish people about the metaverse express negative sentiment.


metaverse love hate countries




Check out more tech-related data here:



Via CoinKickoff.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Technology Stories