The Worst Plays, Worst Fashion, And Worst News In Sports For The Week Of June 19 Through June 26

If you love baseball, the NL East, and hate fashion and golf, then you are in the right place.

The Chicago Blackhawks Played The Cast Of Sesame Street In 1975

Why am I just finding out that the @NHLBlackhawks played a game against the cast of Sesame Street in 1975?



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gGt7KTAUkd — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) June 25, 2022

I wonder who won.

The NBA Draft Features Horrible Suits, Weird Picks, Awful Trades, And More Bad Fashion Than A Salvation Army

Blake Snell Breaks Bryce Harper's Left Thumb With 97-mph Fastball, Clearing Way For The Mets To Win The Division

Thanks Blake? That seems mean to say.

Pittsburgh Pirates Crew Fails To Catch Squirrel On The Field With Giant Net, Bucket

Just a pathetic attempt. Total chumps, being paid like professionals. These are adults! Worthless.

Is That A Groundhog? On The Raceway?? During An F1 Race???

F1 is having itself quite the week, isn't it?

DiDi Gregorius Almost Throws Away Game For The Phillies, Narrowly Clearing The Way For The Mets To Win The Division

Didi Gregorius throws away a win for the Phillies 😬 pic.twitter.com/hCjs3g9y6N — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) June 18, 2022

Remember when they fired their manager?

Jon Rahm Hits Ball In Bunker, Ends Up In The Same Spot

Jon Rahm is making things interesting now as he fails to clear the lip of a bunker on the 18th! 😮 pic.twitter.com/4vwGTPUyth — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 18, 2022

Golf is bad and dumb, turn all golf courses into public parks or more room for low income housing.

Klay Thompson Loses His Hat Riding A Boat In The Bay

Holy cannoli.

Lady Tries To Kiss Steph Curry At Parade, Doesn't Quite Land It

What a deke by Steph, just a total juke out of the way.

Ball Hits Umpire, Breaks Off Camera

Can we all agree on those being stupid and pointless anyways? Just get rid of that angle, no point to it.

Why Can No One Hit This Shot In Golf?

“One of us! One of us!” pic.twitter.com/qVTVdqY4UU — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) June 16, 2022

We have ALL been there 😅



Rory McIlroy was hacking at his ball in the long grass for some time, but ends up with a double-bogey thanks to a stunning 20-footer 😍 pic.twitter.com/MjZzDfB76Q — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 17, 2022

Golf................................not good!

Own Goal Alert! Own Goal Alert!

Own goal of the week?! 😅 pic.twitter.com/hzLFoi45CM — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 18, 2022

Wrong net, dude.

JP Crawford Did Not See This Coming From Max Stassi

I sure didn't!

It's Somebody's Job To Catch This Thing, But They Can't Agree On Who

The dedication to tanking from the A's is unmatched, and it shows right here. They out-tanked the Royals today because of plays like this. pic.twitter.com/cfCDXLMd6Z — RandomDude476 (26-44) #TankSZN (@WandomWude476) June 18, 2022

Shout out to Elvis Andrus and Matt Davidson, really tanking up the place for Oakland.