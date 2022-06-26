Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

holy cannoli

The Worst Plays, Worst Fashion, And Worst News In Sports For The Week Of June 19 Through June 26

Jared Russo
Jared Russo · · 539 reads
The Worst Plays, Worst Fashion, And Worst News In Sports For The Week Of June 19 Through June 26
Over the past week there have been a lot of tomfoolery, shenanigans, foibles, oopsies, and hijinks in the sports world. We rounded up the best of the worst for you. Including a lot of bad suits worn by rookies.

If you love baseball, the NL East, and hate fashion and golf, then you are in the right place.

The Chicago Blackhawks Played The Cast Of Sesame Street In 1975

I wonder who won.


The NBA Draft Features Horrible Suits, Weird Picks, Awful Trades, And More Bad Fashion Than A Salvation Army

Read more about all of it here!


Blake Snell Breaks Bryce Harper's Left Thumb With 97-mph Fastball, Clearing Way For The Mets To Win The Division

Thanks Blake? That seems mean to say.


Pittsburgh Pirates Crew Fails To Catch Squirrel On The Field With Giant Net, Bucket

Just a pathetic attempt. Total chumps, being paid like professionals. These are adults! Worthless.


Is That A Groundhog? On The Raceway?? During An F1 Race???

F1 is having itself quite the week, isn't it?


DiDi Gregorius Almost Throws Away Game For The Phillies, Narrowly Clearing The Way For The Mets To Win The Division

Remember when they fired their manager?


Jon Rahm Hits Ball In Bunker, Ends Up In The Same Spot

Golf is bad and dumb, turn all golf courses into public parks or more room for low income housing.


Klay Thompson Loses His Hat Riding A Boat In The Bay

Holy cannoli.


Lady Tries To Kiss Steph Curry At Parade, Doesn't Quite Land It

What a deke by Steph, just a total juke out of the way.


Ball Hits Umpire, Breaks Off Camera

Can we all agree on those being stupid and pointless anyways? Just get rid of that angle, no point to it.


Why Can No One Hit This Shot In Golf?

Golf................................not good!


Own Goal Alert! Own Goal Alert!

Wrong net, dude.


JP Crawford Did Not See This Coming From Max Stassi

I sure didn't!


It's Somebody's Job To Catch This Thing, But They Can't Agree On Who

Shout out to Elvis Andrus and Matt Davidson, really tanking up the place for Oakland.


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.