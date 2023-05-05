Jack Is Back, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

Where were all of the following people on Sunday April 30, 2023?

Aaron Rodgers, Sauce Gardner, Spike Lee, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Trevor Noah, Jack Harlow, Patrick Ewing, Emma Roberts, Ben Stiller, Michael J. Fox, Zach Cherry, Martha Stewart, Jessica Alba, Chris Rock, Tracy Morgan, Dave Chappelle, Roger Federer, Carmelo Anthony, Fat Joe, CC Sabathia and Jon Stewart.

The answer: at Madison Square Garden, with me, for a Knicks playoff game! But only a few stories actually came out of any of that, mostly they showed up and enjoyed the game. No drama, no one was kicked out or anything, like Charles Oakley once was.







MVP of the Week: Luka Doncic

This is an incredible story and act of kindness from Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. Why any country allows to continue putting profiting off of gun sales over the lives of its citizens is beyond me, but that's capitalism for you. Get rid of all the guns, forever. Anyways, thank you Luka.

Doncic has deep family ties to the Belgrade, Serbia region and a spokesperson for the Luka Doncic Foundation tells ESPN of his immediate plans to take care of the funerals and counseling -- and a long-term commitment to provide whatever other assistance is needed. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 4, 2023

Bloopers of the Week

What a dig.

what a thing to say about someone who is good at football, lol. pic.twitter.com/dBXemEURGp — tara 🌷 (@magnolia2010) April 29, 2023

Incredible footage.

might be the funniest thing i've seen this year https://t.co/7E8zgKhwmH — niki grayson (@godsewa) April 29, 2023

A dog peed on him during the Draft.

Some character concerns with this pup right here. Might cause them to slip down the board a bit... https://t.co/JuE49Xs54I pic.twitter.com/dJumaqx0EG — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 29, 2023

Thank goodness he isn't a Met anymore.

"Uh, Hi, is this the Apple help desk. My iPad just stopped working and I'm not sure why?"



"Did I drop it? No, I didn't drop it. I didn't do anything. It just stopped working." https://t.co/pGfolbwpAx — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 30, 2023

Clearly you're not a golfer.

everyone is going to be annoyed with me but he should have a rake not a fishing pole if this is how they're playing it https://t.co/lBAbhp8vQx — Land of 10,000 Crakes (@cdgoldstein) April 30, 2023

Who runs this account?

My weekend wasn't great but at least I didn't choke away a 3-1 playoff lead. Anyways taste the rainbow — SKITTLES (@Skittles) May 1, 2023

Falcons fans stay losing.

Sauce, come on man. She was the Invisible Woman in Fantastic Four!

Jessica Alba was impressed with Sauce Gardner even though he didn’t know who she was 😂 pic.twitter.com/x9UjUc4YsZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2023

To be clear, I’ve seen Jessica Alba in movies before, but I never looked on google to see what her real name is😂 — D’ROY GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) May 4, 2023

Oh no he thinks Aaron meant tips on playing and not actual gems https://t.co/MHsIQ3Yo4k — Breddy Tidgewater 🅙 (@intelSEBASTIAN) May 5, 2023

You messed up Malik. Run and hide.

Beasley getting traded I never seen Bron mess up a hand shake before https://t.co/fr8AKT1NgC — َ (@FeelLikeDrew) May 5, 2023

He just hated that water bottle so much.

Bad night to be a water bottle. 🫣 pic.twitter.com/scomVmatay — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 5, 2023

Not how you end a game.

walkoff white sox hbp oh nvm pic.twitter.com/QRDylYNkeL — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) May 4, 2023

I too am keeping a very interested eye on dating Brie Larson.

Jason 'Keeping Very Interested Eye On' 100 Billion Dollars In Cash https://t.co/uXAtXvXeDq — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) May 5, 2023

Best Moments of the Week

Jack is back.

Game 6: Jack's Back pic.twitter.com/iiX3gNCfSM — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 29, 2023

Jack Nicholson is back courtside at a Lakers playoff game for the first time in a long time. pic.twitter.com/MFIvMz4XxZ — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 29, 2023

This guy is a fan!

That hella hyped fan had some decent seats. Looks like he got GP2's autograph postgame. 🔥 https://t.co/dYKGrBCWGo pic.twitter.com/H3IbHx3NWc — fakelogic (@fakelogic) May 1, 2023

They should try this.

I wonder about this all the time pic.twitter.com/eSrJxo8e9k — Old Man Perez (@IolaElla) May 1, 2023

This should be a blooper but he did put up almost 50 in a shocking upset win that night, so...

Jnco stock to the moon 📈📈📈 https://t.co/hb37GzP24w — the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) May 2, 2023

James Harden showed up wearing a comforter and had the best playoff game. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Dc1NY7grFm — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) May 2, 2023

I be wanting to go to the met gala, but I’m always in the play offs this time of year #Uno pic.twitter.com/owX5lexVuv — James Harden (@JHarden13) May 2, 2023

Snoop Dogg in the house.

HERE YE HERE YE!

The @Nationals are taking us back to colonial times with this HR celly. pic.twitter.com/SnlQtpIJEv — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 1, 2023

THE DEVILS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Damn spam calls. pic.twitter.com/vRsKOJ27DY — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) May 2, 2023

MVP

Red Panda is the real MVP though.

The greatest athlete in NBA history pic.twitter.com/EedBcD8xmp — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 4, 2023

Nice moonwalk.

Here's Amir Garrett impersonating Bryan Baker's moonwalk and then pointing to the Orioles' bullpen.



(video courtesy of Bally Sports) pic.twitter.com/nzc3Sflk4N — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) May 4, 2023

What a hot dog.

brick wall WATER FALL pic.twitter.com/DXJ0jN7ywY — Ashland (@BravesAshland) May 4, 2023

Quotes of the Week

New York Jets rookie Will McDonald:

BREAKING: #Jets DE Will McDonald says he has retired from jumping off cars and riding the unicycle now that he's in the NFL.



He's focused on jumping over offensive tackles instead.



I asked if that means 6-7 Mekhi Becton.



"I'm gonna have to!" — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 28, 2023

Medically zonked Darnell Washington:

Medical zonked him like he’s 1960’s Batman https://t.co/xqmxR2tIrB — mike⚡️suszek (@mikesuszek) April 29, 2023

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler:

Jimmy Butler, when asked how his rolled ankle is feeling: "Like a rolled ankle." — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) April 30, 2023

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry:

Reporter: "Who can stop Steph Curry"



Steph: "Hopefully we'll never find out" pic.twitter.com/36sSaQEfsP — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 1, 2023

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic:

Jokic is actually funny 😂



Q: “Do you expect their energy to be up now that they’re back on their home court?”



Jokic: “No my friend, I expect they surrender and give us the win.”



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/akvuMBdSRf — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) May 4, 2023

LeBron James responding to Dillon Brooks:

Good afternoon everyone. I'm guessing this was not directed at Ziaire Williams or John Konchar. https://t.co/BDS3ZqFP6r — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) April 29, 2023

Anyways, if we missed anything send us a tip to [email protected] or on Twitter at @jaredrusso.