Jack Is Back, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

Celebrities have invaded our playoff hockey and basketball, and I for one am all for it. Bring on the A-listers!
Where were all of the following people on Sunday April 30, 2023?

Aaron Rodgers, Sauce Gardner, Spike Lee, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Trevor Noah, Jack Harlow, Patrick Ewing, Emma Roberts, Ben Stiller, Michael J. Fox, Zach Cherry, Martha Stewart, Jessica Alba, Chris Rock, Tracy Morgan, Dave Chappelle, Roger Federer, Carmelo Anthony, Fat Joe, CC Sabathia and Jon Stewart.

The answer: at Madison Square Garden, with me, for a Knicks playoff game! But only a few stories actually came out of any of that, mostly they showed up and enjoyed the game. No drama, no one was kicked out or anything, like Charles Oakley once was.



MVP of the Week: Luka Doncic

This is an incredible story and act of kindness from Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. Why any country allows to continue putting profiting off of gun sales over the lives of its citizens is beyond me, but that's capitalism for you. Get rid of all the guns, forever. Anyways, thank you Luka.


Bloopers of the Week

What a dig.


Incredible footage.


A dog peed on him during the Draft.


Thank goodness he isn't a Met anymore.


Clearly you're not a golfer.


Who runs this account?


Falcons fans stay losing.


Sauce, come on man. She was the Invisible Woman in Fantastic Four!


You messed up Malik. Run and hide.


He just hated that water bottle so much.


Not how you end a game.


I too am keeping a very interested eye on dating Brie Larson.


Best Moments of the Week

Jack is back.


This guy is a fan!


They should try this.


This should be a blooper but he did put up almost 50 in a shocking upset win that night, so...


Snoop Dogg in the house.


HERE YE HERE YE!


THE DEVILS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!


MVP


Red Panda is the real MVP though.


Nice moonwalk.


What a hot dog.


Quotes of the Week

New York Jets rookie Will McDonald:


Medically zonked Darnell Washington:


Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler:


Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry:


Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic:


LeBron James responding to Dillon Brooks:


Anyways, if we missed anything send us a tip to [email protected] or on Twitter at @jaredrusso. Last week we covered the first round of the NFL Draft and I ranted about the Jets not taking an offensive tackle, but we got a center in round two so it's not as big of a deal. Be sure to check out this weekly round-up every Friday afternoon!

