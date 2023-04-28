Popular
The Jets Kid, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

The NFL draft, the NBA playoffs, the Rodgers trade, the Will Levis slide, so much happened this week it's hard to contain it all into one post. But we did it.
This is the only place, the only small safe haven on the website, I get to rant about Jets GM Joe Douglas being outclassed again — and reaching for a player he didn't need too high because other GMs outsmarted him. Damn you Pittsburgh and New England for scheming! Damn you Tennessee for taking a tackle! I have stronger words, but I would get fired for saying them.

I hated that fifteenth pick, I'm livid and irate that we aren't going to protect a 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers, we didn't add to our league-worst offense and we added to our already top five defense — why? Stupid, bad, dumb.

Trust me to run the Jets better than Joe Douglas. I could've drafted a better QB than Zach Wilson, took Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, not botched this draft and not gotten fleeced by Green Bay for Rodgers. Terrible all around, moving back from pick thirteen was so awful. Anyways here's some other not as important stuff that happened this week.


MVP of the Week: Kyle Stickles

While I spent my entire intro hating and dunking on the Jets's draft choice — a no-name edge rusher we didn't need — the person who announced that pick stole my heart.

His name is Kyle, (he was representing the Make-A-Wish Foundation), he got to go up on stage and ended up doing the best job I've ever seen. He hyped up the crowd and spelled out the team name. This kid's my favorite fan since Fireman Ed, and I want him back every year from now on.

Do not select another Jet without Kyle on hand.


Bloopers of the Week

Will Levis, welcome to the rest of us.


You come at the king, you don't miss.


Stick to basketball, Josh.


YUCK!!!


I hate the Atlanta Barves.


Best Moments of the Week

This is amazing.


Eyes emoji!!!


Mariners are a thirsty team.


This is why we love baseball.


The king of LA.


We got him, boys.


Art.


The Spurs should sign him.


RIP Jerry Springer.


All hail the gnome.


Quotes of the Week

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards:


No one has more quotes that make this section than Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla:


New York Jets running back Breece Hall after finding out the team traded for Aaron Rodgers:


Mad Dog Chris Russo (no relation):


New Jets QB Aaron Rodgers:


Miami legend and Heat GOAT Dwyane Wade:


Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard:


Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce:


The Bucks:


Miami Heat hero Jimmy Butler:


Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum:


Anyways, if we missed anything send us a tip to [email protected] or on Twitter at @jaredrusso. Last week we covered Austin Reaves becoming THAT GUY. Be sure to check out this weekly round-up every Friday afternoon!

Comments

