The Jets Kid, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

This is the only place, the only small safe haven on the website, I get to rant about Jets GM Joe Douglas being outclassed again — and reaching for a player he didn't need too high because other GMs outsmarted him. Damn you Pittsburgh and New England for scheming! Damn you Tennessee for taking a tackle! I have stronger words, but I would get fired for saying them.

I hated that fifteenth pick, I'm livid and irate that we aren't going to protect a 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers, we didn't add to our league-worst offense and we added to our already top five defense — why? Stupid, bad, dumb.

Trust me to run the Jets better than Joe Douglas. I could've drafted a better QB than Zach Wilson, took Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, not botched this draft and not gotten fleeced by Green Bay for Rodgers. Terrible all around, moving back from pick thirteen was so awful. Anyways here's some other not as important stuff that happened this week.

MVP of the Week: Kyle Stickles

While I spent my entire intro hating and dunking on the Jets's draft choice — a no-name edge rusher we didn't need — the person who announced that pick stole my heart.

His name is Kyle, (he was representing the Make-A-Wish Foundation), he got to go up on stage and ended up doing the best job I've ever seen. He hyped up the crowd and spelled out the team name. This kid's my favorite fan since Fireman Ed, and I want him back every year from now on.

Do not select another Jet without Kyle on hand.

Bloopers of the Week

Will Levis, welcome to the rest of us.

Will Levis during his presser before Kentucky’s Pro Day 😳



Levis was shown on TV in the green room 37 times throughout the first round.



That was 29 times more than anyone else.



You have to feel for the Kentucky QB. pic.twitter.com/UL6QsESZbs — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) April 28, 2023

Will Levis looks the tired senior at prom trying to find directions to the after party pic.twitter.com/y452WysB9R — James D Koh (@JamesDKoh) April 28, 2023

You come at the king, you don't miss.

Maybe don’t trash talk the King. pic.twitter.com/h2xUerofx1 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 23, 2023

Only NINE points for the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/t7Ch7pKCLa — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) April 23, 2023

Dillon Brooks gets rejected by AD then airballs a three by a foot pic.twitter.com/phSrLPxBdW — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) April 25, 2023

Stick to basketball, Josh.

"I would not play basketball if I could sing. If I could sing bro, I'm going on tour!"



Josh Hart trying to sing along to Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin' 😂pic.twitter.com/Gd35qcAla1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 23, 2023

lol legit the best. https://t.co/fTxNX0J3u0 — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) April 27, 2023

Josh Hart jokes that his wife got annoyed because he went home right after seeing Jalen Brunson to play video games with him 🤣



"Didn't you guys just see each other?"



"Yes, technically" pic.twitter.com/sBYtUBohnl — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 28, 2023

YUCK!!!

I hate the Atlanta Barves.

imagine having such an incredible opportunity to

sell ginormous hats

sponsor ginormous hat day at home games

create ginormous hat mascots



and instead u whine to rob manfred about ginormous hats https://t.co/fIIXAAEwqU — darth™ (@darth) April 27, 2023

Best Moments of the Week

This is amazing.

Eyes emoji!!!

Mariners are a thirsty team.

There's A LOT going on but we're here for it 😅 pic.twitter.com/SIH0roAVOk — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 23, 2023

This is why we love baseball.

33-year-old Drew Maggi gets the call to the Major Leagues after 13 seasons and over 1,000 MILB games pic.twitter.com/wTST3mwZm9 — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) April 23, 2023

Baseball is the best!! https://t.co/qrnTGSdzhj — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 23, 2023

love what’s happening in Pittsburgh https://t.co/eQUULVvq0M — Jamie Righetti (@JamieRighetti) April 27, 2023

The king of LA.

If you are not sure. Will Ferrell is a Kings fanatic like yours truly. pic.twitter.com/PQZEWiyuz7 — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) April 22, 2023

We got him, boys.

The NFL Live crew responds in real-time to @AdamSchefter breaking the Aaron Rodgers trade news. Put this in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/Yf26lLfJ5E — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) April 24, 2023

Find you someone who looks at you the way Robert Saleh looks at Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/UPqI22UtKn — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 26, 2023

Art.

This account never misses https://t.co/yh7LrW8Fht — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) April 26, 2023

.@WaltFrazier breaking out an all-time CLASSIC for game 5 🐮🔥 pic.twitter.com/ReK05f0Frd — x - KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) April 26, 2023

The Cowboys war room looks very familiar 😅 🌌 pic.twitter.com/YmKo449m9C — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2023

The Spurs should sign him.

Bro ran a marathon while dribbling a basketball 🤯 (via persources/IG) pic.twitter.com/FlRaDS55Py — Overtime (@overtime) April 26, 2023

RIP Jerry Springer.

Jerry Springer is dead.



So let's take a look at at when Benny The Bull did the show for some reason. pic.twitter.com/GVq4prZrY9 — Morten Stig Jensen (@msjnba) April 27, 2023

All hail the gnome.

This gnome has hits in it. It stays until it doesn’t. https://t.co/nuRZsu8Hfd — Dan Reilly (@danreilly11) April 28, 2023

Quotes of the Week

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards:

a series is not over until a player from a team down 3-0 insists it’s not over yet https://t.co/zUSKk7zucc — alex (@steven_lebron) April 22, 2023

No one has more quotes that make this section than Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla:

What did Joe Mazzulla see when Jaylen Brown took off his mask?



"I saw his face..........And then after that, I saw just his poise." — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) April 24, 2023

New York Jets running back Breece Hall after finding out the team traded for Aaron Rodgers:

My Knee feel a lil healthier now😂 — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) April 24, 2023

Mad Dog Chris Russo (no relation):

Jets fans shouldn’t worry about giving up future draft picks for Aaron Rodgers because they can all be dead next year, says Chris Mad Dog Russo. pic.twitter.com/hUc1J4NreE — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 25, 2023

New Jets QB Aaron Rodgers:

A historic unbroken streak of "everyone in the courtroom groans at my shit" behavior continues.https://t.co/sxId05W8O0 — David Roth (@david_j_roth) April 26, 2023

Miami legend and Heat GOAT Dwyane Wade:

Dwyane Wade explains why he moved out of Florida



“My family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that's one of the reasons why I don't live there.”



(Via @people ) pic.twitter.com/s68Dp7jExV — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 26, 2023

Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard:

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce:

this app is so backwards can't tell what's real https://t.co/UJpgndlTt7 — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) April 27, 2023

The Bucks:

To wrap up his post-game press conference tonight, I asked Mike Budenholzer a simple question:



Do you view this season as a failure?



His response: pic.twitter.com/gKTfMPqlfm — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 27, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo asked if the #Bucks made enough adjustments on Jimmy Butler:



“We didn’t. We didn’t. We didn’t.” pic.twitter.com/ocwZXasRjA — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) April 27, 2023

Bud's comments about the decision to sit Giannis in Game 3 reflect here. https://t.co/ZRiXV84V6u — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) April 27, 2023

After not getting to cover Jimmy Butler much in this series, Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked if he would like to have covered Butler more in this series.



Antetokounmpo: "Yes." — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 27, 2023

This is one of the best postgame quotes I’ve ever heard in response to the whole failure aspect of people’s seasons. https://t.co/KlZqJwwPAg — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) April 27, 2023

Miami Heat hero Jimmy Butler:

omg lmaooooo i’m howling

“do your job” pic.twitter.com/Mfw0pBZL4T — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) April 27, 2023

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum:

"I want to send an apology to the legend @JanetJackson " 🤣



-Tatum after the Celtics Game 6 win in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/QVgsn5tmud — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 28, 2023

Anyways, if we missed anything send us a tip to [email protected] or on Twitter at @jaredrusso. Last week we covered Austin Reaves becoming THAT GUY. Be sure to check out this weekly round-up every Friday afternoon!