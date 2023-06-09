Popular
Saudi Arabia Bought Golf, And More Of This Week's Worst Sports Moments

Jared Russo
Out of the many cool, interesting, fun and goofy moments from the week, nothing tops the utter despair we felt watching golf turn toxic. Time to dive into one of the most significant developments in sports history.
It was a fun week of hijinks, bloopers and quotes in the world of sports. Dalvin Cook and Chris Paul are being released by their teams, the NBA and Stanley Cup Finals are both compelling 2-1 series, baseball is cookin' and yet we cannot help but feel it was all overwhelmed by one singular story. This week along with some fun moments, we've decided to shine a light on the worst first.

One sour announcement and an entire sport was purchased by a country, in one fell swoop. We have to talk about golf before we get into the antics and shenanigans from all the other sports.



Loser of the Week: Jay Monahan and the PGA Tour

One of the most disgusting and greedy moves in the history of sports just happened: PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan accepted an undisclosed amount of money from the Saudi Arabian government.

The LIV Tour and PGA are merging, and this effectively gives ownership of every pro golfer to a shadowy group of strangers. Jay Monahan sold out everyone he advocated and protected for years, just to cash out at the end of the day. A spineless move from a gutless man. Here are his quotes about the families of 9/11 victims that he has now thrown under the bus.

Anyone who has been swindled out of money on the PGA Tour for staying loyal has now been double crossed and are cheaper for not taking the LIV deal. Just a total sellout, low class move from Monahan. Golf is poisoned forever.

Washington Post's Sports Columnist Sally Jenkins laid it out pretty succinctly and questioned who made the first move. She was right in questioning what this meant for the loyal players and their rights moving forward. "How on earth are self-respecting PGA Tour golfers supposed to choke down this corporate sellout," she wrote.

Bought. That’s the only word for Monahan and his henchies on the PGA Tour policy board, who have made an otherwise inexplicable — and still vague — deal to work with LIV and the European tour to form a new global enterprise, funded by the Saudis. They were bought. The only question is for how many bills.

[Sally Jenkins, Washington Post]


MVP of the Week: Samantha Rivera

On an unrelated note, the winner of the week was CBS Miami reporter Samantha Rivera. She put in double duty effort and for that, we salute you.


Bloopers of the Week

Don't set off Siri when announcing a baseball game (thanks a lot Jose Siri).


High-fiving is hard to do.


Don't do it Travis!


This has to be a mistake, right?


The new coach killer has arrived.


This man is about to get a super max deal, which is more money than any of us reading will ever see in our lifetimes combined, and that makes me question the society civilization has built:


Spirit Airlines? Rough.


Best Moments of the Week

Their first Stanley Cup game victory ever for the Panthers, well done Tkachuk.


What a nice man Shohei is.


Is this his son?


The one and only Jeff Van Gundy.


What a catch (times three).


LET'S GO LIBERTY!


Get a new phone, dude.


Now the song is stuck in my head, thanks a lot.


Quotes of the Week

Miami Heat lifer Udonis Haslem:


Philosopher and former NBA MVP Charles Barkley:


Knicks hopeful and current Cleveland Cavalier guard Donovan Mitchell:


Landry Shamet super fan Scoot Henderson:


NBA free agent Chris Paul:



If you think we missed anything, send us a tip to [email protected] or on Twitter at @jaredrusso. Last week, we covered NBA players drinking breast milk and yes you read that right. Be sure to check out this weekly round-up every Friday afternoon!

