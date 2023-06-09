blood money
Saudi Arabia Bought Golf, And More Of This Week's Worst Sports Moments
It was a fun week of hijinks, bloopers and quotes in the world of sports. Dalvin Cook and Chris Paul are being released by their teams, the NBA and Stanley Cup Finals are both compelling 2-1 series, baseball is cookin' and yet we cannot help but feel it was all overwhelmed by one singular story. This week along with some fun moments, we've decided to shine a light on the worst first.
One sour announcement and an entire sport was purchased by a country, in one fell swoop. We have to talk about golf before we get into the antics and shenanigans from all the other sports.
Loser of the Week: Jay Monahan and the PGA Tour
One of the most disgusting and greedy moves in the history of sports just happened: PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan accepted an undisclosed amount of money from the Saudi Arabian government.
The LIV Tour and PGA are merging, and this effectively gives ownership of every pro golfer to a shadowy group of strangers. Jay Monahan sold out everyone he advocated and protected for years, just to cash out at the end of the day. A spineless move from a gutless man. Here are his quotes about the families of 9/11 victims that he has now thrown under the bus.
Last June, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan was citing 9/11 when explaining his issues with LIV. https://t.co/XbEBSoxvHd pic.twitter.com/lfMQ502578— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 6, 2023
and this one too https://t.co/PgzgSULMjf pic.twitter.com/d1VAhAzpKm— Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) June 6, 2023
Anyone who has been swindled out of money on the PGA Tour for staying loyal has now been double crossed and are cheaper for not taking the LIV deal. Just a total sellout, low class move from Monahan. Golf is poisoned forever.
Washington Post's Sports Columnist Sally Jenkins laid it out pretty succinctly and questioned who made the first move. She was right in questioning what this meant for the loyal players and their rights moving forward. "How on earth are self-respecting PGA Tour golfers supposed to choke down this corporate sellout," she wrote.
Bought. That’s the only word for Monahan and his henchies on the PGA Tour policy board, who have made an otherwise inexplicable — and still vague — deal to work with LIV and the European tour to form a new global enterprise, funded by the Saudis. They were bought. The only question is for how many bills.
[Sally Jenkins, Washington Post]
MVP of the Week: Samantha Rivera
On an unrelated note, the winner of the week was CBS Miami reporter Samantha Rivera. She put in double duty effort and for that, we salute you.
Talking about Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, stiff-arming a fan trying to get on camera and getting into the highlights.— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 6, 2023
Quite the display of multitasking by Samantha Rivera of CBS Miami pic.twitter.com/yvP8C3V4BS
Bloopers of the Week
Don't set off Siri when announcing a baseball game (thanks a lot Jose Siri).
Joe Castiglione accidentally sets off iPhone Siri after announcing Jose Siri stepping to the plate pic.twitter.com/Ft0tmxIYNn— WEEI Red Sox Network (@SoxBooth) June 4, 2023
High-fiving is hard to do.
Nobody was hurt on the execution of this high five 😅 pic.twitter.com/t5DS9z5bpn— espnW (@espnW) June 9, 2023
Don't do it Travis!
Travis Kelce wanted to get on the mic at the White House....— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 5, 2023
Patrick Mahomes got him outta there 😂😂pic.twitter.com/gsCi1ygsnd
This has to be a mistake, right?
the WHAT stadium pic.twitter.com/bmnU5lGdRC— jesse spector (@jessespector) June 6, 2023
The new coach killer has arrived.
KD is set to play under his FOURTH HC in the past year... pic.twitter.com/UYytNXR2Sm— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2023
This man is about to get a super max deal, which is more money than any of us reading will ever see in our lifetimes combined, and that makes me question the society civilization has built:
This is cyber bullying https://t.co/xnH1gZZlmk— Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) June 3, 2023
Spirit Airlines? Rough.
After a t16 at Memorial, Hideki must have sprung for the group 1 upgrade on Spirit. pic.twitter.com/AaP3AA5oLu— The Fried Egg (@the_fried_egg) June 5, 2023
Best Moments of the Week
Their first Stanley Cup game victory ever for the Panthers, well done Tkachuk.
TKACHUK HAS TIED THE GAME WITH THE NET EMPTY 😱😱😱😱😱— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 9, 2023
THEY'RE GOING WILD IN FLORIDA pic.twitter.com/Z2MErLrY1e
What a nice man Shohei is.
C’mon, we both know how this ends. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2plHBeNsZ6— MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2023
Is this his son?
.@F1 @yukitsunoda07 pic.twitter.com/AY0kGlskcT— Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) June 4, 2023
The one and only Jeff Van Gundy.
lmaooooo jvg pic.twitter.com/1ZMJOo4WIX— Dan Favale (@danfavale) June 8, 2023
What a catch (times three).
KALEY MUDGE, ARE YOU KIDDING?! 🤯 @mudge03#WCWS #SCtop10 x 🎥 ESPN / @FSU_Softball pic.twitter.com/rofO1Nn0HN— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 8, 2023
.@You_Found_Nimmo found it! pic.twitter.com/a3ZimcrB1X— New York Mets (@Mets) June 9, 2023
Rio Gomez loses his glove, but saves the ball!— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 8, 2023
The @RedSox prospect shows off some wizardry in his first home start for the @WooSox: pic.twitter.com/oV3rLjh2IW
LET'S GO LIBERTY!
STEWIE CALLED GAME 🥶 pic.twitter.com/AnvQKMgGpB— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 3, 2023
Get a new phone, dude.
Was having quite the nice practice session this morning too pic.twitter.com/qWBKuM2yHO— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 6, 2023
Now the song is stuck in my head, thanks a lot.
WHOPPER WHOPPER WHOPPER WHOPPER pic.twitter.com/eWmSfaOGBl— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 8, 2023
Quotes of the Week
Miami Heat lifer Udonis Haslem:
Udonis Haslem speaks up for Florida and Floridians against Ron DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/hN3cE6VIHu— John Ledesma (@JohnnyNBA) June 4, 2023
Philosopher and former NBA MVP Charles Barkley:
Charles Barkley talked about Shannon sharpe leaving Skip bayless & undisputed 😭😭😭— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 2, 2023
“I read an article today & it said if you work with a damn idiot they’ll buy you out” pic.twitter.com/OZ2LYAgDge
Knicks hopeful and current Cleveland Cavalier guard Donovan Mitchell:
“For Game 3 when we came out…the noise…the fans…When they did the anthem bruh? That shit was crazy. That shit was crazy; like when they did the anthem, I was like ‘Damn, this shit is jumping.’ Like I was geeked”— New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 2, 2023
— Donovan Mitchell on the Garden playoff atmosphere pic.twitter.com/xYQhXf14QS
Landry Shamet super fan Scoot Henderson:
Scott Henderson when asked some players he looks up to and who he’d like to play with:— andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) June 4, 2023
“Guys like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Landry Shamet. All guys that I have looked up forever to and modeled my game after:”
👀 pic.twitter.com/lvyvx5PwoR
NBA free agent Chris Paul:
"[My daughter] at the age now where at school kids talk crazy to her. She had a little boy at school that said some reckless stuff to her was like, 'Your daddy ain't never gon' win no championship.'"— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 7, 2023
Chris Paul on not winning an NBA title
(via @thepivot)pic.twitter.com/zXp8HqOemN
