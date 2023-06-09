Saudi Arabia Bought Golf, And More Of This Week's Worst Sports Moments

It was a fun week of hijinks, bloopers and quotes in the world of sports. Dalvin Cook and Chris Paul are being released by their teams, the NBA and Stanley Cup Finals are both compelling 2-1 series, baseball is cookin' and yet we cannot help but feel it was all overwhelmed by one singular story. This week along with some fun moments, we've decided to shine a light on the worst first.

One sour announcement and an entire sport was purchased by a country, in one fell swoop. We have to talk about golf before we get into the antics and shenanigans from all the other sports.







Loser of the Week: Jay Monahan and the PGA Tour

One of the most disgusting and greedy moves in the history of sports just happened: PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan accepted an undisclosed amount of money from the Saudi Arabian government.

The LIV Tour and PGA are merging, and this effectively gives ownership of every pro golfer to a shadowy group of strangers. Jay Monahan sold out everyone he advocated and protected for years, just to cash out at the end of the day. A spineless move from a gutless man. Here are his quotes about the families of 9/11 victims that he has now thrown under the bus.

Last June, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan was citing 9/11 when explaining his issues with LIV. https://t.co/XbEBSoxvHd pic.twitter.com/lfMQ502578 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 6, 2023

Anyone who has been swindled out of money on the PGA Tour for staying loyal has now been double crossed and are cheaper for not taking the LIV deal. Just a total sellout, low class move from Monahan. Golf is poisoned forever.

Washington Post's Sports Columnist Sally Jenkins laid it out pretty succinctly and questioned who made the first move. She was right in questioning what this meant for the loyal players and their rights moving forward. "How on earth are self-respecting PGA Tour golfers supposed to choke down this corporate sellout," she wrote.

Bought. That’s the only word for Monahan and his henchies on the PGA Tour policy board, who have made an otherwise inexplicable — and still vague — deal to work with LIV and the European tour to form a new global enterprise, funded by the Saudis. They were bought. The only question is for how many bills.

[Sally Jenkins, Washington Post]

MVP of the Week: Samantha Rivera

On an unrelated note, the winner of the week was CBS Miami reporter Samantha Rivera. She put in double duty effort and for that, we salute you.

Talking about Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, stiff-arming a fan trying to get on camera and getting into the highlights.



Quite the display of multitasking by Samantha Rivera of CBS Miami pic.twitter.com/yvP8C3V4BS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 6, 2023

Bloopers of the Week

Don't set off Siri when announcing a baseball game (thanks a lot Jose Siri).

Joe Castiglione accidentally sets off iPhone Siri after announcing Jose Siri stepping to the plate pic.twitter.com/Ft0tmxIYNn — WEEI Red Sox Network (@SoxBooth) June 4, 2023

High-fiving is hard to do.

Nobody was hurt on the execution of this high five 😅 pic.twitter.com/t5DS9z5bpn — espnW (@espnW) June 9, 2023

Don't do it Travis!

Travis Kelce wanted to get on the mic at the White House....



Patrick Mahomes got him outta there 😂😂pic.twitter.com/gsCi1ygsnd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 5, 2023

This has to be a mistake, right?

the WHAT stadium pic.twitter.com/bmnU5lGdRC — jesse spector (@jessespector) June 6, 2023

The new coach killer has arrived.

KD is set to play under his FOURTH HC in the past year... pic.twitter.com/UYytNXR2Sm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2023

This man is about to get a super max deal, which is more money than any of us reading will ever see in our lifetimes combined, and that makes me question the society civilization has built:

This is cyber bullying https://t.co/xnH1gZZlmk — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) June 3, 2023

Spirit Airlines? Rough.

After a t16 at Memorial, Hideki must have sprung for the group 1 upgrade on Spirit. pic.twitter.com/AaP3AA5oLu — The Fried Egg (@the_fried_egg) June 5, 2023

Best Moments of the Week

Their first Stanley Cup game victory ever for the Panthers, well done Tkachuk.

TKACHUK HAS TIED THE GAME WITH THE NET EMPTY 😱😱😱😱😱



THEY'RE GOING WILD IN FLORIDA pic.twitter.com/Z2MErLrY1e — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 9, 2023

What a nice man Shohei is.

C’mon, we both know how this ends. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2plHBeNsZ6 — MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2023

Is this his son?

The one and only Jeff Van Gundy.

What a catch (times three).

Rio Gomez loses his glove, but saves the ball!



The @RedSox prospect shows off some wizardry in his first home start for the @WooSox: pic.twitter.com/oV3rLjh2IW — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 8, 2023

LET'S GO LIBERTY!

STEWIE CALLED GAME 🥶 pic.twitter.com/AnvQKMgGpB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 3, 2023

Get a new phone, dude.

Was having quite the nice practice session this morning too pic.twitter.com/qWBKuM2yHO — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 6, 2023

Now the song is stuck in my head, thanks a lot.

WHOPPER WHOPPER WHOPPER WHOPPER pic.twitter.com/eWmSfaOGBl — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 8, 2023

Quotes of the Week

Miami Heat lifer Udonis Haslem:

Udonis Haslem speaks up for Florida and Floridians against Ron DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/hN3cE6VIHu — John Ledesma (@JohnnyNBA) June 4, 2023

Philosopher and former NBA MVP Charles Barkley:

Charles Barkley talked about Shannon sharpe leaving Skip bayless & undisputed 😭😭😭



“I read an article today & it said if you work with a damn idiot they’ll buy you out” pic.twitter.com/OZ2LYAgDge — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 2, 2023

Knicks hopeful and current Cleveland Cavalier guard Donovan Mitchell:

“For Game 3 when we came out…the noise…the fans…When they did the anthem bruh? That shit was crazy. That shit was crazy; like when they did the anthem, I was like ‘Damn, this shit is jumping.’ Like I was geeked”



— Donovan Mitchell on the Garden playoff atmosphere pic.twitter.com/xYQhXf14QS — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 2, 2023

Landry Shamet super fan Scoot Henderson:

Scott Henderson when asked some players he looks up to and who he’d like to play with:



“Guys like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Landry Shamet. All guys that I have looked up forever to and modeled my game after:”



👀 pic.twitter.com/lvyvx5PwoR — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) June 4, 2023

NBA free agent Chris Paul:

"[My daughter] at the age now where at school kids talk crazy to her. She had a little boy at school that said some reckless stuff to her was like, 'Your daddy ain't never gon' win no championship.'"



Chris Paul on not winning an NBA title



(via @thepivot)pic.twitter.com/zXp8HqOemN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 7, 2023







If you think we missed anything, send us a tip to [email protected] or on Twitter at @jaredrusso. Last week, we covered NBA players drinking breast milk and yes you read that right. Be sure to check out this weekly round-up every Friday afternoon!