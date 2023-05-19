ESPN Punked LeBron James, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

Did you know Boston Celtics head coach (and the quote god of these round-ups) Joe Mazzulla is obsessed with Ben Affleck's "The Town"? Apparently he watches it constantly, either because he loves a good heist or he wants to connect to the city of Boston more.

Or maybe, just maybe, he just loves Jeremy Renner's accent work in that film, which is exceptional work from a non-Boston guy. What is it Joe?

MVP of the Week: This Guy

This is maybe the best radio call-in I've ever heard in my entire life. It felt scripted! I interned for the "Howard Stern Show," and nothing ever came close to what this guy delivers about his Chicago White Sox. An all-time performance by a random fan. Shouts out to him.

Remembering Doyle Brunson, RIP

Legend



There will never be another Doyle Brunson



Doyle was @RadioAmanda favorite player by a mile



He will be missed by many, the Godfather of Poker#RIPDoyle pic.twitter.com/Y88BsrDhhP — Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) May 15, 2023

RIP to the god Doyle Brunson https://t.co/4XaK2cNHqB — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) May 15, 2023

Bloopers of the Week

Puddle of mud. The thing, not the band.

Golfer Tom Kim fell into marsh and got covered in mud during the opening round of the PGA Championship.



pic.twitter.com/I842KgoZd0 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 19, 2023

Fashion faux paus.

Wearing a Jersey over a long sleeves flannel is egregious https://t.co/JAXpaRAzAW — Tyrae (@imTyraee) May 18, 2023

Now this song is stuck in my head.

reporter: “austin, what do you need to work on for game 3?”



austin reaves: “all the small things” pic.twitter.com/4V1TfrRdbg — mike taddow 🆓 (@MikeTaddow) May 19, 2023

Jayson Tatum is corny as hell for this.

Goodbye Mr. Cook.

This was almost a One Main Character.

Lmaooo aye yooo what da hell https://t.co/WmvMCmVi6v — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) May 16, 2023

I get the need to rip into the fans for ripping down the poster, but at the same time, they're right to do it? Like he played poorly, so... I'm torn. All these puns are intended.

He is washed? Let's go to ESPN for the answer.

lol the bum only had a 20-point triple-double pic.twitter.com/BID7btqV9T — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 19, 2023

Whoops.

Can’t remember the last time I’ve seen LeBron James botch a breakaway dunk. pic.twitter.com/ITxmvRAEk5 — Evan Sidery (@esidery) May 19, 2023

*record scratch*



*freeze frame*



"Yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation." pic.twitter.com/IvYrZHBfEE — SportsNation (@SportsNation) May 19, 2023

When you’re in town and she says “enjoy the city!” pic.twitter.com/eJ7oikq5tk — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) May 19, 2023

He was fired shortly after this.

this is the most extreme opposite of the lebron staredown: pic.twitter.com/xEm96ZrmCW — alex (@steven_lebron) May 14, 2023

MLB should have stepped in and fixed this right away.

Here's the whole segment for those that understandably missed it. As a baseball fan, it was one of the more disheartening scenes I've seen at a ballpark. pic.twitter.com/rtHletIMRy https://t.co/LOFRkSSIgy — John DeMarsico (@JohnDeMarsico) May 14, 2023

Shaq and Charles Barkley say a lot of things daily, publicly, and that means sometimes they say some dumb stuff.

Do you think Tobias Harris is overpaid?

you can have this or one season of tobias harris https://t.co/0YW3rcu8bC — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) May 18, 2023

Dodge being served like Ali dodged punches.

The man is on TV every week, this is genuinely impressive https://t.co/AhKCg6HlQv — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) May 18, 2023

He lost the next game, right after these were sent.

What do these even mean 😂 pic.twitter.com/j56Hqr1u1a — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) May 17, 2023

What a weak slam by Austin.

Not one post about Jamal Murray going for 31/5/5 while battling an illness, but we get this lmao https://t.co/oaPDDNk73c — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) May 17, 2023

Sorry Hornets, you're just unlucky.

Charlotte is always one pick away from getting a franchise changing player. Three times they earned the No. 2 overall pick, the players picked before them:



• Shaq

• Dwight Howard

• Anthony Davis — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) May 17, 2023

This is a much more serious issue than 99 percent of the things we usually include in here but shame on the LA Dodgers.

Why a Los Angeles baseball team would disinvite a drag group founded in 1979 to advocate for AIDS victims because a bible-thumping Florida senator wrote them an angry letter, I will never understand. It's so cowardly https://t.co/fwOOlUZ0xp — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) May 18, 2023

“Come and join us to celebrate Pride and the gay community, unless of course the religious right doesn’t like you for some reason.” https://t.co/mnTRqkrS5i — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 17, 2023

And also, on another serious note, we need to start banning gun sales in this country.

Why is he making not flashing guns on Instagram sound like he's a drug addict? Literally just don't flash guns on the internet. It's a one step program. https://t.co/Sk2sjV81Ux — Travon (@Travon) May 17, 2023

Best Moments of the Week

The zombie Heat just will not die.

Last night, the Heat lost 3 of the 4 quarters and still won the game.



Since the 2020 Bubble, the Heat have won 7 playoff games where they lost 3 of the 4 quarters. The rest of the NBA has 7 such wins combined. pic.twitter.com/pddavxnyFn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 18, 2023

Giannis and I both enjoy Panda Express once in a while, we have so much in common!

Giannis is just chilling eating Panda Express during the playoffs 😂 https://t.co/eGamHpF7EI — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) May 19, 2023

Finally something good happens to the Oakland A's.

Just how Noda drew it up 🤷 pic.twitter.com/Dg1kuDp1eK — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 16, 2023

Steve-O is the man.

hey guys Steve-o is still alive. Big first pitch guy #BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/i3fO6DuHXe — Chelsea Bradley (@ChelseaRhane) May 16, 2023

This aged better when they weren't down 0-2 in the Western Conference Finals.

Lakers merch keeping it real. pic.twitter.com/9elFfzgwb0 — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) May 12, 2023

These were brilliant costume ideas.

The King & The Joker.



These fans came correct for Game 2 😂 pic.twitter.com/fO1tOe3ROm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 19, 2023

Walt Clyde Frazier is the coolest man on the face of the earth.

Clyde in the 305 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ut63bBIJh0 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 12, 2023

Jalen Hurts, can you stop accomplishing things that I've done already? Like it isn't fair.

Jalen Hurts receiving his Masters Degree in Human Relations from Oklahoma yesterday.



📸: @UofOklahoma pic.twitter.com/nApVdnVAfg — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) May 13, 2023

Is that Jackie O's outfit?

Wishing all moms a Happy Mother's Day! 💐 pic.twitter.com/jj28sHZASv — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 14, 2023

Nobody wants Houston to be good.

The disdain players seem to have for the way the Rockets have played over the past few years is really remarkable. I don't ever remember hearing such a consensus in press conferences and with reaction shots like this. https://t.co/Ajl1Ox67nz — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) May 17, 2023

It's going to be Crown Vic.

Just finished talking to Spurs GM Brian Wright and chairman Peter John Holt. Hilariously noncommittal about whom they might take at 1. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) May 17, 2023

Quotes of the Week

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler:

Who’s doubting this man? Damn sure not me https://t.co/zdsHv3SqCB — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) May 16, 2023

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray:

Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey:

Daryl Morey: "I want to say, thank you to the Philly fans. ... When I walk around Center City, they give me the business. ... You know what? That's why we love Philly." — Bryan Toporek (@btoporek) May 17, 2023

NBA commissioner Adam Silver:

Adam Silver to @malika_andrews: "Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend that video. ...The video is a bit grainy and all that, but I'm assuming the worst."



ESPN story on the NBA commissioner's reaction to the latest Ja Morant controversy: https://t.co/BooBVMQpV6 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 17, 2023

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone: "Put that in your pipe, you smoke it."

