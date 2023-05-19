Popular
running out of juice?

ESPN Punked LeBron James, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

Jared Russo
There was a considerable amount of attention focused on LeBron and the LA Lakers over the past week, especially from the worldwide leader in sports. But they're down in the series and the takes are scorching.
Did you know Boston Celtics head coach (and the quote god of these round-ups) Joe Mazzulla is obsessed with Ben Affleck's "The Town"? Apparently he watches it constantly, either because he loves a good heist or he wants to connect to the city of Boston more.

Or maybe, just maybe, he just loves Jeremy Renner's accent work in that film, which is exceptional work from a non-Boston guy. What is it Joe?


MVP of the Week: This Guy

This is maybe the best radio call-in I've ever heard in my entire life. It felt scripted! I interned for the "Howard Stern Show," and nothing ever came close to what this guy delivers about his Chicago White Sox. An all-time performance by a random fan. Shouts out to him.


Remembering Doyle Brunson, RIP


Bloopers of the Week

Puddle of mud. The thing, not the band.


Fashion faux paus.


Now this song is stuck in my head.


Jayson Tatum is corny as hell for this.


Goodbye Mr. Cook.


This was almost a One Main Character.


I get the need to rip into the fans for ripping down the poster, but at the same time, they're right to do it? Like he played poorly, so... I'm torn. All these puns are intended.


He is washed? Let's go to ESPN for the answer.


Whoops.


He was fired shortly after this.


MLB should have stepped in and fixed this right away.


Shaq and Charles Barkley say a lot of things daily, publicly, and that means sometimes they say some dumb stuff.


Do you think Tobias Harris is overpaid?


Dodge being served like Ali dodged punches.


He lost the next game, right after these were sent.


What a weak slam by Austin.


Sorry Hornets, you're just unlucky.


This is a much more serious issue than 99 percent of the things we usually include in here but shame on the LA Dodgers.


And also, on another serious note, we need to start banning gun sales in this country.


Best Moments of the Week

The zombie Heat just will not die.


Giannis and I both enjoy Panda Express once in a while, we have so much in common!


Finally something good happens to the Oakland A's.


Steve-O is the man.


This aged better when they weren't down 0-2 in the Western Conference Finals.


These were brilliant costume ideas.


Walt Clyde Frazier is the coolest man on the face of the earth.


Jalen Hurts, can you stop accomplishing things that I've done already? Like it isn't fair.


Is that Jackie O's outfit?


Nobody wants Houston to be good.


It's going to be Crown Vic.


Quotes of the Week

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler:


Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray:


Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey:


NBA commissioner Adam Silver:


Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone: "Put that in your pipe, you smoke it."


Anyways, if we missed anything send us a tip to [email protected] or on Twitter at @jaredrusso. Last week we covered James Harden and John Hao's friendship that inspired an epic performance. Be sure to check out this weekly round-up every Friday afternoon!

