Playing Peek-A-Boo With The Cameras, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

There is no better source of hilarious quotes than the Boston Celtics players and coaches. For some reason, this year, they are the best and most reliable place for pre and post game interviews. Just a wonderful well of quotes, and I hope they lose every single game they play.







MVP of the Week: James Harden and John Hao

James Harden lit up the Celtics in game four, and dedicated the big game to John Hao, his special guest of honor. Hao, a Sixers fan, is a survivor of the Michigan State shooting and was paralyzed after the attack. He has since developed a bond with James Harden, who invited him to the game.

Bigger than basketball 🙏



James Harden gives John Hao his shoes after hitting the game-winner in Game 4 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/LODiFtII11 — ESPN (@espn) May 7, 2023

Bloopers of the Week

Also James Harden:

oh yeah we’re back pic.twitter.com/rDEQ7dtiSP — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) May 7, 2023

Ayton and Paul are both GONE this summer, no way they both stay.

Watch DeAndre Ayton ignore Chris Paul twice in this clip



The Phoenix Suns get the W, but the vibes here are horrendous pic.twitter.com/UCzfQfTtEt — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) May 6, 2023

Bob the Builder.

"can he fix it?"



"yes he can" https://t.co/J1m3bVTdP4 — Dan Favale (@danfavale) May 11, 2023

This is bad.

Oh no. This is something the Clippers would do. https://t.co/eo0zvSy0Is — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) May 6, 2023

On my mama!

NBA needs to create the Cam Payne challenge rule.



Each team gets one “on my mama” per game that automatically overturns a callpic.twitter.com/6WtJQkpdSC — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 6, 2023

Presented without commentary.

The modern version of Abbott and Costello’s “Who’s on First.”

Been the unrivaled best studio show for maybe 20 years now. https://t.co/9CFL2bzOCX — Tim Cowlishaw (@TimCowlishaw) May 9, 2023

This is a bad look and a bad tweet and a bad quote.

YOU LOST IN THE FIRST ROUND IN FIVE AND THEN EVERYONE FORGAVE YOU IMMEDIATELY BC YOU SAID A POWERADE COMMERCIAL IN YOUR POST GAME. EVERYONE LOVES YOU AND DIDNT EVEN MENTION THE FACT YOU COULDNT HIT A FREE THROW AND RAN FROM THE BALL. WHAT DISRESPECT!?!? https://t.co/1JKp7mesYJ — kang (@jaycaspiankang) May 9, 2023

Come on Greeny.

look talking about the weather is always an option when you've run out of things to say https://t.co/7RxTCDvTlo — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) May 9, 2023

He blowing another series lead?

This is a horror movie poster https://t.co/6k8p0fxQgV — Pablo Torre 🏴‍☠️ (@PabloTorre) May 12, 2023

The vibes did not get better, dear reader.

How do the Mets turn the season around: better vibes https://t.co/orJblJBXlk — Tim Baysinger (@tim_bays) May 7, 2023

This is bush league behavior from a clown franchise.

In addition to Andrew Luck, the Commanders reportedly called every NFL team to ask if their QB is available last season, including Mahomes



As far as the Draft, a source told ESPN the team was only "tempted" to draft Hendon Hooker if he was there when they picked in the 3rd round https://t.co/KDxVjbymj5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 7, 2023

Flop expert Mat Ishbia.

SEIZE THE MEANS OF PRODUCTION https://t.co/XcddyZK2ys — kang (@jaycaspiankang) May 8, 2023

OIwowowowowowowow ow-ow-ow!

Life is cruel pic.twitter.com/ytDWKn4oIQ — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) May 8, 2023

Best Moments of the Week

This was a nice tribute.

Thank you, @CleGuardians. Much appreciation. Nick loved Cleveland - especially the people of Cleveland. The parade in 2016 was one of the happiest days of his life. He also attended the last game of the 2016 World Series with me, pulling for Cleveland with everything he had. https://t.co/o309ujJglF — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) May 8, 2023

Is Tokyo Drift the best one of these?

Peek-a-boo.

He's the best to ever do it, folks.

Oilers better win this series.

Now I want tater tots.

i don't think there will ever be a better name than tater mcspadden. i am floored pic.twitter.com/W8yQ113rJZ — encourager. (@MostCrucified) May 7, 2023

Why couldn't the Mets get Juan Soto...

The Padres gave away a dog calendar for today’s game. Every month features a picture with a player and his dogs — except August. Juan Soto, who has pet allergies, instead went to a nearby pet store and took his in front of a fish tank. pic.twitter.com/KdHzbdZDOX — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) May 8, 2023

Ana Heim OMG.

“has a daughter, however missed an opportunity and did not name her ana” pic.twitter.com/NLa2UZUWru — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) May 7, 2023

Sad Boston fans give me life. Fuels me.

These fans haven’t been this defeated since November 7 2020 https://t.co/3YwudX6GA9 — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) May 10, 2023

This should have counted.

Devin Booker hit the half court shot right after the buzzer 😳 pic.twitter.com/C86Z0RTlo9 — Backcourt Alerts (@BackcourtAlerts) May 10, 2023

wha

He said what.

No way he said that on live TV Lmfao 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hNyno2Z9yG — HaterMuse (@HaterMuse) May 12, 2023

Quotes of the Week

Boston Celtics center Al Horford:

“You’re laughing... you don’t think I’m an elite shooter?”



A reporter laughed at Al Horford after he said he was an elite shooter 😅



(via @RealBobManning) pic.twitter.com/QmVpsU3XMX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2023

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone:

Nuggets coach Michael Malone was upset Nikola Jokic was called for a technical foul during the incident with Suns owner Mat Ishbia. When asked if Malone thought it made a difference that the fan was Ishbia, he replied, “I don’t give a 💩” pic.twitter.com/dYaxE4OPSw — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 8, 2023

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown:

Jaylen Brown on Grant Williams: "Put his life on the line for (the game) and to see his head get smashed on the court and get up with a smile on his face, that’s Grant Williams." — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 6, 2023

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla:

he sending his two unused timeouts back to his family while serving for his country https://t.co/BbllPCqGRE — alex (@steven_lebron) May 11, 2023

Jamychal Green should not be poking the bear like this:

ah i see jamychal went to the dillon brooks school of autonomous grave digging https://t.co/1dwXjqH9sn — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) May 11, 2023

dillon brooks watching jamychal green post an ig story about lebron: pic.twitter.com/kRahzHfEC2 — alex (@steven_lebron) May 11, 2023

