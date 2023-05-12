Popular
Playing Peek-A-Boo With The Cameras, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

Jared Russo
If you have object permanence, then maybe do not watch the video of a baseball player hiding from the cameramen.
There is no better source of hilarious quotes than the Boston Celtics players and coaches. For some reason, this year, they are the best and most reliable place for pre and post game interviews. Just a wonderful well of quotes, and I hope they lose every single game they play.



MVP of the Week: James Harden and John Hao

James Harden lit up the Celtics in game four, and dedicated the big game to John Hao, his special guest of honor. Hao, a Sixers fan, is a survivor of the Michigan State shooting and was paralyzed after the attack. He has since developed a bond with James Harden, who invited him to the game.


Bloopers of the Week

Also James Harden:


Ayton and Paul are both GONE this summer, no way they both stay.


Bob the Builder.


This is bad.


On my mama!


Presented without commentary.


This is a bad look and a bad tweet and a bad quote.


Come on Greeny.


He blowing another series lead?


The vibes did not get better, dear reader.


This is bush league behavior from a clown franchise.


Flop expert Mat Ishbia.


OIwowowowowowowow ow-ow-ow!


Best Moments of the Week

This was a nice tribute.


Is Tokyo Drift the best one of these?


Peek-a-boo.


He's the best to ever do it, folks.


Oilers better win this series.


Now I want tater tots.


Why couldn't the Mets get Juan Soto...


Ana Heim OMG.


Sad Boston fans give me life. Fuels me.


This should have counted.


wha


He said what.


Quotes of the Week

Boston Celtics center Al Horford:


Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone:


Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown:


Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla:


Jamychal Green should not be poking the bear like this:


Anyways, if we missed anything send us a tip to [email protected] or on Twitter at @jaredrusso. Last week we covered Jack Nicholson being back in action. Be sure to check out this weekly round-up every Friday afternoon!

