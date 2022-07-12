I wanna get in higher res
Here's The Difference Between The James Webb And Hubble Telescope Images
The James Webb Space Telescope's first image of the universe was released on Jul 11, 2022, by President Biden.
The image is the "deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date" according to NASA and is a snapshot if the SMACS 0723 galaxy cluster.
It is a composite image, made from 12.5 hours of captured infrared wavelengths over weeks. It shows SMAC 0723 from about 4.6 billion years ago.
Click to enlarge images
Webb's First Deep Field Unveiled (NIRCam Image)
[Credit — IMAGE: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI]
Hubble Ultra Deep Field
[Credit — SCIENCE: NASA, ESA, Steven V.W. Beckwith (STScI), HUDF Team (STScI)]
I made a quick comparison between Hubble and JWST. Wow. #jwst #nasa #hubble pic.twitter.com/HjylslQKfO— Deep Sky Dude (@DeepSkyDude) July 12, 2022
Hubble vs the James Webb Telescope— Brad Sams (@bdsams) July 12, 2022
Same area of the sky. pic.twitter.com/6cybMu94bC