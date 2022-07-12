Here's The Difference Between The James Webb And Hubble Telescope Images

The James Webb Space Telescope's first image of the universe was released on Jul 11, 2022, by President Biden.

The image is the "deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date" according to NASA and is a snapshot if the SMACS 0723 galaxy cluster.

It is a composite image, made from 12.5 hours of captured infrared wavelengths over weeks. It shows SMAC 0723 from about 4.6 billion years ago.

Click to enlarge images

Webb's First Deep Field Unveiled (NIRCam Image)

[Credit — IMAGE: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI]

Hubble Ultra Deep Field

[Credit — SCIENCE: NASA, ESA, Steven V.W. Beckwith (STScI), HUDF Team (STScI)]