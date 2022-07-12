Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

I wanna get in higher res

Here's The Difference Between The James Webb And Hubble Telescope Images

Adwait
Adwait · · 1.7k reads
Here's The Difference Between The James Webb And Hubble Telescope Images
The "deepest infrared image of the universe" is here.

The James Webb Space Telescope's first image of the universe was released on Jul 11, 2022, by President Biden.

The image is the "deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date" according to NASA and is a snapshot if the SMACS 0723 galaxy cluster.

It is a composite image, made from 12.5 hours of captured infrared wavelengths over weeks. It shows SMAC 0723 from about 4.6 billion years ago.


Click to enlarge images


Webb's First Deep Field Unveiled (NIRCam Image)

[Credit — IMAGE: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI]



Hubble Ultra Deep Field

[Credit — SCIENCE: NASA, ESA, Steven V.W. Beckwith (STScI), HUDF Team (STScI)]







Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.