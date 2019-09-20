Watch Joe Biden Reveal The First Full-Color Image From The James Webb Telescope
Joe Biden releases one of the first images from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope in a live teleconference.
Joe Biden releases one of the first images from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope in a live teleconference.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Joe Biden releases one of the first images from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope in a live teleconference.
Before you head out for a Slurpee, read up on the world's most popular convenience store.
Why does every 30-something in the 1980s look like they were in their 40s or even 50s?
"But while it's fine not to relish the moment you can begin to dust, there is a difference between enjoying it and loathing it."
Nothing, Swedish entrepreneur Carl Pei's hardware company, is launching its first phone on July 12 in a livestreamed event. Here's what to know and where to watch the announcement.
Stephen Patula, who owns and operates several McDonald's franchises, reveals how a Crispy Chicken Sandwich gets made.
Dexter the dog learned how to walk like a human after a near-death experience.
At first, he was awestruck by the sheer number of missiles. It quickly became a matter of life and death.
Ancient Egypt is often portrayed as a barren wasteland of deserts and camels. But the reality is truly fascinating.
New additions should especially please gamers and fans of Clarus the Dogcow.
This week, a formal warning from the boss over chocolate milk, a minimalist who threw out their fiancé's stuff without asking, and a dognapping suspect close to home.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Here's how you can legally fly above the Hudson river at a height lower than some of Manhattan's skyscrapers and enjoy some breathtaking views.
'The Dawn of Everything' fundamentally shifted my view of ... everything. I had to meet one of the minds behind its world-tilting revelations.
Dana Carvey delivered the best Norm Macdonald impression — reenacting the time he said a NSFW word 200 times during a memorably uncomfortable comedy show.
There are a couple of clear big-hitters in Pixar's stable of films from the past three decades.
For more than a century, the Astors were the richest family in America, and their shrewd marriages linked them to some of the most politically powerful families.
The Donut Media crew rip apart the worst infomerical-famous car products you've seen.
Out with the white noise, in with the brown: people are elated by the benefits of low-frequency atmospheric sound that's helping them focus, calm down and sleep.
Amazon Web Services powers more or less everything Amazon does.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Susan Schneider Williams explains what it was like for Robin Williams to live with Lewy body dementia at the 2021 BioHive Summit.
Pudding explains how your money gets from you to a streaming platform and finally to an artist.
Amazon is holding its yearly sale on July 12 and 13 this year. Get ready for the biggest discounts of the summer, and start saving now.
The women behind viral American Girl-themed meme pages say the dolls have become a rallying cry for the series of unfortunate historical events we've been living through.
RATM's reunion tour kicked off at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin, with a strong worded message to the American Supreme Court.
Bitcoin is giving new life to fossil fuels in even more insidious ways. In some places, miners are burning the dirtiest of dirty fuels — waste coal — to mine bitcoin, and they don't only have the state's blessing: They're getting subsidies for it.
Franklin Liranzo's cockatoo Mambo can't help it when Bad Bunny's signature song starts bumping on the speaker.
Her three-word styling method is a viral hit — and it's accessible to everyone.
Sin City Outdoors looks at the mega drought crisis facing Hoover Dam from an up-close view.
One of the world's most recognizable dairy products, yogurt is a living, versatile symbol of human innovation.
The photos and data from the Webb telescope have until now been kept under wraps, but they'll be released to the public on July 12. Here's what to expect.
This has got the last possible thing you want to see when you're relaxing on the beach.
Sending seeds for short trips to space helps scientists develop new crop varieties that can thrive in the changing climate and help feed the world's growing population.
"Blue Origin already won the suborbital space tourism race on July 20, 2021."
Back in 2017, Jimmy Fallon's team at "The Tonight Show" put together a brilliant mashup of Star Wars characters singing Smash Mouth's "All Star" but the internet is just discovering it now.
These water guns pack up to 40 ounces of water, and can shoot over 30 feet. These punks are gonna get drenched.
Security researchers have found a vulnerability in many new Honda vehicles that allows someone to unlock or start the cars without the keys.
TikTok star Addison Rae humming into a Galaxy S22 Ultra to identify the song "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" is the dystopia we all live in now.
"Black Widow" actor rails at 'how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see.'
David Chase remembers "The Sopranos" great Tony Sirico.
Brandy Bottone says her unborn baby should count as a car passenger after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
"Through these illustrations, I hope to commemorate the complexity of the Aztec Pantheon, make the academic research more accessible, and show how this civilization is still alive in our global culture."
What we learned about Thor, Gorr and more from the latest MCU blockbuster and its accompanying stingers.