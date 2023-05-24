Why Is HBO's 'The Idol' Such A Thorny Mess Of Controversy? Here's What The Reviews And Reports Say

HBO's new series "The Idol," created by Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson, premiered its first two episodes at the Cannes Film Festival this year to lackluster reviews. But, there's also a lot of disturbing context associated with the show, whose story covers violence against women, rape, assault and more in its fictional setting.

In April, 2022, director Amy Seimetz left the project and co-creator Sam Levinson stepped in to finish directing. Levinson, who is known for being the main creative force behind fellow HBO hit "Euphoria," continued its troubled production and that led to a big report in Rolling Stone about on-set issues, which have since been denied by the cast. This happened in early March, 2023, and the anonymous reports from cast and crew members did not paint a pretty picture.

In response to the allegations of a toxic set, clashing creative visions, delays and re-shoots, co-creator and star of the show Abel Tesfaye tweeted an insult directly at Rolling Stone. After its Cannes premiere, Levinson and its stars held a press conference panel with reporters, where they shot down the accuracy of those allegations. Levinson has also faced similar criticism for his work on "Euphoria," a show about hedonistic teenagers.

"The Idol" is about a pop star (Lily-Rose Depp) who lives in a dark and troublesome world filled with debaucherous sex, nightlife, parties and more, and how its characters, including Tedros (Abel Tesfaye) a self-help guru, navigate the fine line between crimes and Hollywood sleaze. HBO eventually had to come out and deny a lot of the reports about the show's toxic work environment, which seems to keep happening on the shows Sam Levinson works on — maybe due to the nature of the subject material or maybe because Levinson is attached to them.

At the press conference for "The Idol," Sam Levinson is asked how he calibrated the sex scenes without taking things too far. "Sometimes, things that might be revolutionary *are* taken too far," Levinson replies. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 23, 2023

Asked about the Rolling Stone report on behind-the-scenes drama on "The Idol," Sam Levinson says, "When my wife read me the article, I looked at her and said, 'I think we’re about to have the biggest show of the summer.'" — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 23, 2023

Lily-Rose Depp says reports about #TheIdol's toxic set were "false" and "mean." Sam Levinson adds: "When my wife read me the article, I looked at her and said, 'I think we’re about to have the biggest show of the summer.'"https://t.co/HX4nIyNfTV #Cannes pic.twitter.com/H3mf5wm7ZN — Variety (@Variety) May 23, 2023

After premiering its first two episodes at Cannes this year, here's what the reviews say about "The Idol."

What it's about

The new HBO series from "Euphoria's" Sam Levinson, Reza Fahim and Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye follows Jocelyn, a pop phenom making her way back onto the scene — at the behest of her calculated and strategic team — after a year-long break. Her world was certifiably rocked when her mother died, and it's taken everything within her to come out the other side. When she meets Tedros (Tesfaye), a mysterious manager/producer/club owner who sets his sights on her during a club night, she finds and loses herself all at once. But she's willing to take the risk.

[Mashable]

Tried to be transgressive, turned out regressive

The script (overhauled by Levinson, Reza Fahim and The Weeknd after an earlier, Amy Seimetz-helmed version was scrapped) seems calculated to fool audiences into thinking they're observing how Hollywood operates, when so much of it amounts to tawdry clichés lifted from Sidney Sheldon novels and softcore porn. "Showgirls" at least was a thinly veiled "All About Eve" remake, whereas "The Idol" plays like a sordid male fantasy.

[Variety]

It's always a bit suspicious when shows try to market themselves as edgy. What are they trying to prove? This obvious effort to make The Idol appear controversial took an ironic turn when the series became the subject of an explosive Rolling Stone report. Interviews with roughly a dozen people from the cast and crew revealed that the show, initially billed as an exploration of the seedy underbelly of Hollywood and the music industry, became what it tried to satirize. Sources alleged that after director Amy Seimetz was replaced with Sam Levinson, the drama's perspective changed. Instead of subtly skewering the misogynistic and predatory nature of the business, The Idol became a forbidden love story — the stuff of a toxic man's fantasy.

[Hollywood Reporter]

In his scenes, the series craves to be part erotic thriller and part noir. But its lexicon of "True Romance" and "Basic Instinct" is, well, basic. As is the series' conception of sex and what is sexy. We're meant to believe that Tedros is a Svengali sex god whose prowess causes a vulnerable Jocelyn to pine for him and invite him into her inner circle. The sex scenes, however, are atrocious. They do not push any boundaries. Instead, they stay in the safe conventions of Pornhub videos — from the blunt dirty talk to the expressions of a sexual fantasy that posits the man as the sole arbiter of pleasure. It's a wooden sensuality that provides very little of the intoxicating eros it should offer.

[The Playlist]

It's an ugly and unnecessary indulgence

The show was also subject to multiple claims of onset toxicity, with massive egos, in-the-moment alterations, and the choice to centralize an uglier, more masculine narrative. This tracked for those familiar with Levinson's version of auteurism, which has allegedly resulted in verbal altercations, demeaning behavior towards crew, and lapses in health and safety. So when it comes to "The Idol" tackling the parasitic, dangerous male ego and the ways industry will tolerate and reward it, it seems like the call is coming from inside the house.

[Paste]

TL;DR

The show from "Euphoria's" Sam Levinson has a lot to say about sex, but none of it is interesting.

[GQ]

"The Idol" is more toxic and way worse than you've heard.

[Rolling Stone]

"The Idol's" horrific depiction of rape culture is shocking because it's so lazy.

[The Daily Beast]

Sam Levinson's attempt at shock value lacks depth and subtlety.

[Collider]

HBO's hotly anticipated new Sam Levinson show is more straightforward than expected.

[Vanity Fair]

"The Idol" premieres on HBO June 4, 2023 and stars Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp. Watch the trailer: