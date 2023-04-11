Popular
The Best US States For Working From Home, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez
From internet access to average home size, these are the states that offer the best remote working environment.
Following the lockdowns and restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, working from home rather than in the office is more common than ever — and according to a new study, some states are better suited to the WFH life than others.

WalletHub compared 50 states and the District of Columbia, on factors from household internet access to the average home square footage, to find out which ones offer the best environment for remote working.


Source: WalletHub

Top Three States For Working From Home

  1. Delaware ranks first, placing second overall for work environment and 11th for living environment.

  2. In second is Utah, ranking fourth of all the states for living environment.

  3. Maryland takes third place, with the fourth-best work environment in the study.



Via WalletHub.

[Image credit: Chris Montgomery]

