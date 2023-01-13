Companies That Produce The Most Start-Up Founders, Visualized

In 2021, the US saw a record 5.4 million new business applications — and, as the below visualization shows, the majority of employees that go on to launch their own start-up appear to come from just a handful of companies.

To find out which US companies produce the most start-up founders, OnDeck listed the 100 largest companies in every state, and then analyzed the LinkedIn profiles of the employees at each one to see if they had founded or co-founded their own business.

Key Findings:

Bain & Company produces more start-up founders than any other company studied. Thirteen percent of the international management consulting firm's former employees have left to launch their own business.

More ex-Twitter staff members go on to become founders after leaving (6.17 percent) than at any other tech company.

Six of the ten companies that produce the highest percentage of business founders are consulting firms.

Via OnDeck.