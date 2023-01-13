founder factories
Companies That Produce The Most Start-Up Founders, Visualized
In 2021, the US saw a record 5.4 million new business applications — and, as the below visualization shows, the majority of employees that go on to launch their own start-up appear to come from just a handful of companies.
To find out which US companies produce the most start-up founders, OnDeck listed the 100 largest companies in every state, and then analyzed the LinkedIn profiles of the employees at each one to see if they had founded or co-founded their own business.
Click image to enlarge
Key Findings:
-
Bain & Company produces more start-up founders than any other company studied. Thirteen percent of the international management consulting firm's former employees have left to launch their own business.
-
More ex-Twitter staff members go on to become founders after leaving (6.17 percent) than at any other tech company.
-
Six of the ten companies that produce the highest percentage of business founders are consulting firms.
Via OnDeck.