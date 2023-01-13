Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

founder factories

Companies That Produce The Most Start-Up Founders, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
Companies That Produce The Most Start-Up Founders, Visualized
The majority of employees that go on to launch their own businesses appear to come from just a handful of companies.
· 899 reads

In 2021, the US saw a record 5.4 million new business applications — and, as the below visualization shows, the majority of employees that go on to launch their own start-up appear to come from just a handful of companies.

To find out which US companies produce the most start-up founders, OnDeck listed the 100 largest companies in every state, and then analyzed the LinkedIn profiles of the employees at each one to see if they had founded or co-founded their own business.


Click image to enlarge

companies startup business founders


Key Findings:

  • Bain & Company produces more start-up founders than any other company studied. Thirteen percent of the international management consulting firm's former employees have left to launch their own business.

  • More ex-Twitter staff members go on to become founders after leaving (6.17 percent) than at any other tech company.

  • Six of the ten companies that produce the highest percentage of business founders are consulting firms.




Via OnDeck.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Productivity & Work Stories