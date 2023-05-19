The Gathering Of New York City's Thought Criminals, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

This week's characters include a famous film director who doesn't like when humans think about lunch, an NYT opinion writer who's making quite the name for himself, 200 (!) canceled people chilling on a boat, a film writer who needs a new watch and an adult baby who needs to stop eating weed gummies.







Monday

Christopher Nolan

The character: Director of upcoming film "Oppenheimer," believes that scientists don't think about lunch

The plot:

Christopher Nolan is back this year with "Oppenheimer," his take on the story America's most lethal weapons. Nolan said in an interview that he cast actual scientist in the film, which is about scientists, and made a comment comparing them to the regular film extras that are cast in such roles. " These guys were thinking about the geopolitical implications of nuclear arms," he said — and not lunch like the others.

Christopher Nolan on casting actual scientists in #Oppenheimer: “You’ve been on sets where you’ve got a lot of extras around and they’re more or less thinking about lunch. These guys were thinking about the geopolitical implications of nuclear arms.” https://t.co/jg5f9ISb9S pic.twitter.com/CZrZfVZe79 — IndieWire (@IndieWire) May 15, 2023

The repercussion: Nolan is a bit bulletproof at this point, and shout to him and his brother for striking, but c'mon man, this take was so tepid. I thought the quote was taken out of context for Twitter, but the full comment makes it sound even worse. I just hope that the catering on Nolan's sets are good, and that everyone, from director to assistant, gets the same plate of food.

"scientists dont think about lunch" is such a classic dumb-smart guy thought https://t.co/4qrzeJ0ZkK — Maddie (ghosts are real) (@Picklemaddierix) May 16, 2023

No Christopher. Just no. If I am on your set, I am there to work and follow the instruction of you and your team. If you are not satisfied with what is offered, fine. You did something about it. But don't publicly insult a whole industry sector with a raw enough deal as it is. https://t.co/f0EyAnGcxg — Jonathon Carley (@Jonathon_Carley) May 16, 2023

Nolan should add 1000 real cheerleaders in his next movie https://t.co/A3r0G6ImJW — Sanj (@sanjmovies) May 16, 2023

I don't think about lunch. I'm a scientist. https://t.co/r1c7QVcefI — Screen Slate (@ScreenSlate) May 16, 2023

Nolan grilling a scientist waiting for crafty about the geopolitical implications of nuclear arms https://t.co/IeWhWmlr32 — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) May 16, 2023

Adwait Patil







Monday

David A French

The character: David A French, NYT Opinion writer, terrible opinion haver

The plot: French has been at the NYT for just over a year now and he's still a long way out from becoming the archetype NYT writer, but he's getting there fast. French wrote a piece about the death of Jordan Neely on the NYC subway after he was put in a chokehold by fellow passenger Daniel Penny, who has been charged with second degree manslaughter. French posed a hypothetical question in his piece, wondering if a condition for violence was created on the train that led to a man's death.

“What if Penny had stood down and done nothing at all? Would everyone — including Neely — have emerged from that subway car unscathed?” asks @DavidAFrench. “We can’t know for certain, and that lack of certainty creates the conditions for violence.” https://t.co/3SVgVRvAZh — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) May 14, 2023

The repercussion: When you're getting good money to write regular opinions, not all of them are going to be good — and that's fine. But when you shoehorn an obtuse opinion without backing it up, it's not going to fly. Millions travel in the subway system daily and its crime statistics are public data, so there's not much you can use to make your case Mr French.

Any New Yorker who's been in this situation before knows that people exhaust themselves into silence. Or someone offers a granola bar. Once a homeless advocate happened to be on the car and offered services. You are not a New Yorker don't speak for us. https://t.co/AVo9Qbk4LZ — muna (@Muna_Mire) May 15, 2023

you can hem and haw and wring your hands and obstruct reality as much as you want but at the end of the day extrajudicial execution is not the response to someone making a scene in public, it just isn’t https://t.co/KzQvhoirFw — rax ‘leads with her crotch’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) May 15, 2023

“If Daniel Penny didn’t kill someone, who knows if violence would’ve happened?” has got to be some of the dumbest shit I’ve ever read https://t.co/cjWpgMllmq — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) May 15, 2023

An unfortunate reality of living in NYC is that the city doesn’t take care of those who are unwell, which means that everyone who rides the subway has come into contact with someone acting like Neely and walked away “unscathed” so yeah we actually do know pretty well! https://t.co/IBV6vI9wVT — Cooper Lund (@cooperlund) May 15, 2023

Perfect example of how "reasonable" center-right pundits launder far-right arguments into the mainstream. https://t.co/Ch9MFWvjyE — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) May 15, 2023

"IF"? A chokehold that puts people out in under 15 secs was held for several minutes.@DavidAFrench implies murder is fine if you feel like something bad might happen in the future. This logic has been used to justify the murder of unarmed Black people throughout U.S. history. https://t.co/uyrkunLGW9 pic.twitter.com/AxlKysQXLv — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) May 15, 2023

Adwait Patil







Wednesday

Brent Lang

The character: Brent Lang, Variety writer, time lord

The plot: Brent Lang of Variety wrote the following article, which can either be considered high satire or a genuine examination of a film's length. He wanted to rate Marty's movies based on their runtime, which is a weird way to look at things.

Are Martin Scorsese's Longer Movies Better Than His Shorter Ones? An Expert Analysis https://t.co/CTyC12jfZc — Variety (@Variety) May 17, 2023

The repercussion: The internet did not respond kindly to the thought that someone would judge a movie solely by its length instead of its quality, ideas and execution. Especially not the filmography of one of our greatest living directors, Martin Scorsese. His resume is immaculate and maybe you can quibble with some bloat in some of his films, but not a blanket statement on decades of his work based on the runtime. So Variety got ripped to shreds for the piece, and we can't disagree. "Goodfellas" can't be long enough and a bad movie can't be short enough.

*sees that Variety article about the run time of Scorsese's movies* pic.twitter.com/qYga84YFDx — Bill Smiley (@neokefka_99) May 18, 2023

Cant decide if reading that atrocious Variety click bait piece about runtimes in Scorsese films or the smoke from the Canadian wildfires that's now seeping into my workplace is making me feel miserable right now. Most likely both. — John Beaudine (@BeaudineTwin2) May 18, 2023

Re: that asinine Variety piece, I honestly don't think it's a third rail to argue that some of Martin Scorsese's movies are better than others; I *do* think that analyzing them purely in terms of runtime is utterly moronic. — Jeremy Beck (@MovieManifesto) May 17, 2023

Not sharing that Variety Scorsese piece, but it's so broken on a fundamental that it seems to have skipped his first 3 hour movie (Casino) altogether. — Steven (@StevenWallaby) May 17, 2023

Are Martin Scorsese's Longer Movies better than this screen saver ? lets discuss pic.twitter.com/GKJAn3eVuc — Sanj (@sanjmovies) May 17, 2023

I am sorry but Variety calling out Scorsese of all people about how to make a movie is a new low for humanity in general. — @Ο Σκύλος Του Wallace (@nikolasxydous) May 18, 2023

One comment he made about Marvel and he provides nearly three years of content https://t.co/pL8w8e7MAE pic.twitter.com/RCMIMwYpc3 — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) May 17, 2023

Adwait Patil







Saturday

Justin Murphy

The character: Justin Murphy, writer, weed gummy eater

The plot: On May 13, writer and Twitter user Justin Murphy shared the below tweet. It is — thanks to the app's new 10,000-character limit for subscribers — exceedingly long, so to save you from having to read the whole thing, I'll summarize.

Murphy begins by claiming that millions of people are now getting "absurdly high every day," details his experience with a CBD gummy — which he says left him attempting to understand the afterlife — and concludes by describing America as an "an open-air crack den." Whew.

Cannabis today is absolutely insane.



It's now normal for millions of people to get absurdly high every day.



The average dad with "back pain" is getting more stoned, every single day, than the most degenerate bong-ripper I ever knew back in high school.



Let me tell you a story… — Justin Murphy (@jmrphy) May 13, 2023

If that tweet wasn't wild enough, it quickly transpired that Murphy hadn’t eaten a CBD gummy at all. In a picture he shared and then deleted, the packaging shows that the product contained Delta-9 THC, a psychoactive chemical in marijuana — which would explain the symptoms he described. Murphy deleted the tweet with the photo, but another user has since shared a screenshot of it.

Why'd you delete this lmao pic.twitter.com/Xh5ndXdKzj — ˗ˏˋuıʍʇʎdəəɹɔˎˊ˗👑King of Tomato Sandwich Guys🗨️ (@creeptwin) May 14, 2023

The repercussion: People who know more about weed than Murphy does fact-checked his tweet.

If this story is true, you were on Delta 8, 9, 10, or THC-0. CBD doesn't get you high, dude. pic.twitter.com/9zvimm3GI8 — Pandy Fackler (@ThatBrenna) May 14, 2023

You took Delta 8 or 9. Not CBD. Check the package when you come to your senses. CBD is not an intoxicate nor does it make you “high.” — Ed Thompson (@ThompsonFoto12) May 14, 2023

This is hilariously awful lol CBD doesn’t get you high. Delta 8 THC is garbage though, and it’s probably what they gave you. The way it’s harvested can be dangerous to ingest and should be regulated by the government like THC derived from marijuana. — Nate 👨🏻‍💻 (@nathandentzau) May 14, 2023

CBD doesn't do this lol, i take much higher doses than that with 0 psychoactive effects. — Joe Britton (@xSpartan346x) May 13, 2023

Yeah that aint cbd bud — Belad (@bbt_1977) May 13, 2023

You bought delta 9 from a random smoke shop and surprised you had a bad experience… lol 99% of those products aren’t tested for legitimacy. — Alex (@alexpicciarelli) May 14, 2023

It’s true, one of the side effects of CBD use that they don’t tell you about it is makes you tell really big, obvious lies — Chris Towers …Is A Real Boy (@CTowersCBS) May 14, 2023

Darcy Jimenez







Wednesday

Emma Green

The character: Emma Green, New Yorker writer, indie arts scene supporter

The plot: Emma Green wrote about a group of 200 people who like to socialize together and call themselves "The Thought Criminals." If you thought the name was dumb, their members are even dumber. The group consists of mostly privileged individuals who've been canceled for being stupid. They're also quite rich, literally, so they can party by themselves on a boat in the East River and what not. Now, circling back to the main point — was there one? Nope. We've seen this exact article before, with repeat characters, and I really don't understand what purpose this serves.

A while ago, someone mentioned to me, offhandedly, that a friend of theirs had become akin to "the mother hen of the cancelled." Naturally, I was like, "I need to know everything about this."



That's how I met the Thought Criminals. (1/x)https://t.co/8lFmBpp9kx — Emma Green (@emmaogreen) May 17, 2023

Please help me understand where this drivel came from — did Green think this was a good idea, or is she just another NPC?

The repercussion: At this point, all the characters mentioned in the piece, well most of them, have been laughed at online. Since the band was back together once again, it made it easier for Twitter to point its finger at them again.

in late 2018 I lived in Jamaica Plain and was incredibly depressed. I'd wake up at 4, walk to the bar down the street, and talk to this guy who was usually slurring his words by 6. Sometimes we'd have the same conversation a few times. A more worthwhile social event than this. https://t.co/UI7iHxIbKo — timothy 💀 faust (@crulge) May 17, 2023

getting ready to attend the thought criminals gathering https://t.co/cBsGSvY1pj pic.twitter.com/7eqvzfWsnF — strawberry garfield🥤 (@megan_e_riley) May 17, 2023

We are living in the middle of an extraordinary era of Black artistic and cultural production. In the time of Kiese Laymon and Imani Perry and Katherine McKittrick and Janelle Monáe and Beyoncé and Camonghne Felix and Laverne Cox and Yves Tumor and this is who y’all profile? Eww. https://t.co/vcnkO8BBaX — The Disordered Cosmos by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein (@IBJIYONGI) May 17, 2023

Can someone cancel me so I can also get 17 national profiles 3 book deals and $1,000,000 https://t.co/aFlmQDdsYt — Nolan 🌹 (@VoidOfRoses) May 17, 2023

once a month, this elite group of brave forbidden intellectuals gather to ask "why can't a white guy say it" https://t.co/Tk4yLREymC — lauren (@NotABigJerk) May 17, 2023

“Wake up babe, it’s time to read about another group of 30 somethings in Manhattan who think they’re super heckin interesting!” https://t.co/OoUbGlDS2M pic.twitter.com/waDiZgEem7 — BoHo Chicagoan (@Eric_Erins) May 18, 2023

imagine spending ur nights in nyc talking to mid-tier professors about why they're oppressed for being racist instead of like doing coke and sucking dick or whatever.



i dont care if their thoughts are banned because these people are so fucking boring!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/pH8ILUgMcA — p.e. moskowitz (@_pem_pem) May 17, 2023

Pitching The New Yorker:



“What if I hung out with a bunch of bigots and just wrote up what they said?” https://t.co/y4YZCgjnRc — Victor Ray (@victorerikray) May 17, 2023

Subscribing to a for-profit magazine is basically like buying a Twitter blue check at this point https://t.co/U0xuYakzOK — Don Hughes (@getfiscal) May 17, 2023

What's it like to be silenced and cancelled? We caught up with some wealthy journalists at a trendy Manhattan club to find out. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) May 19, 2023

These people aren't courageous rebels and dissidents, they just don't hang out with regular people https://t.co/19dpKtty8w pic.twitter.com/q7OqohGfZp — Deva Hazarika (@devahaz) May 17, 2023

Adwait Patil







———

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a questionable profile in the NY Times, a royalist, a person who doesn't mind their own business, a frustrated take on lunch in America and an old-timer actor trying to create a scene about diversity.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]