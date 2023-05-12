The New York Times And Its Elizabeth Holmes Profile, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

This week’s characters include an old actor who refuses to believe that the world evolves and changes, a Twitter OG whose frustrations with cooking lunch finally took a sharp turn, an NYC resident who became a lifelong punchline for a friend group, a Royal-admirer and the New York Times for trying to rehabilitate a convicted fraudster.







Tuesday

Richard Dreyfuss

The character: Richard Dreyfuss, Academy Award-winning actor, curmudgeon, boomer, possible racist

The plot: Can you tell that Richard Dreyfuss is old? Like, really old? That's because he said something stupid, racist, ignorant and deplorable. In a recent interview, Dreyfuss said that partisan diversity was killing the arts, and was sad that he could possibly never portray being a "Black man" in a role.

Actor Richard Dreyfuss said the Academy Awards' new diversity guidelines "make me vomit." https://t.co/EeaiWHXvoR — CNN (@CNN) May 8, 2023

Why do old people continue to do stuff like this? Especially rich people. Just keep quiet and enjoy your money! Nobody asked you! You could use your money and power and influence to help people in need, but no — you have to keep going. Screw you Richard Dreyfuss, you're the worst part of "Jaws." And I'm glad your family left you in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."

The repercussion: Do I even need to say anything in this section? His comments were horrible and shocking, the internet ripped him a new one, and nothing will change. He will not see our tweets, he will not change his ways, and we need to move past him to advance as a society. God this is exhausting, why are people such assholes?

Richard Dreyfuss is really upset he can’t play Blackface anymore. 😧

pic.twitter.com/LCeWciM20P — Ryan Shead 🟧 (@RyanShead) May 9, 2023

What @RichardDreyfuss & his ilk don’t say is Paul Robeson’s OTHELLO still holds the record for the longest running Shakespeare play on Broadway. It’s not pure “art” that had Olivier wearing Blackface, it’s also plain old racism behind an unwillingness to cast a Black man. https://t.co/9OjeDSB9xK pic.twitter.com/REjl9NnMnh — Marlon West (@marlonw) May 8, 2023

Richard Dreyfuss wonders why he can’t perform in Blackface like Laurence Olivier did in Othello (1965): pic.twitter.com/3liT7LyVOr — Mr. Christopher (@iamalmostlegend) May 9, 2023

I don’t think Richard Dreyfuss should be canceled but I think anybody who says stuff like that should be *required* to play Othello now. Like, rent a hall! Show us what we’re missing and why it’s not weird that you want to do it — PAPPADEMAS (@PAPPADEMAS) May 7, 2023

You thought he was dead, but your childhood hero Richard Dreyfuss is BACK, and he doesn’t UNDERSTAND why he can’t do BLACKFACE! https://t.co/km9KAkPKUD — Andrey Summers (@andreysummers) May 7, 2023

Richard Dreyfuss is rather upset he cant play a Black man in Blackface.



He pointed to Laurence Olivier’s performance of Othello, in which the white actor played him in blackface.



“He played a Black man brilliantly. Am I being told I will never have a chance to play a Black man? pic.twitter.com/uZGrm79czH — Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) May 7, 2023

Richard Dreyfuss: I am an artist, this is an art form.

His art (2010's 'Piranha'): https://t.co/iKah40VzQq pic.twitter.com/bPfVb1jlgn — Elias Cepeda (@EliasCepeda) May 7, 2023

Jared Russo







Monday

Ian Bogost

The character: Ian Bogost, writer, teacher, lunch deconstructor

The plot: Real Twitter heads know, Bogost is an OG. He's a staple writer on the internet, has been tweeting for centuries and has more or less been a pos-vibes presence online. I haven't been plugged into online discourse much over the past few years, so I'm not sure how and when Bogost decided to fire off takes like this, where he was confounded that people cook lunch. "I don’t understand what people do about lunch at work," he wrote.

I don’t understand what people do about lunch at work.



Either you spend $20 -40 every day eating out (if there’s even an option!), or you spend tons of time making food to bring, or you bring microwave/easy stuff which is 300 calories and then you’re starving an hour later. — Ian Bogost (@ibogost) May 10, 2023

The repercussion: Now since Bogost doesn't come with a lot of negative baggage, the replies weren't that toxic. But since Twitter's shape-shifted so much since people like Bogost made a name for themselves, they still clowned him.

eating lunch comes easy to a player like me https://t.co/pODjvNSseC — steph's world (@FKAReynolds) May 11, 2023

my cutting diet is 2500 calories and i’m around 8% body fat. my pre lifting meal is 200g cooked rice and 150g cooked cod, comes out to about 450 calories (60g carb, 50g protein). cost $2.50 and cod is an expensive fish. keeps me full for 3 hours. prepping meals is cheap and easy. https://t.co/AuYaVp8B5u pic.twitter.com/enyOmiGsF1 — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) May 12, 2023

$20-40 lunch is our generation's 30-50 feral hogs https://t.co/JARi0pttvC — isogranny (@isogranny) May 11, 2023

i don’t eat lunch i have a cigarette and walk around the parking lot https://t.co/zOMEB0Wqjy — SLUG (@generalslug) May 11, 2023

Sad to see Bogost go all-in on being anti-meal prep.

I’m supposed to spend a whole ass day of the week making meals for the week? — Ian Bogost (@ibogost) May 10, 2023

At least there was a modicum of self awareness.

Yeah well I live in mfing America — Ian Bogost (@ibogost) May 11, 2023

This is the most engagement I've gotten in months, but also, I think the trick is to get retweeted by the engaged and also to open the door to people calling you a fucking idiot or whatever for no reason. — Ian Bogost (@ibogost) May 11, 2023

Adwait Patil







Tuesday

Eric Metaxas

The character: Eric Metaxas, runner, love dispenser, Manhattan neighborhood redistricting activist

The plot: Metaxas, a host, runner and author who lives in NYC, was running in Central Park, like millions do, "in Harlem" — which is where he lost a lot of people — and said that he stopped to yell "Smells like failure!" at four teenagers who were smoking marijuana.

The repercussion: On any other day this tweet would've gone unnoticed. Central Park doesn't go through Harlem, and, for what it's worth, marijuana is legal (sure — not in the parks, but then was Metaxas in the park or in Harlem?) in NYC and you don't really smell it that much. But Metaxas's editorializing really took the cake: He was firm, but friendly and it was act of love. Touché. People don't have time for BS like this, but they have time to dunk on BS like this all day, everyday.

Also the fact that Metaxas chose his words very carefully: Harlem, teenagers. People aren't stupid.

Sir, I am one of the Central Park HARLEM teenagers, and I want to thank you for your act of love. Afterwards I spoke with my associates, or "homies" as we call each other & we stubbed out our marijuana cigarettes. I wanted to thank you but you were running away from us so fast. https://t.co/YXLOefJh50 — Gary Shteyngart (@Shteyngart) May 5, 2023

I promise they will tell this story to each other for at least 20 years and laugh hysterically every time. You bobbing by in your running shorts, etc https://t.co/KfMTUWmWDn — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) May 5, 2023

Erratic--possibly mentally ill man--menaces kids in a public park and no one does anything to stop him. https://t.co/pH7OMTUsU3 — Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) May 5, 2023

this is the ai generated version of “nas - new york state of mind” https://t.co/hDxwopFfkf — Desus MFing Nice💯 (@desusnice) May 5, 2023

On my run past Eric Mextaxas’ Dodge Stratus, I shouted in a firm but friendly voice: “Grow the fuck up” and kept going. I said it as an act of love and honestly I hope he thinks about it. https://t.co/g8ZOZupb3W — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 5, 2023

Adwait Patil







Tuesday

Ameer Kotecha

The character: Ameer Kotecha, royalist, easily impressed

The plot: May 6, 2023, saw the UK crown Charles III and his wife Camilla the King and Queen of England. It was a simultaneously fascinating and tiresome event, with all the bizarre rituals and ancient objects you'd expect from an institution as archaic as the monarchy. While it's fun to crack jokes at the King’s expense, though, the coronation is really no laughing matter.

For those of us who aren't royalists, the pomp and pageantry of the coronation is jarring at the best of times — but during a cost of living crisis, when many can't afford to eat or heat their homes, spending an estimated £100 million of taxpayer money on the event is grotesque and indefensible.

Enter: Ameer Kotecha, who tweeted the below photo of the event, claiming that "no other country" could achieve such a display. What are we looking at that's so remarkable, exactly? Some planes and a large crowd?

No other country can do this pic.twitter.com/nMQ4C7mYQm — Ameer Kotecha (@Ameer_Kotecha) May 6, 2023

The repercussion: While some argued that the coronation event wasn’t all that impressive, others sought to inform Kotecha that an multi-million-pound ceremony at the expense of the cash-strapped public is not something to be celebrated.

Nonsense. Every country can gather crowds and let a few planes with coloured streams fly overhead.



Those are NOT achievements.



Feeding your hungry; healing your sick, educating your youth; caring for your vulnerable: those are achievements to be proud of. — Shosh😎 Woke As Fûck🎏 (@shoshanade) May 6, 2023

No other country can do this https://t.co/kYdlF3YYRK pic.twitter.com/KS4igBzWEc — Bally Singh (@putasinghonit) May 8, 2023

And it did not cost the French tax payer £200 million to celebrate a billionaire, but the national sport that engages everyone. — Ain Tohvri (@tekkie) May 7, 2023

Has anybody told them that's the French flag? 🇫🇷

Here is Italy doing it... 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/4Fb3t2Hfvs — Tobi (@TobiFrenzen) May 7, 2023

we do this every time the McRib returns https://t.co/gpP3YWjx3p — tyler wells (@tylerdw) May 8, 2023

we do this for a matchup between two 3-8 AFC South teams https://t.co/sGptvFlp6n — actioncookbook (@actioncookbook) May 7, 2023

Literally every country with money to piss away can do this. https://t.co/3yaZfpH0Rm — Graham Smith 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈 (@GrahamSmith_) May 8, 2023

Darcy Jimenez







Tuesday

Amy Chozick and The New York Times

The character: Amy Chozick, writer, hack, pr-mouthpiece

The plot: Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on multiple counts of defrauding investors, wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Holmes was sentenced to 11.25 years in prison for her criminal activity and will begin it on April 27.

Even after prosecutors alleged that Holmes tried to flee the country after getting convicted, the NYT's published a profile of her — her first interview since 2016 — and tried to rechristen the fraudster as Liz, quite literally.



The repercussion: As long as Twitter is up and running, people who use the site will not have time for bullsh—t like this. The profile and its author, Amy Chozik, were skewered for their decision online. This one's a real head-scratcher. Hate-clicks are clicks too, but you don't even need to get past the headline here. It's just not worth your time.

“Thanos Wants You to Forget About ‘The Snap.’ The infinity stones are gone. So is half the population. But as the former supervillian comes to grips with what he's left behind, he's adopted a new persona: devoted father and philanthropist.” - @ischafer https://t.co/47Iq3589i8 — Old Man Perez (@IolaElla) May 8, 2023

Ladies, get yourself a man who loves you as much as the NYT loves rehabilitating the reputation of white collar criminals https://t.co/pBcjCYoFRK — Sean Tuffy (@SMTuffy) May 7, 2023

Sam Bankman-Fried wants you to forget about SBF pic.twitter.com/ri0P2OVSU7 — High Yield Harry (@HighyieldHarry) May 7, 2023

This person is a convicted fraudster and habitual liar and you were had. https://t.co/1zB4dGC5k8 pic.twitter.com/WQbBm9651e — Jacob Silverman 🤌🪨 (@SilvermanJacob) May 7, 2023

Pat Bateman wants you to forget about Patrick pic.twitter.com/pkIFUh3xeF — High Yield Harry (@HighyieldHarry) May 8, 2023

Today, we were listening to The Daily when my four-year-old turned to me gravely and asked “daddy why does Liz Holmes have to say bye bye to her children?” When I told him “because the woke mob likes to jail tech job creators,” he started crying. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) May 8, 2023

Because if you get the pitch you have already been carefully selected as a sucker. — Hamilton Nolan (@hamiltonnolan) May 7, 2023

elizabeth holmes pivoting to liz is like the dark lord sauron pivoting to ron — Sabrina Imbler (@aznfusion) May 7, 2023

coming in N Y Times: "My Friend Bernie Madoff: Cold-Blooded Crook Who Defrauded 37,000 People or Affable Schnorrer Who Made Mistakes?" https://t.co/T7jgOZqE2C — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) May 7, 2023

Amy!!! the con artist conned you https://t.co/HSiHwsgRel — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) May 7, 2023

Adwait Patil







———

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a writer who wrote about caffeine addiction, a man who lost his his hard-earned seasoned cast iron and a bigoted boomer musician.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]