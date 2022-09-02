Popular
BUBBLE MENTALITY

An Actress Who Just Learned That DMX Died, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

This week we've also got a woman who thinks white people enjoying rain is problematic, an actor who compared bodily autonomy to student loan forgiveness and a guy who thinks quiet quitting is for chumps.

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week’s characters include a woman who thinks white people enjoying rain is racist, an actor who compared bodily autonomy to student loan forgiveness, a guy who thinks quiet quitting is for chumps and an actress who just learned of DMX’s death.



Friday

@amushroomblackly

The character: TikTok user @amushroomblackly, woman against people enjoying rain?

The plot: Earlier this summer, actress Drew Barrymore posted a video of herself thoroughly enjoying a rainshower and inviting viewers to also go out and enjoy the rain when they have the opportunity to do so.

Then, last week, a TikTok stitch created by @amushroomblackly surfaced, in which she reacted to Barrymore’s video by calling the actress out for frolicking in the rain on main because it’s… racist?

The woman, a Black creator, says Barrymore was perfectly capable of enjoying the rain without posting a video of it to TikTok. “You just cosigned… people who go out of their way to disrespect and dismiss the boundaries that Black creators have set,” she said. “Why? Why is it so important to all of you to treat us like we don’t matter?



The repercussion: Broadly, people had no idea what @amushroomdarkly was trying to say, and made that clear. In response to TikTok comments, she created another video that did not help elucidate her reasoning:



In other videos, it seems the point that @amushroomdarkly is trying but failing to make is that Black women started the trend of posting videos of themselves enjoying the rain, and that Barrymore doing the same is appropriating it and/or stealing their bit.

So of course, once the videos made their way to Twitter, there was a whole new wave of confusion and quips about how publicly enjoying rain is now, I guess, racist.



As of this writing, it appears @amushroomdarkly’s account has been deleted.


Molly Bradley  


Sunday

Kevin Sorbo

The character: Kevin Sorbo, star of the 1990s television series "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," internet hot take machine, Lucy Lawless burn victim

The plot: On Sunday, Sorbo took aim at President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, which set out to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt, by conflating the student debt relief policy with the feminist slogan “my body, my choice.”

“So my body my choice,” Sorbo tweeted. “… Except for when it comes to student loan debt? That’s when someone else should step in?”



The repercussion: Sorbo’s tweet left the internet’s heads spinning as many attempted to decipher the actor’s logic gymnastics between the two seemingly very different ideas.



Some netizens mocked the actor's mystifying prose.



While others, like Rax King, observed that Sorbo was infamous for these kinds of, uh, rhetorical flourishes.



At least the tweet earned Sorbo a spot on Input Mag’s Bad Tweet Hall of Fame.



James Crugnale  


Monday

Touré

The character: Touré, writer, podcast host, corporate minion

The plot: If you have access to the internet you’ve probably seen the term “quiet quitting” floating around in recent weeks. The phrase — which generally refers to setting boundaries and not going above and beyond at work (but really just means having a healthy work-life balance and only doing what’s in your job description) — has sparked debate online and in the media.

On Monday, podcast host Touré waded into the discussion to say that while he apparently understood “the quiet quitting mentality”, he himself would do whatever his boss asked of him — even if it meant working entirely unreasonable hours and sacrificing his personal time.



The repercussion: People on Twitter sought to remind Touré of the importance of setting boundaries between your professional and personal life — and that, for the most part, employers do not recognize or reward free labor.

Others pointed out that it’s particularly unfair to suggest that those in labor-intensive and/or low-paid jobs, or those with caring responsibilities, should work more than the hours they’re contractually obligated to.



Touré — take a day off.


Darcy Jimenez  


Wednesday

Stacey Dash

The character: Stacey Dash, actress, controversial figure, Trump supporter

The plot: Stacey Dash is well known for several reasons. Are most of those reasons good? Other than for playing Dionne in “Clueless,” no. Her most recent moment in the spotlight was this week in a TikTok video where she cried about learning of the tragic passing of rapper DMX by overdose… more than a year after the news broke.



The repercussion: Did no one tell her? Was she not reading the news that day? Why share a video of yourself crying other than the publicity and attention? Is this performative or real?

Like, what?


               

Jared Russo  

———

