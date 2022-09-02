An Actress Who Just Learned That DMX Died, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week’s characters include a woman who thinks white people enjoying rain is racist, an actor who compared bodily autonomy to student loan forgiveness, a guy who thinks quiet quitting is for chumps and an actress who just learned of DMX’s death.

Friday

@amushroomblackly

The character: TikTok user @amushroomblackly, woman against people enjoying rain?

The plot: Earlier this summer, actress Drew Barrymore posted a video of herself thoroughly enjoying a rainshower and inviting viewers to also go out and enjoy the rain when they have the opportunity to do so.

Then, last week, a TikTok stitch created by @amushroomblackly surfaced, in which she reacted to Barrymore’s video by calling the actress out for frolicking in the rain on main because it’s… racist?

The woman, a Black creator, says Barrymore was perfectly capable of enjoying the rain without posting a video of it to TikTok. “You just cosigned… people who go out of their way to disrespect and dismiss the boundaries that Black creators have set,” she said. “Why? Why is it so important to all of you to treat us like we don’t matter?

Drew Barrymore enjoying the rain is apparently problematic 😭 pic.twitter.com/7eJ2GahV87 — ICD 💙🕛 (fan account) (@satanistrep) August 26, 2022

The repercussion: Broadly, people had no idea what @amushroomdarkly was trying to say, and made that clear. In response to TikTok comments, she created another video that did not help elucidate her reasoning:

This is her "explanation" of why Drew Barrymore's tik tok is anti black pic.twitter.com/Z4q5XGZehZ — ICD 💙🕛 (fan account) (@satanistrep) August 26, 2022

In other videos, it seems the point that @amushroomdarkly is trying but failing to make is that Black women started the trend of posting videos of themselves enjoying the rain, and that Barrymore doing the same is appropriating it and/or stealing their bit.

So of course, once the videos made their way to Twitter, there was a whole new wave of confusion and quips about how publicly enjoying rain is now, I guess, racist.

When I first saw the video I thought she would complain about Drew telling people to enjoy the rain cause some countries have huge drought problems 😭

It's absurd but makes 90 times more sense than her actual point. — ICD 💙🕛 (fan account) (@satanistrep) August 26, 2022

There are thousands of issues but yeah complain about a woman enjoying rain😭 — ICD 💙🕛 (fan account) (@satanistrep) August 26, 2022

You are racist and cancelled af — ICD 💙🕛 (fan account) (@satanistrep) August 26, 2022

green is the colour of the grass that needs to be touched 😭 — 🌙 ME!ssy - 🕰 midnights era (@weLuv2Cit) August 26, 2022

I find it problematic that she recorded her follow up video while driving but I think that's fair 🫣 — Grace (@Venatrix18) August 28, 2022

This made me laugh so hard pic.twitter.com/tOH41ucFkn — 🦩 | MIDNIGHT IS COMING (@Fayriah) August 26, 2022

As of this writing, it appears @amushroomdarkly’s account has been deleted.

Molly Bradley



Sunday

Kevin Sorbo

The character: Kevin Sorbo, star of the 1990s television series "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," internet hot take machine, Lucy Lawless burn victim

The plot: On Sunday, Sorbo took aim at President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, which set out to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt, by conflating the student debt relief policy with the feminist slogan “my body, my choice.”

“So my body my choice,” Sorbo tweeted. “… Except for when it comes to student loan debt? That’s when someone else should step in?”

So my body my choice… except for when it comes to student loan debt? That’s when someone else should step in? — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) August 28, 2022

The repercussion: Sorbo’s tweet left the internet’s heads spinning as many attempted to decipher the actor’s logic gymnastics between the two seemingly very different ideas.

WHUT. I… er. Huh? Is this man’s body made of loan? I don’t understand. https://t.co/IsyQXBYNN4 pic.twitter.com/EjXt5mylV9 — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) August 28, 2022

Note to Kevin: a student body is not an actual body. https://t.co/I1nJN9x6IY — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) August 28, 2022

chuck has searched FAR AND WIDE trotting the internet for many years (on this timeline and others) and i have finally done it. i have finally found worst take of all time https://t.co/oJbegvr6ej — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) August 29, 2022

This is the dumbest tweet I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/pwXP5WU7ck — Meaghan Oppenheimer (@MoppyOpps) August 28, 2022

I love this tweet because it's just lazily mashing together two cookie cutter right wing talking points and hoping the result constitutes a coherent thought https://t.co/iKiw8WdazD — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) August 28, 2022

I had no idea student debt could die inside you and result in septicemia if left untreated.



Wow.



Learn something new every day. https://t.co/jkTqWhHHgi — A Shady Dame From Seville (@SorayaMcDonald) August 30, 2022

Damn Hercules, stretch before you reach like that…. https://t.co/1ea8WZk2ra — Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) August 29, 2022

Damn I’m sorry man, I had no idea you were fluent in Herschel Walker ….Im still not able to interpret this … — Chris Crimm The Independent (@MiamiSixthMan) August 28, 2022

Once famous for playing Hercules, you are now famous for being dumb on the internet. https://t.co/0DGgyW3VGz — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 29, 2022

Sorbo does not get enough credit. After five minutes of trying to figure out how the fuck this makes a lick of sense, my brain exploded.



Serious ninja stuff here. https://t.co/P7MDpIxd0P — Josh Olson (@joshuarolson) August 28, 2022

Some netizens mocked the actor's mystifying prose.

So my body my choice… except for when it comes to having coherent thoughts? pic.twitter.com/IMz8XmsxkA — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) August 28, 2022

So my body my choice… except for when it comes to traffic lights? That’s when I HAVE to stop??? — Top V 🇺🇸 🇹🇼 🇽🇰 (@VaushV) August 28, 2022

So my body my choice, except when it comes to Big Mac coupons? We can do this all night, Sorbo. https://t.co/ppTSAfPrdI — Clay Jones (@claytoonz) August 30, 2022

While others, like Rax King, observed that Sorbo was infamous for these kinds of, uh, rhetorical flourishes.

i for one am loving kevin sorbo’s patented rhetorical device of ‘guy who doesn’t understand how any two things relate to each other’ pic.twitter.com/KPbYcsRmm6 — rax ‘leads with her crotch’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) August 31, 2022

At least the tweet earned Sorbo a spot on Input Mag’s Bad Tweet Hall of Fame.

There’s no better way to reclaim relevance than by posting artfully bad takes on Twitter. https://t.co/ssWw3hBxs4 — Input (@inputmag) August 30, 2022

James Crugnale



Monday

Touré

The character: Touré, writer, podcast host, corporate minion

The plot: If you have access to the internet you’ve probably seen the term “quiet quitting” floating around in recent weeks. The phrase — which generally refers to setting boundaries and not going above and beyond at work (but really just means having a healthy work-life balance and only doing what’s in your job description) — has sparked debate online and in the media.

On Monday, podcast host Touré waded into the discussion to say that while he apparently understood “the quiet quitting mentality”, he himself would do whatever his boss asked of him — even if it meant working entirely unreasonable hours and sacrificing his personal time.

I understand the quiet quitting mentality but I also can't imagine telling my boss no I'm not doing that because it's after 6pm or it's Saturday. I was trained to work all the time and pitch in whenever your job needs you. — Touré (@Toure) August 29, 2022

The repercussion: People on Twitter sought to remind Touré of the importance of setting boundaries between your professional and personal life — and that, for the most part, employers do not recognize or reward free labor.

Others pointed out that it’s particularly unfair to suggest that those in labor-intensive and/or low-paid jobs, or those with caring responsibilities, should work more than the hours they’re contractually obligated to.

Speaking as a person who always took that approach, I think the problem is that yr loyalty is rarely rewarded. Will your boss/company go the extra mile for you? Why are they seeing you expend labor and not paying you for it, which is the point of a job? Where's the reciprocity? — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) August 30, 2022

"I was trained to work all the time and pitch in whenever your job needs you" pic.twitter.com/MtKuTvNDHb — I'm a A-1 nigga, a thick sauce nigga (@FirstName736928) August 30, 2022

I have no problem with that, but that should be reciprocated in terms of salary increases and/or bonuses. — MurkFranklin (@murk_franklin) August 29, 2022

What is wrong with finding a job that you enjoy doing for eight hours a day five days a week and just doing that? I’d rather balance family and social life than always be worried about climbing the corporate ladder. — Degen Dan (@Danny_Gambles) August 30, 2022

Yes, that is exactly what capitalism trains us to do, as well as to invest our sense of worth and virtue in our willingness to go along with it. — 🌙biomimic🐾 (@iseeuliars) August 31, 2022

Trained = groomed by the corporate capitalist culture we live in.

Same here. It's a tough cycle to break. — Will Kennedy @willkennedynews (@willkennedynews) August 29, 2022

Then you have been trained to accept abuse.



Hey, I get it. I am a midwesterner raised to have a strong work ethic and as a woman I was socialized to put others' needs before my own.



But if I am not getting paid for it, I am not doing it. No free labor. — MuddyintheMW 🇺🇦 (@GallopinDragons) August 30, 2022

yeah. work and pitch in - when you're scheduled. when you're not and they require you to? they better pay you. my work isn't more important to me than my life. — kit marks (gull) 🏴🚩Ⓐ (@ident1kitt) August 30, 2022

Have you considered that workers are full humans w. lives they deserve to live fully? Have you considered that some are caregivers to children/elderly/disabled/etc?



Flexy time boundaries only work if there’s mutual respect & expectations are:

- reciprocal

- clearly communicated — Sophi (@SophicManatee) August 30, 2022

If your job description requires it, fine, thats the contract you made in return for the salary (executive assistants, e.g.). However, if your an hourly employee who agrees to unpaid OT, you’re a sucker — #Bernie2024 (@mkblack1961) August 30, 2022

Well sure. Their priority is to extract as much work from you as possible without spending any more on you in wages than they have to; obviously they're going to train you to treat your time as theirs even when whatever's needed is—literally and exactly—not your business. — Ultramontanist Antifa Queer Brigade (@OurLadyofAntifa) August 30, 2022

Stop calling it “quiet quitting” that’s corporate smearing. Only doing what’s in your job description, and no more, is called “work to rule”. Your employer doesn’t have a right to your productivity, at no extra cost, to enrich themselves. https://t.co/lEm34JVrBS — HappyGrillmore (@h_grillmore) August 31, 2022

Touré — take a day off.

Darcy Jimenez



Wednesday

Stacey Dash

The character: Stacey Dash, actress, controversial figure, Trump supporter

The plot: Stacey Dash is well known for several reasons. Are most of those reasons good? Other than for playing Dionne in “Clueless,” no. Her most recent moment in the spotlight was this week in a TikTok video where she cried about learning of the tragic passing of rapper DMX by overdose… more than a year after the news broke.

Stacey Dash gets emotional after finding out DMX passed away over a year after his death, from overdosing. pic.twitter.com/LHUYQQEPQn — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) August 31, 2022

The repercussion: Did no one tell her? Was she not reading the news that day? Why share a video of yourself crying other than the publicity and attention? Is this performative or real?

Like, what?

To be fair, i'm pretty sure Stacey Dash's social media algorithm ain't prioritizing rapper news. She prolly over there scroll through nothing but My Pillow ads and Herschel Walker sharpening crayons — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) September 1, 2022

Tyrese’s response to Stacey Dash 💀💀💀 hfjdksk pic.twitter.com/siB6suoSb1 — Jasmine (@rayjsvocals) September 1, 2022

Stacey Dash is one of those rare individuals who are never, ever trending for anything good — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 1, 2022

I see Stacey Dash is ripping off this bit from the League. pic.twitter.com/vRFoyHZTv9 — Thrillhouse (@Thrillhouse01) September 1, 2022

Stacey Dash finding out DMX died a year ago pic.twitter.com/iZvGdRIsVz — 😁 (@overlyyork) September 1, 2022

Stacey Dash filming herself crying like pic.twitter.com/bKFQtTKGM9 — Better Mahomes & Gardens (@Gam3rdudeJ) September 1, 2022

Stacey Dash when she find out trump not the president no more pic.twitter.com/3LcYoh4nCH — They Want Me Dead Like Pac (@KingMosesDaGod) September 1, 2022

Nobody:



Stacey Dash just finding out DMX passed away: pic.twitter.com/NHrNnuNgAe — k a r y. (@itsKARY_) September 1, 2022

Stacey Dash tomorrow when she finds out Harriet Tubman died: https://t.co/euQuOG8LvL pic.twitter.com/c4KPGPi6qM — Miss Frizzle's Bus (@SceneByAshlix) September 1, 2022

Jared Russo



———

