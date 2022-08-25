Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

WHAT A WEEK

A Guy Who Really Hates Friendsgiving, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Molly Bradley avatar
Molly Bradley · · 1.1k reads
A Guy Who Really Hates Friendsgiving, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
This week we've also got a woman who doesn't understand harassment, a nepo baby NYT critic self-annihilating, a racist virtual rapper and people mad about student loan forgiveness.

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week’s characters include a woman who thinks people complaining about cat-calling are humblebragging, a nepo baby NYT movie critic feeling attacked and self-yeeting from social media, a racist virtual rapper hired to and swiftly fired from a label, a guy who thinks millennials don’t know they’ll live past 40 and people mad about student loan forgiveness.



Friday

Megha Verma

The character: Megha Verma, Twitter user, person who doesn’t understand what harassment is

The plot: Last Friday, Twitter user Megha Verma tweeted that girls who complain about men yelling things at them on the street are “humble bragging”. I had assumed that, in 2022, we’d established concepts as simple as “being catcalled is harassment” — but here we are.



The repercussion: People on Twitter sought to inform Megha that catcalling was less about complimenting and more about men intimidating and asserting dominance over women.



Others pointed out that it’s often young girls (read: children) that get catcalled in public, which flies in the face of any claims that such behavior is normal or well-intentioned.



Darcy Jimenez  


Saturday

Lena Wilson

The character: Lena Wilson, self-proclaimed talented writer, NYT critic, NYT nepo baby

The plot: In early August, New York Times film critic Lena Wilson wrote a review of “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” the new A24 slasher-horror movie.

The review was a negative one, with Wilson concluding, “This is little more than a movie about terrible rich people that was made so other rich people could laugh at it and think, ‘Thank God I’m not terrible.’”Which is fair, though the movie perhaps didn’t deserve the mid-review assertion that “The only thing that really sets ‘Bodies Bodies ‘Bodies’ apart is its place in the A24 hype machine, where it doubles as a 95-minute advertisement for cleavage and Charli XCX’s latest single.” Harsh and, as some people pointed out, untrue.

But this only really became a problem when Amandla Stenberg, one of the stars of the film, DMed Wilson saying: “ur review was great, maybe if you had gotten ur eyes off my tits you could’ve watched the movie!”

In response, Wilson posted a video to TikTok showing the DM and saying, “I don’t want this person who has more social power than me to think that it’s fucking okay to do something like this.”



People reacted to a few things: first, the fact that Stenberg had a right to respond to Wilson’s somewhat sexist comment with her own negative review, so to speak.

Second, and more importantly, Wilson’s claim that Stenberg had “more social power” than her struck people as disingenuous given the fact that Wilson’s father is Mike Wilson, deputy sports editor for the New York Times.

People also zeroed in on a TikTok Wilson had posted prior to all of this, in which she very proudly flaunted the skills and dedication she had demonstrated to land her job — without mentioning her father’s affiliation (to put it lightly) with the Times.



For her part, Stenberg responded to the situation with her own TikTok, explaining, “The amount of commentary I receive on my boobs is so extreme… This has happened since I was a teenager.” Of the DM she sent Wilson, she said, “I thought because Lena is gay, and I am also gay… as gay people we would both find this comment funny. I was also curious to know what Lena would say to such a statement. Lena decided to publish it and also says that I am homophobic for saying that.”


@amandlafr

♬ original sound - amandla stenberg

The repercussion: As one Twitter user put it: Wilson got “bodied bodied bodied.”



At some point, after setting her Twitter account to private, Wilson seems to have deleted or deactivated her Twitter and other social media (including TikTok) entirely.



Molly Bradley  


Sunday

FN Meka

The character: FN Meka, virtual rapper, shadow puppet for racists

The plot: Why won’t people learn the lessons of every dystopian novel, or Twitter from back when hologram Tupac happened, that robotic or AI people are bad! Stop trying to profit off of a fake brand made by a computer!! The latest geniuses to attempt this see-through charade was Capitol Music Group, who trotted out some ugly CGI character from like the PS3 era to rap for them. Please like us, he raps!!!



The repercussion: This whole FN Meka thing has just crumbled, and imploded, and then there was a big backlash, and they pulled it, and then more fallout happened. Just a total mess from the start. He was a blackfaced character, who was like a cyborg from Cyberpunk 2077 but worse. And he was rapping using a black-accent and using the N-word but a white guy was behind it. The entire ordeal was just awful, disgusting, terrible, and a horrific idea from the jump and the drama that ensued was just not worth any of this. Rich people at companies must be stopped, not everything has to be turned into a money-making scam.



Jared Russo  


Tuesday

Shane Morris

The character: Shane Morris, writer, podcaster, husband, father, a guy who really hates Friendsgiving

The plot: On Tuesday, Morris blasted out a tweet criticizing millennials who didn’t want to have children, saying they were destined for loneliness as they approached middle age. He also said Friendsgivings would also get old quickly as childless types made their slow march towards geezerdom.

"Millennials who are very cavalier about not having children are in for a shock when they enter their 40s & realize life is only half over," Morris tweeted. “What do you do at that point? Keep trying to be sexy & have fun? I expect to see a lot of sadness & confusion about what to do at that point.”



Morris concluded by adding, “Without the natural connections and belonging that literally emerge from marriage and fertility, the latter years become very cold and lonely. Those Friendsgivings will get old quickly.”



The repercussion: Morris’s hot take that everyone needed to get married and have kids to establish meaning in their lives (while simultaneously taking a shot at Friendsgiving) got ratioed into smithereens as thousands of netizens pointed out that there was much more to life than procreating. Many also observed that having children wasn’t a solution to loneliness.



James Crugnale  

(Dis)honorable Mention

All the people mad about student loan forgiveness

The plot: In light of the Biden administration committing to forgiving $10–20,000 in student loans, a lot of people are surprisingly mad about it. Specifically, a lot of people who either didn’t have to pay back any student loans, or who have experienced loan forgiveness in one way or another (looking at you, PPP loan recipients who had those loans forgiven).



The repercussion: People responded quickly, loudly and en masse, pointing out the hypocrisy of many of the people decrying student debt forgiveness and reminding everyone that the loan repayment system is incredibly oppressive and designed to keep people in debt for potentially decades of their lives, barring them from financial stability.



Molly Bradley


———

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a woman who thinks a blonde and a brunette being friends is unrealistic, a world-famous doctor who eats his crudités with salsa and more.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.