A Guy Who Really Hates Friendsgiving, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

This week’s characters include a woman who thinks people complaining about cat-calling are humblebragging, a nepo baby NYT movie critic feeling attacked and self-yeeting from social media, a racist virtual rapper hired to and swiftly fired from a label, a guy who thinks millennials don’t know they’ll live past 40 and people mad about student loan forgiveness.

Friday

Megha Verma

The character: Megha Verma, Twitter user, person who doesn’t understand what harassment is

The plot: Last Friday, Twitter user Megha Verma tweeted that girls who complain about men yelling things at them on the street are “humble bragging”. I had assumed that, in 2022, we’d established concepts as simple as “being catcalled is harassment” — but here we are.

Girls complaining about being cat-called are humble bragging. “My life is so difficult, strangers on the street call me sexy” — Megha🕯 (@meghaverma_art) August 19, 2022

The repercussion: People on Twitter sought to inform Megha that catcalling was less about complimenting and more about men intimidating and asserting dominance over women.

do y’all not realize that men catcall us to humiliate us and not to compliment us? like men who catcall know damn well they’re not going to get with a woman by catcalling her, they’re doing to make us feel small and threatened https://t.co/Z9KelufGav — Noodles 🐉 (@NoodlesTori) August 20, 2022

it’s literally sexual harassment — j 🦧 (@myeondilf) August 20, 2022

Catcalling is not the same as strangers calling you sexy.



Catcalling is meant to be intimidating. It’s meant to catch off guard, to put you on alert, to make you uncomfortable.



People who want to call you sexy though, and mean it? They don’t catcall. https://t.co/55isKzAV4o — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) August 21, 2022

to everyone agreeing



cat calling is scary because we don’t ask for it. we don’t know what to do in the face of it. we don’t know if the guy will get aggressive if we reject their “compliment”. it’s so uncomfortable because it’s not “hey you’re pretty” it’s “nice ass” — vicky/leo 🪷 (sophomore arc) (@valdezinated) August 20, 2022

love yourself more that you’d not settle for sexual harassment from creeps as compliments, babe — chad, patron saint of chaos (@endofanerajc) August 20, 2022

A stranger is called a stranger for a reason. One cannot know how he operates, what are his intentions. Is he harmless? Maybe I misunderstood the tweet, but cannot see how a woman can even unconsciously brag about such an uncomfortable and even scary experience. — nimlot (@nimlot_) August 19, 2022

I literally hate when people interpret this like this. It is genuinely very upsetting because cat calling is actually very terrifying and if you've never experienced it, be thankful of that. I get cat called the most when I am the least put together. https://t.co/cSlBD34lUa — Pink Venom (@kat_blaque) August 21, 2022

Others pointed out that it’s often young girls (read: children) that get catcalled in public, which flies in the face of any claims that such behavior is normal or well-intentioned.

….. yeah bc it’s so fun being 12 years old and have creepy 40yo men saying inappropriate things to you. So fun coming home from work and have a car drive slow next to you so a weirdo can “compliment” you and beg you to get in, demand it even. Such a privilege! — Sha🫧 (@SHNICES1) August 20, 2022

yeah cus i was just soooo sexy and irresistible when i was fresh outta elementary school https://t.co/W5NqF8BBcC — ✦ (@Iayer02) August 20, 2022

I’ve seen kids get cat-called on the way to the corner store at lunch break. Y’all need to give it a rest pretending it’s innocent flirting https://t.co/fCltTResxO — Brother Q thee Tank Gawd (@AWindwardMaroon) August 20, 2022

Yeah. Because being a 15 year old girl in a dress being catcalled by a man in his 30s and 40s is such a compliment and totally not creepy at all. — Brittany❤️‍🔥 (@BrittBrat_x4) August 19, 2022

first time i got catcalled i was 10. haven’t been catcalled once since becoming an adult. catcalling isn’t “wow she’s sexy 😍” it’s “hey watch how uncomfortable i can make this girl/woman by exerting power over her” ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Raven Elise 🐝 (MINORS DNI 🔞) (@spacequeennsfw) August 21, 2022

My niece was catcalled at 15 yo taking the trash out then called all kinds of derogatory names because she didn't answer. Cat-calling is sexual harassment and a pathway to violent behavior. Women/girls have been killed or beaten for ignoring them. https://t.co/QpVO3kVQe0 — Parenting Decolonized (@prntgdcolonized) August 21, 2022

yeah cuz i was just sooo irresistible at 8 years old https://t.co/gecha7c6o4 pic.twitter.com/GVG2XmIlyF — emi! (@gyarukillua) August 20, 2022

I love humblebragging about how when I was 15 years old the construction workers I passed everyday yelled at me. Or the guy who drove next to me in his car after midnight and followed me around while I tried to ignore him. Or all the times ignoring catcalling led to groping. https://t.co/EwKGXOTpw9 — Gryffix 🇳🇱🤝🏼🇺🇦🇹🇼🇽🇰 (@Gryffix) August 21, 2022

Darcy Jimenez



Saturday

Lena Wilson

The character: Lena Wilson, self-proclaimed talented writer, NYT critic, NYT nepo baby

The plot: In early August, New York Times film critic Lena Wilson wrote a review of “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” the new A24 slasher-horror movie.

The review was a negative one, with Wilson concluding, “This is little more than a movie about terrible rich people that was made so other rich people could laugh at it and think, ‘Thank God I’m not terrible.’”Which is fair, though the movie perhaps didn’t deserve the mid-review assertion that “The only thing that really sets ‘Bodies Bodies ‘Bodies’ apart is its place in the A24 hype machine, where it doubles as a 95-minute advertisement for cleavage and Charli XCX’s latest single.” Harsh and, as some people pointed out, untrue.

But this only really became a problem when Amandla Stenberg, one of the stars of the film, DMed Wilson saying: “ur review was great, maybe if you had gotten ur eyes off my tits you could’ve watched the movie!”

In response, Wilson posted a video to TikTok showing the DM and saying, “I don’t want this person who has more social power than me to think that it’s fucking okay to do something like this.”

Lena Wilson explains why she reposted Amandla Stenberg’s DM about her #BodiesBodiesBodies review, which Wilson dubbed a “95-minute advertisement for cleavage”:



“I don’t want this person who has more social power than me to think that it’s fucking okay to do something like this.” pic.twitter.com/S0BadaoRWV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2022

People reacted to a few things: first, the fact that Stenberg had a right to respond to Wilson’s somewhat sexist comment with her own negative review, so to speak.

Second, and more importantly, Wilson’s claim that Stenberg had “more social power” than her struck people as disingenuous given the fact that Wilson’s father is Mike Wilson, deputy sports editor for the New York Times.

People also zeroed in on a TikTok Wilson had posted prior to all of this, in which she very proudly flaunted the skills and dedication she had demonstrated to land her job — without mentioning her father’s affiliation (to put it lightly) with the Times.

like this is why everyone hates white film twitter lmao pic.twitter.com/8JmQjDWmnG — alex (@alex_abads) August 20, 2022

For her part, Stenberg responded to the situation with her own TikTok, explaining, “The amount of commentary I receive on my boobs is so extreme… This has happened since I was a teenager.” Of the DM she sent Wilson, she said, “I thought because Lena is gay, and I am also gay… as gay people we would both find this comment funny. I was also curious to know what Lena would say to such a statement. Lena decided to publish it and also says that I am homophobic for saying that.”

The repercussion: As one Twitter user put it: Wilson got “bodied bodied bodied.”

lena wilson: i’m gonna sexualize these actresses

one of the actresses: you’re a weirdo

lena wilson: i can’t believe you’re being homophobic to me rn — lily (@lunearsag) August 18, 2022

Lena Wilson got a DM angry with her misogynoir, published it herself without context and then acted like the victim saying Amanda is homophobic and has more social power.



That’s literally been white womens MO for centuries. https://t.co/VtibMpusCo — Imani Barbarin, MAGC | Crutches&Spice ♿️ (@Imani_Barbarin) August 20, 2022

ok this is the last thing i’ll contribute to the discourse but it’s just funny too me that lena wilson did all this over a movie where ⚠️spoiler alert⚠️ a white girl accuses black girls of the violence she started lol https://t.co/4y13hUYu4n — angeline rodriguez (@gelrdrgz) August 22, 2022

This Lena Wilson thing has pissed me off so much tbh like…rich white nepo babies should be barred from using social justice language in order to pass themselves off as the victim — ✿ Eggy is online ✿ (@eggyonline) August 20, 2022

#1 have a dad who works for the new york times. #2 have an epic sense of entitlement and extreme lack of self awareness. #3 weaponize your privilege. #4 profit. i fixed your list for you @lenalwilson https://t.co/GSCoPwZyZL — AKA Mack 🦖 (@cubano_sucio) August 21, 2022

lena wilson rly made a video about how she’s so good at journalism and has such a strong ‘point of view’ when she started being a regular film critic for the NYT at 24 bc her dad is an editor…oh no this spear i placed on a precarious ledge appears to have fallen & impaled me — nepotism hire at the being hot factory (@uncanny_eli) August 21, 2022

that lena wilson person is what happens when you think therapy always fixes everyone instead of teaching some people new ways to be annoying — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) August 22, 2022

Lena Wilson is getting bodied bodied bodied — Danielle (@danielleloucamp) August 22, 2022

At some point, after setting her Twitter account to private, Wilson seems to have deleted or deactivated her Twitter and other social media (including TikTok) entirely.

Not Lena Wilson completely deleting her twitter and tiktok. Girl is GONE — ex-bisexual (@midwestbimbo) August 23, 2022

Molly Bradley



Sunday

FN Meka

The character: FN Meka, virtual rapper, shadow puppet for racists

The plot: Why won’t people learn the lessons of every dystopian novel, or Twitter from back when hologram Tupac happened, that robotic or AI people are bad! Stop trying to profit off of a fake brand made by a computer!! The latest geniuses to attempt this see-through charade was Capitol Music Group, who trotted out some ugly CGI character from like the PS3 era to rap for them. Please like us, he raps!!!

A virtual rapper named FN Meka powered by artificial intelligence has signed to a major label 👀🤔https://t.co/Yp1jZymhEm — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 21, 2022

Voice of FN Meka Claims Capitol Records Never Paid Him- Armessa Music News https://t.co/ZV9A9CxlIg — Armessa ltd (@INFOpage13) August 25, 2022

The repercussion: This whole FN Meka thing has just crumbled, and imploded, and then there was a big backlash, and they pulled it, and then more fallout happened. Just a total mess from the start. He was a blackfaced character, who was like a cyborg from Cyberpunk 2077 but worse. And he was rapping using a black-accent and using the N-word but a white guy was behind it. The entire ordeal was just awful, disgusting, terrible, and a horrific idea from the jump and the drama that ensued was just not worth any of this. Rich people at companies must be stopped, not everything has to be turned into a money-making scam.

FN meka about to come back with a maga podcast with jason whitlock as co-host — Desus Nice (@desusnice) August 24, 2022

UPDATE! Capitol Records has officially dropped “Artificial Intelligence Rapper” FN Meka after several days of backlash. This is the fastest a rapper has ever been dropped from a label. pic.twitter.com/bQudap1LIz — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 23, 2022

A Rapper says He’s The Voice behind AI Rapper FN Meka! But The Creators of FN Meka Ghosted Him Once The Songs Went Viral pic.twitter.com/v34ekE4ywm — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 24, 2022

So you mean to tell me there is a “black” artificial intelligence “rapper” named fnmeka created by a WHITE MAN for Capital Records, that is being programmed to say the N word? pic.twitter.com/kiH4aqmFSk — Maya Angelique👑 (@moneyymaya) August 24, 2022

i asked FN Meka about being dropped from Capital Records and their response couldn't have been worse pic.twitter.com/QEDdzIKcIN — jarvis johnson (@jarvis) August 24, 2022

Capitol Records has shut down FN Meka, its rapper made by artificial intelligence, after an activist group and social media users called it out for its usage of the N-word and claims of brutality at the hands of the police.https://t.co/AiiaBkjsYL



pic.twitter.com/WNN00q3JNB — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 24, 2022

I’m the FIRST person to diss an artificial rapper (FN Meka). 😂🤣



🎵Beat by mbcbands pic.twitter.com/FIQYQE8ctF — GOWIE (@DaKidGowie) August 23, 2022

A white dude really made an AI that can rap then made a brown skin sprite for it called it FN Meka and it got signed to capital records. Bruh the Caucasity pic.twitter.com/vogxbR8HDm — 🇹🇹 West Indian Bad Mon 🇹🇹 (@bevonstlouis) August 18, 2022

this was the video that destroyed fn meka's career i just know it https://t.co/UZDwUEecQ1 — kinoposting (@Kino_Posting) August 23, 2022

Jared Russo



Tuesday

Shane Morris

The character: Shane Morris, writer, podcaster, husband, father, a guy who really hates Friendsgiving

The plot: On Tuesday, Morris blasted out a tweet criticizing millennials who didn’t want to have children, saying they were destined for loneliness as they approached middle age. He also said Friendsgivings would also get old quickly as childless types made their slow march towards geezerdom.

"Millennials who are very cavalier about not having children are in for a shock when they enter their 40s & realize life is only half over," Morris tweeted. “What do you do at that point? Keep trying to be sexy & have fun? I expect to see a lot of sadness & confusion about what to do at that point.”

Millennials who are very cavalier about not having children are in for a shock when they enter their 40s & realize life is only half over. What do you do at that point? Keep trying to be sexy & have fun? I expect to see a lot of sadness & confusion about what to do at that point. — Shane Morris (@GShaneMorris) August 23, 2022

Morris concluded by adding, “Without the natural connections and belonging that literally emerge from marriage and fertility, the latter years become very cold and lonely. Those Friendsgivings will get old quickly.”

Without the natural connections and belonging that literally emerge from marriage and fertility, the latter years become very cold and lonely. Those "Friendsgivings" will get old, quickly. — Shane Morris (@GShaneMorris) August 23, 2022

The repercussion: Morris’s hot take that everyone needed to get married and have kids to establish meaning in their lives (while simultaneously taking a shot at Friendsgiving) got ratioed into smithereens as thousands of netizens pointed out that there was much more to life than procreating. Many also observed that having children wasn’t a solution to loneliness.

Yes Shane. That’s precisely what I’m gonna do.



Me, at 42 pretending to be shocked that I’m fun and sexy https://t.co/JQbNEt8z4A pic.twitter.com/1zz2ZXQgYK — Jo Grady (@DrJoGrady) August 24, 2022

Actual footage of the child-free realising we have half our lives left. 👇 https://t.co/PPmLIAqFfd pic.twitter.com/lIECYiFP6D — DeborahFrances-White (@DeborahFW) August 24, 2022

Sorry you need to have a child so someone is forced to hang out with you, bro. Hope things improve for you 🙏🏻 — Sam G (@ItsSamG) August 23, 2022

The weird stuff about having children to stave off your own loneliness aside, one thing that strikes me about a lot of these people is how little they value friendship. It's not a "natural connection," so they see it as a second-rate & ultimately unfulfilling one. https://t.co/amQq3gPx2N — Sturgeon's Law (@Sturgeons_Law) August 24, 2022

feel like the "you need to have children for social meaning" bc "friendsgivings will get old" takes are only possible from ppl whose "friend circles" exclusively consist of people they hate and are forced to interact with by social custom, instead of actual friendships — K Petrin (@petrinkae) August 23, 2022

Maybe having kids for the sake of meeting some arbitrary societal obligation shouldn't be the goal here? https://t.co/PG4R3gaxEh — Ben (@blksad_1) August 25, 2022

Almost 36! I’ve been enjoying life and traveling! I can come and go when I please! I have nieces and nephews I can spend time with! I will still be sexy as fuck until the end of time! Have children bc you want them not bc you’re bored and lonely! https://t.co/zZcLL3D4rp pic.twitter.com/XrnNxnn6KY — 🦂 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗘 𝗔𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗻𝗼 𝗸𝗶𝗱𝘀 ♏️ (@prmade313raised) August 25, 2022

My wife and I are in our early 40s and you’re right. We have all this time to spend together and chase dreams we haven’t realized yet. Awful. Sometimes we get to sleep in or stay up late. Ugh. We have time to read, go on hikes, binge shows, take up hobbies. What. A. Nightmare. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 23, 2022

People having and attending “Friendsgivings” have parents of their own; some of the attendees don’t want to hang out with their parents because their parents are wretched, unpleasant people. https://t.co/IBJauo3Hp2 — Erin Box 13A Ryan (@morninggloria) August 23, 2022

Older Gen Xer here.

Some are not meant to have a family.

I have a full rich life.

Never feel lonely, no fear "of dying alone".

Some can handle this.

I acknowledge that most cannot. — Marone Offering (@MaroneOffering) August 23, 2022

James Crugnale



(Dis)honorable Mention

All the people mad about student loan forgiveness

The plot: In light of the Biden administration committing to forgiving $10–20,000 in student loans, a lot of people are surprisingly mad about it. Specifically, a lot of people who either didn’t have to pay back any student loans, or who have experienced loan forgiveness in one way or another (looking at you, PPP loan recipients who had those loans forgiven).

Biden is saying fuck you to every financially responsible person in the country. It's just incredible. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 24, 2022

I have a controversial idea about paying off student loan debt: don't take out debt you will likely be unable to pay off, and don't ask others to pay off your debts. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 23, 2022

Student loan forgiveness undermines one of our military’s greatest recruitment tools at a time of dangerously low enlistments. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 25, 2022

It's not complicated.



Bailing out irresponsible behavior will spur more irresponsible behavior. — PragerU (@prageru) August 24, 2022

The repercussion: People responded quickly, loudly and en masse, pointing out the hypocrisy of many of the people decrying student debt forgiveness and reminding everyone that the loan repayment system is incredibly oppressive and designed to keep people in debt for potentially decades of their lives, barring them from financial stability.

This you? So what irresponsible behavior you plannin next? pic.twitter.com/ZdXraq6wCY — domestic infant supply chain manager (@realworldrj) August 24, 2022

The people who need student loan forgiveness are not lazy. You actually can’t be lazy and survive in this country. Trust me I was scarily poor. You can only be lazy if you’re rich. That’s a rich people privilege. — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) August 24, 2022

We wanted to know how Biden's student loan forgiveness program will affect middle-income college graduates. So we talked to two opinion columnists with sizable trust funds. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) August 25, 2022

I’m an economist and I’ve calculated that if every trust fund-backed columnist who slid into their position on an immense oil slick of unpaid internships and nepotism just cried a little harder about student loan forgiveness we could avert a recession, actually — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) August 25, 2022

conservatives were right. as soon as biden announced the student debt forgiveness plan i quit my job and took out a loan to buy myself 37 new pronouns — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) August 25, 2022

It’s interesting how many conservative Christians are angry about student loan forgiveness when their savior literally died on a cross to cancel their debts. — Casey (she/her) (@MamaSissieSays) August 24, 2022

A lot of these people who got PPP loans are very very mad about student loan forgiveness — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 25, 2022

If your parents paid for your education you should probably shut your mouth about why you think student loan forgiveness is a bad idea. — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) August 25, 2022

My student loans being paid off has literally nothing to do with whether debt forgiveness is good policy. There are literally thousands of things I help pay for that I don’t personally need in my present situation. It’s fine. It’s a society. — Linda Holmes (@lindaholmes) August 25, 2022

Molly Bradley

———

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a woman who thinks a blonde and a brunette being friends is unrealistic, a world-famous doctor who eats his crudités with salsa and more.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]