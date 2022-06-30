A Mayor Addressing A Lifeguard Shortage With A Drowning Awareness Campaign, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a mayor addressing a lifeguard shortage with a drowning awareness campaign, a guy who thought he could move to New York and dunk on it without getting thoroughly owned, a guy with an unintentionally funny piece of advice and a truly great lake.

Monday

NYC Mayor Eric Adams

The character: Eric Adams, New York City Mayor and New Jersey resident

The plot: NYC Mayor Eric Adams, a former cop who is actually anti-cop, has been in office for just half a year, but has already produced a season’s long worth of highlights on the job.

He recently waved a flag as a bulldozer destroyed mopeds and jawed at a former mayor — and now when the city is in desperate need of lifeguards, he’s offering people free advice instead of cutting them checks.

Adams said he wanted to leave “no stone unturned” and rolled out an awareness campaign about drowning.

Mayor Adams says they are “leaving no stone unturned” when it comes to the lifeguard shortage. Talks about rolling out a public campaign for awareness about drowning at beaches. pic.twitter.com/F3hJPHQM1R — Elizabeth Kim (@lizkimtweets) June 27, 2022

It’s hard to imagine why Adams will not take a fraction out the city’s $101B budget to help facitilaite some seasonal hiring, which would no doubt save lives on the beach, rather than print a powerpoint one of his staff likely outsourced to their junior-most team member.

We have three more years of this.

The repercussion: Overall the general sentiment hovered around the “Ah shit, here we go again”-vibe and quite a few people were surprised Eric Adams still had wildcards like this in the tank.

I’m sorry but a Democratic mayor refusing to pay for lifeguards and instead investing in a “drowning awareness” campaign is a joke I would’ve tweeted 4 years ago to get 2 likes. https://t.co/IdKSrQd4Hb — Dumbass The Dank Engine (@DoctorZachJones) June 27, 2022

No stone unturned except for the steps other cities have already taken to solve the problem prior to the summer season. — ItsEasyBeingGreen (@Fresh_Kermit) June 27, 2022

What they need to do is create a special task force of individuals trained in water safety and rescue, uniform them in bright visible colors, and place them at popular beaches to ensure people stay safe. You can call them “wave cops” or something if you need funding. — heavynappy (@heavynappy) June 27, 2022

In Massachusetts, they increased lifeguard wages to $21 hour with a $1,000 signing bonus and are now “in a much better spot,” according to their Parks Commissioner. New York City, which just passed a $101 billion budget, pays $16/hour, no bonus https://t.co/gXDRBfhpue https://t.co/51gWKvKrxC — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) June 15, 2022

I love how he confronts every straightforward problem like it’s a riddle https://t.co/aVpz8NlzbR — The Baller of the First Sin (@ByYourLogic) June 28, 2022

Adwait Patil

Tuesday

Griffin Green

The character: Griffin Green AKA Grifgreen20, former Denison University linebacker, TikToker, Kroger enthusiast, guy who just found out about black and gay people, stranger in a strange land.

The plot: Earlier this week, a bemused Midwesterner named Griffin Green (Grif for short), who just moved to The Bronx to start a job at a Manhattan startup company, posted several TikTok videos expressing shock at life in New York City. In one video, Green was incredulous by the existence of bodegas and started firing off an insulting stream of consciousness about his new community.

“Okay, so just moved to New York and I’m trying to go grocery shopping and so I type in ‘grocery stores’ on my Apple maps and every fcking one I go to they’re like this sht…”

He then asked where all the Krogers and Whole Foods were in his neighborhood.

Original account went private so here’s the video. pic.twitter.com/u9qKxhM7vC — scuffed b. wiley (@scuffedbob) June 29, 2022

Later, Green recorded himself encountering people celebrating Pride in his neighborhood. “Like, is being gay the new thing?” he asked. “I didn’t know this many gay people existed.”

new favorite tik tok ever is this video which has 15 likes by some white guy from michigan who moved to the bronx and just found out about gay people pic.twitter.com/XVsnYDoId7 — charlie (@evil_female) June 27, 2022

Green also said he wore an NAACP t-shirt to the gym so he’d vibe better with his neighbors.

When someone asked why, he wrote he was supporting the “colored community.”

The repercussion: Green’s videos bashing New Yorkers and their way of life went viral on Twitter and proceeded to get ratioed into smithereens as his ignorant comments came across as Justine Sacco on steroids.

One TikToker proceeded to roast his disrespectful rant about bodegas point by point.

Others dug a little deeper on Green’s background and were shocked that his job title was sales representative.

Imagine a sales rep calling a place a “shit hole” pic.twitter.com/jeyAGmO49Y — S. (@Stephlikesfacts) June 28, 2022

The NAACP cutout t-shirt is insane https://t.co/JvCV9QKEuh — The Great Negro (@jiggyjayy2) June 28, 2022

white person experiences a food desert for the first time https://t.co/M6dLqBXqsw — Lexi (@lexicon91) June 28, 2022

i feel like in the time he went to five bodegas he could have gone to a market with produce n stuff lol https://t.co/izphUMUYDE — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) June 28, 2022

That Griff Green dude had some nerve to be making those TikToks. My guy took a $48K salary sales job at a start up and expected to be living on the UES with complete separation from any evidence of homelessness and 24/7 Whole Foods access — Capybara Whisperer 🇩🇴 (@Fake_Anarchy) June 28, 2022

wondering if todays main character — midwestern guy who just moved to the bronx and started doing insulting tiktoks that immediately went viral across nyc twitter — has been rejected from the city like a failed organ transplant yet — rat king (@MikeIsaac) June 28, 2022

Green attempted to address the controversy by digging himself even deeper, calling his new neighborhood a “sh*thole.”

After his videos received widespread derision, his employer tweeted that he was no longer at the company.

He is no longer an employee of Outreach. — Outreach (@outreach_io) June 29, 2022

James Crugnale

Wednesday

Fahad Tariq

The character: Fahad Tariq, a guy on Twitter

The plot: On Wednesday, Twitter user Fahad Tariq shared an inspirational quote to his feed. It read: “Everything we say at funerals should be said at birthday parties instead. We leave so much love unspoken.” “True isn’t it,” Fahad added earnestly.

Digg’s Main Character posts usually dunk on people with ridiculous and/or horrible takes, but Fahad is not one of them. The guy meant well, we know what he’s getting at, and it’s a sweet sentiment — but it’s also quite funny.

The repercussion: People have responded to the tweet — which currently has a whopping 532,400 likes and thousands of quote tweets — with things that would be normal to do or say at a funeral, but would be very weird to witness at a birthday party.

“I’m sorry for your loss, I wish they were still alive”

Everyone at the birthday party: pic.twitter.com/5g9SrZnTSs — Cystic (@CysticOfficial) June 29, 2022

Me showing up to the birthday party. pic.twitter.com/Fqh78DwUdo — Deryck (@papercutrhymes) June 29, 2022

“This news is so devastating for all of us, we will all miss you so much” pic.twitter.com/fTaRwlNgrw — SupaIsaiah016 ΔΔΔ (@SupaIsaiah016) June 29, 2022

"Why did it have to be him?."



"It should be me laying there. Not him."



"I wish I could've changed this. I wish I had talked to her more."



"You never realize how fast live goes by until it's over."



"I didn't even get to say goodbye."



"How am I supposed to go on without them?" pic.twitter.com/2tTkyfRZME — CellophaneKid (@EmiTheGrant) June 29, 2022

Gonna weird out my mum on her next birthday by saying “You were gone too soon” https://t.co/xwbD7NsE7Z — Alfie Indra (@AlfieIndra) June 30, 2022

Gonna start eulogizing my friends at their birthday parties until I’m no longer invited https://t.co/psuJTHl3OX — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) June 29, 2022

Me, at my friend’s 30th: Sorry for your loss https://t.co/2CAmbKjpGe — Bad Man Felix™ (@FelixirofLife28) June 29, 2022

Darcy Jimenez

Honorable Mention

Lake Superior

The character: The Lake Superior official Twitter account, principled icon, savage shitposter

The plot: There’s no reason you would necessarily have been aware of the Lake Superior Twitter account before last week, when it became the rare good main character of the timeline, though it seems to have had a pretty cool presence online for a while now.

Without me, they would be called the Good Lakes. — Lake Superior (@LakeSuperior) June 14, 2018

But when the Supreme Court officially announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last Friday, it took a stand for women’s rights:

This lake vehemently stands with women having the right to choose. — Lake Superior (@LakeSuperior) June 24, 2022

Then Tom Fitton, president of conservative foundation Judicial Watch, decided to try and dunk on Lake Superior’s tweet by posting the below:

Water is wet and abortion kills a human being. https://t.co/DSASKRtxWj — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 26, 2022

Ooooh, call an ambulance… but not for Lake Superior! The Great Lake’s account responded by pointing out the inaccuracy and false equivalence in Fitton’s tweet.

Thomas, not even your first talking point is correct. Water is not wet, what water touches is wet.



I'm confident I have a lot more experience in making things wet than you do. — Lake Superior (@LakeSuperior) June 27, 2022

The repercussion: People thoroughly enjoyed Lake Superior’s comeback, not only relishing it but bringing the SS Edmund Fitzgerald into the conversation — a Great Lakes freighter that sank in Lake Superior in 1975 (RIP).

damn this lake *is* superior pic.twitter.com/X8cVArfpfT — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 28, 2022

Lake SUPERIOR. 👏👏👏 Holds something like 10% of the world’s fresh water and significantly more common sense than most members of the Supreme Court. You know times are tough when you need bodies of water to back you up, but HERE WE ARE. @LakeSuperior #ProChoiceIsProLife https://t.co/8ABd66OHqR — Melissa Navia (@melissaCnavia) June 28, 2022

Hello NINE ONE ONE I WOULD LIKE TO REPORT A DROWNING. https://t.co/h7IyMjyTdF pic.twitter.com/Ld6MciPk7Z — Aya Shameimaru 射命丸文 🍥 (@asyameimaru) June 29, 2022

The Edmund Fitzgerald isn't the only poor bastards Lake Superior has been sinking pic.twitter.com/Mlv944L3yp — Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) June 28, 2022

Bro better jump in this lake to sooth that fucking burn. Sheeeeesh hahahaha https://t.co/5zKfrFLXTK — Baddie 🤬 (@BaddieStreams) June 29, 2022

When you get burned to a crisp by a lake, you know it's time to get off social media and rethink your life choices. https://t.co/nVGHnaImpV — Alf Rehn (@alfrehn) June 28, 2022

Molly Bradley

