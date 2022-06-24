A Condiment Manufacturer With Canada's Grossest New Summer Product, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

This week's characters include a Canadian condiment company that released a gross summer product, a Republican with the most offensive Juneteenth tweet imaginable, a CEO with 6 kids who definitely got where he did in his career all by himself and a TSA spokesperson who proudly displayed her roundup of air travel’s most dangerous villains: bottles of liquid over 3.4oz.

Monday

French’s, and also Canada

The character: French’s, the condiment company, and also Canada, which is being held responsible for French’s latest product

The plot: On Monday, the condiment manufacturer tweeted about a new summer product: ketchup popsicles.

Hey Canadian friends, your favorite condiment just got a whole lot cooler 🍅🧊



A refreshingly savoury & sweet ketchup popsicle, made from 100% Canadian tomatoes.



Learn more here: https://t.co/FH2ax4kvWj pic.twitter.com/9PsahSkEzY — French's (@Frenchs) June 20, 2022

Yep, you read that right, and it’s not a joke: there are now ketchup-flavored popsicles available to Canadians.

Look: I personally love ketchup. I love fries and onion rings, etc, but I enjoy ketchup probably just as much; each is a vehicle for the other. But ketchup popsicles are beyond the pale even for me.

The repercussion: People were not only grossed out, but disappointed that French’s just gave Americans and the rest of the world more ammunition against Canada.

na this is getting out of hand https://t.co/BOUyWY6Ht3 — G (@347Gabe_) June 22, 2022

Canadian mutuals go ahead and speak up what are yall doing https://t.co/1C5gx9dUPd — QU🪩TA (@quotafallouts) June 22, 2022

Canada just lost 50 points in the CA vs USA culture war https://t.co/3jeMBeUkCV — Afro Smash (@TheAfroSmash) June 22, 2022

adding this to the canadian slander list https://t.co/DyXI8seFLn — clobbopus fan account (@GeorgeOD_) June 22, 2022

Next time a Canadian says Asian food is weird, link them this https://t.co/dBLpjCcUoY — 영노 (@yeongno3) June 21, 2022

With any luck, this atrocity will finally create the anger necessary to reverse free trade https://t.co/MrAIvxS5qv — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) June 21, 2022

ITS UR FAULT EVVRYONE TJINKS WERE A MICKEY MOUSE COUNTRY https://t.co/bAOae1sQ4f pic.twitter.com/f97fC9Pory — p ʕ•̫͡•ʔ nne (@OnePiecelsReal) June 22, 2022

Molly Bradley

Tuesday

Steve King

The character: Steve King, Republican politician, author, awful person

The plot: Juneteenth, a US public holiday observed on June 19th, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and was first recognised as a federal holiday last year. It’s an important time to reflect on the historic violence and lasting impact of colonialism in America ⁠— but Steve King decided to post this horrible, horrible tweet instead.

I spent Juneteenth all day in the hot sun hoeing and pulling weeds and thinking about what it would have been like to have been a slave. At the end of the day, I thought about what it would be like to be an aborted baby. I got to see the sunrise and the sunset. — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) June 21, 2022

If I’m reading it correctly, King is implying here that life as a slave is preferable to being aborted. It’s a truly horrendous thing to say any day of the year, but to post it on Juneteenth is especially disgusting.

It’s worth mentioning here that King has been repeatedly criticized for his racist rhetoric and white-nationalist affiliations (a Washington Post article once described him as "the Congressman most openly affiliated with white nationalism”). It probably goes without saying that the guy is also staunchly opposed to abortion, and the “political positions” section of his WikiPedia page makes for pretty depressing reading.

The repercussion: Unsurprisingly, King’s extremely gross tweet garnered a LOT of criticism.

I spent all day thinking about what a racist piece of shit you are and how great it is that you’ve been kicked out of Congress and are now just another ignorant shitbag getting old while no one cares. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) June 21, 2022

oh for sure, a lifetime of suffering is obviously preferable to never existing or having any awareness whatsoever 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — kid presentable (@2Hawty) June 21, 2022

Working in your own garden is just like being forced to be do agricultural work as a slave? It would be interesting to have you do it for real for a while and see is you can figure out the differences. — Jim'sJunkBox (@JamesIsaak2) June 21, 2022

did this old white man just say he’d rather be a slave than not being born bc at least you got to watch the sun rise and set????? 😭 https://t.co/eKUnkhkOPV — ☭ from each, to each (@commiexmommie) June 21, 2022

Hoeing for a day in the hot sun is hardly the full slavery experience. The fully legal physical torture was the easiest part to bear. Imagine having your wife legally raped and your children legally sold and taken away from you. pic.twitter.com/ghZiqQzCRT — Denise Dewald, MD 🗽 (@denise_dewald) June 21, 2022

I assume you had someone lash you until you bled and sell your family so that you never saw them again and also kept you weeding until you died. I mean, to get the full authentic experience and all. https://t.co/Q9DzOMaF2b — James S.A. Corey (@JamesSACorey) June 22, 2022

Tell us you’re a fucking racist by actually telling us you’re a fucking racist. https://t.co/2XLflbF4NG — 𝙰𝚜𝚑 𝙸𝚜 𝙷𝚎𝚛𝚎 𝙵𝚘𝚛 𝙸𝚝 (@AshIsHereForIt) June 22, 2022

This is an actual tweet.

From an actual Nazi.

In our actual house of representatives.

In an actual political party.

In our country. https://t.co/qAOpx5acJx — Steve Marmel 💉💉💉💉 (@Marmel) June 22, 2022

There were also, quite rightly, a lot of people making fun of him.

An abortion could have prevented this tweet — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) June 21, 2022

I follow politics and I low-key thought you passed away two years ago so your tweet is not only stupid but it's kinda surprising. — Michael Starrbury (@StarrburyMike) June 21, 2022

I too think about abortion when I’ve been hoeing all day. https://t.co/vZpev86M5A — Amy Miller (@amymiller) June 21, 2022

Can we make this a National Holiday next? pic.twitter.com/KPli5jo2i0 — 🎈Penny🎈Don’t🎈Play🎈That🎈 (@62cinmar) June 21, 2022

what does this mean steve — matt (@mattxiv) June 21, 2022

You didn’t wanna run this one by anybody first??? — . (@bigcory00) June 21, 2022

I thought you were deceased. Lifespan wise this is probably one of the last things you’ll say https://t.co/T2RewXkkk3 — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) June 22, 2022

Openly admitting to hoeing is a lot… https://t.co/oahqrhVPse — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) June 22, 2022

And I think Questlove summed up every decent human being’s response when he simply tweeted:

Darcy Jimenez

Tobi Emonts-Holley

The character: Tobi Emonts-Holley, CEO, father of six and peak performance advocate

The plot: At this point it’s getting hard to tell people who shtpost on Twitter with CEO in their bio and actual CEOs’ tweets who reads like shtposts. Fortunately Tobi, a CEO with a ‘peak performance mindset,’ forgot to delete his old tweets, making it easier for the world to slot him into the latter category.

There are some deleted tweets, so here’s the TL;DR: he wrote a hustle culture thread on Twitter which was devoid of any indication that he does chores, childcare or other work for his home.

This kind of drivel is everyday Twitter fodder, but when you’ve got even worse tweets in the past, it becomes a circus show.

The repercussion: People were quick to call out how Emonts-Holley’s old tweets about his wife cleaning their kids bedroom for the ninth time, while she was 37 weeks pregnant, was probably the reason he was out tweeting like a carefree college freshman.

Rather than a thread you could just have reposted this tweet. Or just not tweeted at all. pic.twitter.com/MEkcrWV7CE — B Haley (@GhastlyFop) June 22, 2022

someone very gently called you out for doing this exact thing three months ago, did the lesson not stick or pic.twitter.com/YhDbuAPExq — Mary Ellen (@alissacaliente) June 22, 2022

Tobi writing out his Post It Notes while his wife does everything else.. pic.twitter.com/azLRmSkkCM — Gerry McK (@GMcK2012) June 22, 2022

You don't have 6 kids, your wife does. You have a paying job & your wife does not. Your secret is having a wife to manage your home & family for you, leaving you enough free time to work a full-time job & earn a degree.



I did it as a single mom with 3 kids.



You're not special. — Mindy Bee (@MindyBeeArt) June 22, 2022

Love that your wife was the 'add-on' here as opposed to, 'the entire reason I could do any of this because she's raising my 6 kids' lol. — Marie Gardiner 🌻 (@MarieGardiner) June 22, 2022

Adwait Patil

Wednesday

Lisa Farbstein

The character: Lisa Farbstein, TSA spokesperson, peanut butter thief, not a character made up by The Onion

The plot: Officials from the Transportation Security Administration at Syracuse Hancock International Airport in Upstate New York put together a display of dozens of confiscated liquids taken from travelers, which included toothpaste, Capri Sun pouches, tubs of peanut butter, snow globes and other items forbidden to pass through security.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein shared a photo of the taboo liquid materials.

“Display of oversized liquids, gels, and aerosols that travelers had in their carry-on bags at the ⁦Syracuse Airport,” she tweeted. “The limit for liquids through a checkpoint is 3.4 ounces.”

Display of oversized liquids, gels and aerosols that travelers had in their carry-on bags at the ⁦@SyracuseAirport⁩ @TSA Checkpoint in a 3-day span. The limit for liquids through a checkpoint is 3.4 oz. pic.twitter.com/Fan95TLrLy — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) June 22, 2022

Liquids (with the exception of baby formula and prescription medicine) have been banned from carry-on luggage on domestic flights since 2006 following a foiled terrorist plot to detonate liquid explosives on a plane. (Some have pointed out that there’s a technology available that would allow travelers to carry liquids through security without incident.) Though it’s rare that officials have so publicly extolled the policy as an accomplishment.

The repercussion: Farbstein’s photo demonstrating the assortment of harmless items confiscated by TSA sparked a torrent of mockery, uniting both sides of the political aisle with a ratio of epic proportions, as many people wondered why this was something the agency should be proud of. Others questioned whether airport security should be spending their time and money doing something else more useful.

This lunacy exemplifies one of the fundamental problems with agencies running our country. The TSA is actually bragging about confiscating all these bottles, as though that is an achievement. To the contrary, this is just a massive waste of time and resources. https://t.co/zV4KcT1yrH — Jenin Younes (@Leftylockdowns1) June 23, 2022

They tweeted this with their whole heart like it was a huge drug bust. Lmao. https://t.co/t3PLXV5EwI — Josh Crews (@JoshCrewsReally) June 23, 2022

thank you for keeping us safe from passengers who forgot they had a beverage in their bag https://t.co/rX1TceMpsP — Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) June 23, 2022

if they're supposed to be so dangerous then why do you have them all in a class photo, lisa https://t.co/QL4lkPE6d6 — Elizabeth May/Katrina Kendrick (@_ElizabethMay) June 23, 2022

The absurdity of being proud of this https://t.co/XdiBzGZw0g — Eniko Fox (@Enichan) June 23, 2022

it’s the jar of peanut butter that really sells it for me https://t.co/eGORwkGVME — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 23, 2022

Not all heroes wear capes.



Some wear elbow braces because of repetitive strain injury due to patting themselves on the back for safely confiscating your 150 ml sunscreen. https://t.co/qgi8Q0Crl3 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) June 23, 2022

Thank GOD. Someone needs to protect us all from snow globes and Capri Suns pic.twitter.com/7RuIL0m30n — Jenn X ☮️ (@jsessions8032) June 22, 2022

The TSA budget is roughly 10 billion dollars or the cost of the program to provide free community college tuition that was rejected from BBB as 'too expensive'.



Glad they are protecting us from people's toothpaste. https://t.co/jt2o0iLmYX — Mike from PA (@Mike_from_PA) June 23, 2022

"We seized these because they could have been bomb making materials. That's why we grouped them all together tightly in the center of the airport and stood three feet in front of it to take the picture." https://t.co/t3jBBHp998 — Tactical Wisdom (@DolioJ) June 23, 2022

$10B a year to the TSA for them to protect us from the terror of half empty water bottles, hair cream, peanut butter and Vaseline. This country is just … 🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/3AqeRfBWya pic.twitter.com/EwUIsiRrS9 — Kristy Yamacoochie (@brownandbella) June 23, 2022

Congrats you stole some old lady’s snow globes https://t.co/LOh6gnz5qT — Cassandra. PETA KILLS ANIMALS (@CassandraRules) June 23, 2022

I hope this gets run over with a bulldozer in a display of pragmatism. https://t.co/kvMrVIOXvs — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) June 23, 2022

James Crugnale

———

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a Congressman who is unfamiliar with the wonders of TV magic.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]