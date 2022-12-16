A Humanoid Garbage Heap Who Thinks Books Are 'For Losers,' And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week’s characters include a Twitter account that thinks 35-year-old women are old crones, a rock star dunking on The Doors, a woman with a wild take on how to ask people where they’re really from and a humanoid garbage heap who thinks books are for losers.

Tuesday, December 6

Daily Loud

The character: @DailyLoud, an alleged source for viral news, incredibly rude Twitter account

The plot: Last week, Women’s Health published a profile with Hilary Duff. That itself is not news, really, unless you’re a Duff superfan. But what made waves was a Twitter account that posted photos from the Women’s Health shoot with the caption, “Hillary [sic] Duff still looking great at age 35!”

Hillary Duff still looking great at age 35 🔥‼️ pic.twitter.com/jjUAbhUH27 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 6, 2022

The repercussion: It’s true: 35 is ancient. Well, if you’re a woman, that is. We’re shocked that her decrepit crypt-keeper self was even able to be captured on film, rather than crumbling away in a gust of wind. /s

The response to @DailyLoud’s deranged tweet was loud and unforgiving.

Acting like 35 is old lmaooo — Elvis Collado (@Elvis_thefanNY) December 7, 2022

Still? Why do women hit 30 and suddenly get talked about like we’re one foot in the grave https://t.co/JINecM1qrD — Rectify | Stacy (@xostacyftw) December 7, 2022

Right! They said that shii like she’s 53 pic.twitter.com/Kei0CvAxpS — shaquille oatmeal (@slutweetie) December 7, 2022

Genuine question, what do y'all think 35 year old women look like? https://t.co/SUoY3QZ0Ed — Luna M.N (@MphoMoalamedi) December 7, 2022

They saying this as if 35 isn't still young lmao people be treating women past 20's as if their youth already expired https://t.co/UqJQATTlSa — 🚨Neeko⁴ˣ⁴✌️🎙️🚨 (@nekowaii_) December 7, 2022

Her age doesn’t determine her ‼️🔥quotient. Nor does her kid count.

(Which you did not mention)

You’re just perpetuating a v tired + exhausting narrative that woman are disposable after a certain age. Grow up. A million people follow you. @mattxiv 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/pdTJOb07O2 — charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) December 8, 2022

i think often about the 30 rock episode where jenna plants a story that she’s like 59 years old so they start doing the “she looks absolutely incredible for her age!” thing https://t.co/0WDo0Zjl7D — jamie (@veryhotmomm) December 7, 2022

i had no idea women could even live this long wow.... https://t.co/c1eoBYCkIG — rachel (@rachie_claire) December 7, 2022

Unfortunately, whoever runs the @DailyLoud account dug their heels in and refused to take feedback.

I said this woman looked gorgeous for having 3 kids at 35 years old. You can’t even compliment a woman anymore without someone being “upset”… cancel culture crazy but hey thanks for the press 🙏🎉 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 8, 2022

Molly Bradley

Sunday

David Crosby

The character: David Crosby, musician, famous person, The Doors hater

The plot: So apparently people hate The Doors? Like, rock critics and generally anyone online. When did this happen? They have good songs, people still visit Jim Morrison’s grave in France, I guess at some point everyone just flipped on them — most notably David Crosby, founding member of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash.

No they didn’t ….not ever https://t.co/tN6hT8a7rr — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) December 11, 2022

So weird.

The repercussion: We don’t even think there was a unified effort in the backlash, some people just plain old don’t like their music! I do, but maybe I’m old. Or, not old enough to be a hater and not young enough to say “who are The Doors.”

The doors could write Almost cut my hair but david crosby could never write riders on the storm https://t.co/ErIFlEPdnG — Denver ⛺️ (@reconnezstiffz) December 11, 2022

was not mentally prepared to see david crosby shit on the doors on my timeline tonight. i think it did irreversible damage to my soul. — camryn i guess (@ccherubrock) December 12, 2022

David Crosby correctly trying to tell a bunch of square ass white people that the Doors didn’t groove sure beats the twitter files bullshit. Some will never understand that a band having a drummer does not mean it automatically grooves. FFS https://t.co/NHiUqIYcFJ — Mike Shoun (@Mike220870) December 12, 2022

And this feud has been ongoing for years! Truly an internet tradition for people to tweet at him and just ask his opinions, and they remain the same. Someone should do a beef history video on those two, Morrison versus Crosby.

I am so here for David Crosby shitting on the Doors. https://t.co/3r69BUpkwO — brian braiker (@slarkpope) December 14, 2022

This week, David Crosby's feed has shown why the Doors had no groove, thanked Dr Fauci for his service, proved he can find the clitoris, retweeted b/c he agrees with Sen. Warren, judged a doobie contest, & exposed Kyle Rittenhouse



gonna miss chaotic boomer energy when it's gone — Matt Karp 🌹🦏🇺🇸 (@karpmj) December 12, 2022

i'm on Twitter primarily to watch David Crosby talk shit about the Doors — thomas violence (@thomas_violence) March 26, 2017

Man, I love the Doors. Never gave much of a shit for David Crosby, though. https://t.co/1bC1x4f52U — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 21, 2019

(If I had a dime for every time I've thought exactly what David Crosby is tweeting about Morrison/The Doors I would have SO MANY DIMES) https://t.co/UyWG53Fbn9 — mstdn.social/@emilylhauser Emily L Hauser אלה אסתר (@emilylhauser) May 6, 2018

it brings David Crosby no pleasure to report that the Doors sucked — Owen Ellickson (@onlxn) April 20, 2019

Jared Russo

Monday

Esther Tseng

The character: Esther Tseng, culture enthusiast, legacy verified Tweeter

The plot: Tseng’s been on Twitter since 2007, making her one of the platform’s earliest users. Assuming Tseng used the service and was active on Twitter all these years, she’s seen it grow — from a txt-based lunch update service to Elon Musk’s notes app — and you’d think she would be mindful about workshopping takes before sending them out in the wild.

Tseng tried to reinvent the online-discourse wheel, and gave “white people” a secret weapon they could use in their next conversation.

“there is a simple "where are you from?" hack for white people! replace it with these two questions: 1) where did you grow up? 2) what's your ethnicity?” she wrote.

there is a simple "where are you from?" hack for white people! replace it with these two questions:

1) where did you grow up?

2) what's your ethnicity? — esther tseng 鄭怜欣 // @[email protected] (@estarLA) December 12, 2022

The repercussion: There is a lot of regurgitation of online content — amount of garlic to be used in recipes, gifted kids growing up, undiagnosed adhd and whatnot — so it’s not surprising that Tseng’s comment, an attempt to deviate from the age-old “asking people where they’re [really] from” line of banter, actually reads like a well-crafted sh*tpost — but it becomes clear that it isn’t when you realize she took around eight hours to mute the thread and concede defeat, “leave it at #1 and actually don't ask #2 at all…”

Not criticizing this person but I can't say "what's your ethnicity?" to a new acquaintance... they'd assume I want it for some weird race war app made by 4chan... https://t.co/MtVc1ZLwpG — Don Hughes (@getfiscal) December 15, 2022

an even better hack: mind your business https://t.co/OuHfLPfoqp — Natasha is on Hive @npishak (@npishak) December 13, 2022

additional cute and timesaving lifehack: replace #2 with why are you fucking like this https://t.co/2YT5WIog6B — regular meghan 나영지 (@ruemcclammyhand) December 12, 2022

3)what is your phenotype https://t.co/rKWGaY7uoS — salin rubiao ali (@nukedwest) December 14, 2022

Adwait Patil

Tuesday

Andrew Tate

The character: Andrew Tate, kickboxer, ex-reality show contestant, violent misogynist

The plot: If you don’t know who Andrew Tate is, lucky you. If you want to know, this article sums it up pretty well. The internet personality (read: incel influencer) has shared all manner of horrible comments, from the very troubling to the downright vile — but today we’ll just be focusing on a take of his that is stupid rather than completely harrowing.

Reading books is for losers who are afraid to learn from life.



So they try and learn from the life OTHERS have lived.



But you never REALLY learn unless you lived it.



You must feel it to believe it.



Books are a total waste of time.



Education for cowards. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 13, 2022

Andrew Tate doesn’t believe in reading. This opinion is ridiculous enough even before you note that he has literally published several books of his own.

That’s right: Tate, who has just written a book telling people how to become rich and successful, claims people who read are “losers” who learn from others’ experiences rather than experience life themselves. Do you want people to buy your book or not??????

In fact, the guy’s entire “career” — from his “motivational books” to his “Hustler’s University” — is built on the idea that men cannot become truly accomplished, wealthy or powerful without learning from him. Make it make sense.

The repercussion: Twitter users obviously addressed the fact that book-hating Tate has written books himself.

Does this logic apply to your OWN books? pic.twitter.com/pl9d07D9mm — 🔥BV-Swifty🔥 (@BV_Swifty) December 13, 2022

Yeah especially books like this pic.twitter.com/SKQsCQt9fZ — ⚡️ (@clinicalkai) December 13, 2022

Didn't you publish nine days ago? — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) December 14, 2022

Others simply reacted to the sheer stupidity of the tweet.

If you want to become a brain surgeon, don’t be a COWARD and study books teaching how to perform surgeries



Be a MAN and just start cutting into some brains



The only REAL way to learn is by doing, and if the police try to stop you, that’s because they’re stuck in the MATRIX https://t.co/kSQX1LSE4X — Mr Beard (@mrbeardofficial) December 15, 2022

how did you learn to write this tweet — Léna 🌸 🏳️‍⚧️ (@lenacassandre) December 14, 2022

I enjoyed reading Les Miserables but only because I was too much of a coward to go live as a benighted outlaw in 19th century France. https://t.co/0DVOUxaFVK — Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) December 15, 2022

Come on now, that's silly.



Not all books are trying to teach you something, some are just entertainment. Plus, what's the difference between watching a video on the course you charge for and a book you buy to read and learn from? — Matt Smith (@_matt_1) December 13, 2022

The Qu‘ran is a book you supposedly believe in Andrew.



Is the Qu‘ran a total waste of time, Andrew? — RenévelⒶtion Merry Christmyth 🎅 🍪 🎄 🇩🇪 🇺🇦 (@Renevelation) December 14, 2022

it's time for anti-anti-intellectualism



anyone who opposes learning should be mocked, treated like a joke — SDL (@SocDoneLeft) December 13, 2022

Me trying to be a quantum physicist through personal experience without reading books https://t.co/CWql6uppSd pic.twitter.com/JOiR4cPp5Z — 6'2 Aleks 🇷🇸 (@SchizoidSerbian) December 14, 2022

Darcy Jimenez

