A Humanoid Garbage Heap Who Thinks Books Are 'For Losers,' And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Molly Bradley
This week we've also got a Twitter account that thinks 35-year-old women are old crones, a rock star dunking on The Doors and a woman with a wild take on how to ask people where they’re really from.
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week’s characters include a Twitter account that thinks 35-year-old women are old crones, a rock star dunking on The Doors, a woman with a wild take on how to ask people where they’re really from and a humanoid garbage heap who thinks books are for losers.



Tuesday, December 6

Daily Loud

The character: @DailyLoud, an alleged source for viral news, incredibly rude Twitter account

The plot: Last week, Women’s Health published a profile with Hilary Duff. That itself is not news, really, unless you’re a Duff superfan. But what made waves was a Twitter account that posted photos from the Women’s Health shoot with the caption, “Hillary [sic] Duff still looking great at age 35!”



The repercussion: It’s true: 35 is ancient. Well, if you’re a woman, that is. We’re shocked that her decrepit crypt-keeper self was even able to be captured on film, rather than crumbling away in a gust of wind. /s

The response to @DailyLoud’s deranged tweet was loud and unforgiving.



Unfortunately, whoever runs the @DailyLoud account dug their heels in and refused to take feedback.



Sunday

David Crosby

The character: David Crosby, musician, famous person, The Doors hater

The plot: So apparently people hate The Doors? Like, rock critics and generally anyone online. When did this happen? They have good songs, people still visit Jim Morrison’s grave in France, I guess at some point everyone just flipped on them — most notably David Crosby, founding member of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash.



So weird.


The repercussion: We don’t even think there was a unified effort in the backlash, some people just plain old don’t like their music! I do, but maybe I’m old. Or, not old enough to be a hater and not young enough to say “who are The Doors.”


     

And this feud has been ongoing for years! Truly an internet tradition for people to tweet at him and just ask his opinions, and they remain the same. Someone should do a beef history video on those two, Morrison versus Crosby.


         

Monday

Esther Tseng

The character: Esther Tseng, culture enthusiast, legacy verified Tweeter

The plot: Tseng’s been on Twitter since 2007, making her one of the platform’s earliest users. Assuming Tseng used the service and was active on Twitter all these years, she’s seen it grow — from a txt-based lunch update service to Elon Musk’s notes app — and you’d think she would be mindful about workshopping takes before sending them out in the wild.

Tseng tried to reinvent the online-discourse wheel, and gave “white people” a secret weapon they could use in their next conversation.

“there is a simple "where are you from?" hack for white people! replace it with these two questions: 1) where did you grow up? 2) what's your ethnicity?” she wrote.



The repercussion: There is a lot of regurgitation of online content — amount of garlic to be used in recipes, gifted kids growing up, undiagnosed adhd and whatnot — so it’s not surprising that Tseng’s comment, an attempt to deviate from the age-old “asking people where they’re [really] from” line of banter, actually reads like a well-crafted sh*tpost — but it becomes clear that it isn’t when you realize she took around eight hours to mute the thread and concede defeat, “leave it at #1 and actually don't ask #2 at all…”



Tuesday

Andrew Tate

The character: Andrew Tate, kickboxer, ex-reality show contestant, violent misogynist

The plot: If you don’t know who Andrew Tate is, lucky you. If you want to know, this article sums it up pretty well. The internet personality (read: incel influencer) has shared all manner of horrible comments, from the very troubling to the downright vile — but today we’ll just be focusing on a take of his that is stupid rather than completely harrowing.



Andrew Tate doesn’t believe in reading. This opinion is ridiculous enough even before you note that he has literally published several books of his own.

That’s right: Tate, who has just written a book telling people how to become rich and successful, claims people who read are “losers” who learn from others’ experiences rather than experience life themselves. Do you want people to buy your book or not??????

In fact, the guy’s entire “career” — from his “motivational books” to his “Hustler’s University” — is built on the idea that men cannot become truly accomplished, wealthy or powerful without learning from him. Make it make sense.


The repercussion: Twitter users obviously addressed the fact that book-hating Tate has written books himself.



Others simply reacted to the sheer stupidity of the tweet.



Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a guy who thinks Elon Musk is doing a great job with Twitter actually, a woman who sincerely prays for Trump and more.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]

