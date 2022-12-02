A Guy Who Thinks Musk Is Doing A Great Job With Twitter, Actually, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

This week’s characters include a guy who thinks Elon Musk is doing a great job with Twitter actually, a woman who sincerely prays for Trump and an obscure young boot-strapping artist whose boyfriend happens to be showing her work in his prestigious gallery.

Saturday

Collin Rugg

The character: Collin Rugg, investor, Elon Musk fan

The plot: Innumerable bad takes have plagued Twitter since Elon Musk became CEO, so many that it’s difficult to keep track of them all — but here’s one.

On Saturday, Twitter user Collin Rugg (who says in his bio that his other account, with way more followers, was banned because he supported Trump) pondered what it was the social media platform’s former employees actually did all day, given that — in his opinion — the site has been working just the same since 75 percent of them were laid off.

Can someone tell me what the fired Twitter employees did all day?



No, seriously. Elon fired 75% of them and Twitter still works the same. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 26, 2022

Musk himself even replied to Rugg’s tweet, claiming the site was working “better” than usual.

Better — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

The repercussion: Numerous users on the app pointed out that while it appears to be running fine for now, the impact of the drastically reduced workforce will eventually become apparent. Others argued that Twitter has actually been noticeably worse since masses of employees were let go.

O ye of little understanding. Things can work fine for a few weeks or even a few months until big updates, hardware failures, a log server fills up, a few hard drives fail in the wrong arrays, or a certificate expires. https://t.co/BipUhnw2vd — pronounced A-A-Ron (@aaronguilmette) November 30, 2022

Are you 12?



EVERYthing runs without maintenance - for awhile.



Your the type of guy that doesn't appreciate the reason it is running so smoothly is because it was well made before you even showed up.



When it crashes he'll blame the skeleton crew that's left. Never himself. — Kathy NJ ☮️ (@ecclesias) November 26, 2022

It's only the other end of the Titanic that's sinking.



My end is fine! pic.twitter.com/C1F9TxHOKU — Skip Treadwell (Parody, just to be safe) (@SkipTreadwell) November 26, 2022

The pilot and copilot both jumped out of this plane 10 minutes ago and it’s still flying fine. Can anyone tell me what they did all day? — 💥 Nurse D, Analogy Expert (@TakeThatNurses) November 26, 2022

My feed is a mess. People I used to follow, I’m no longer shown as following. People I’ve blocked are showing up again. So yeah, you and Elon probably think it’s working just great. Advertisers aren’t pleased either, btw. — Don't Call Me Shirley @vickygreen (@nonumpty) November 26, 2022

Elon says “better”. Ask the remaining 25% how much they enjoy picking up the slack of the other 75% and then talk. Same thing is happen at other corporate giants. But keep acting like you know what you’re talking about… — GamerDad (@Taffu1022) November 27, 2022

I work in a devops team of two (yes 2) looking after some major web sites UK people will know. We automated all of the running, added self healing and we containerised 75% of stuff. It can fix itself and keep going. But patching and rollout of new features is where the risks are. — JaTekken 🤖 (@JaTekken) November 26, 2022

not working the same. More bots, more hate speech, more misinformation. — Jane Feldman (@jtfdenver) November 26, 2022

I fired my mechanic yesterday and my car still runs. — Joe Brangers (@JoeBrangers) November 26, 2022

Darcy Jimenez

Brigitte Gabriel

The character: Brigitte Gabriel, out-and-loud MAGA supporter, big fan of Trump, not a fan of Joe Biden, Twitter troll

The plot: Let me take you on a ride, dear Digg reader. We usually round up the worst of the worst OMC candidates and tweets, then the Digg editors pick and choose which ones they want to write about. The following was the first thing we pulled on November 26 from Brigitte, and we were quite stunned, not knowing or following Ms. Gabriel’s work previously:

Are you praying for President Trump and his family today?



You should be. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 26, 2022

But then we stumbled into a whole ass rabbit hole. There was this one the very same day:

Joe Biden is waging a war on Christmas, only President Trump can end it! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 26, 2022

Then this one the very next day:

I’m not watching the NFL today because it’s woke and un-American.



I prefer to spend my time with loved ones! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 27, 2022

Then this one…

Jill Biden is guilty of elder abuse. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 28, 2022

You get the idea.

Melania Trump deserves to be on the cover of every single fashion magazine. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 28, 2022

Joe Biden is a Marxist just like Xi. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 28, 2022

Twitter got rid of most of their employees and everything is running fine.



It’s time to do the same with the federal government. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 28, 2022

Don Lemon is not a journalist and he should be fired from CNN. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 28, 2022

Is this a real person or a brilliant parody account making fun of conservative tropes?

The repercussion: My word, where to start? I’ll just let Twitter do its thing and have at her, because this seems to be a daily ordeal with anyone willing to bother. A Sisyphean task if we’ve ever seen one.

Wait until Brigitte Gabriel finds out that a Constitutional Republic is a Democracy. pic.twitter.com/iFNvdEeIDA — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) November 30, 2022

Good rule of thumb on Twitter; If you want to know the truth about something, it's the opposite of whatever Brigitte Gabriel is saying. — David Ferguson (@DavidRF34) November 30, 2022

How to not get people to vote for you, a guide by Brigitte Gabriel https://t.co/6PozfydiIH — Lil Ankle Demon ^v^ 🍞 (@BrokenLeftAnkle) December 1, 2022

Brigitte Gabriel is a troll.

That's the tweet. https://t.co/NYDG6y5hx5 — Koko Pup かわいくて強い🌈🌊🇺🇦 (@therealkokopup) November 28, 2022

I love this tweet by Brigitte Gabriel. It shows how much the GOP fears young people in America. They are losing their shit over Gen Z because they know the days of Maga hate and divisiveness are coming to an end.



Thank you Gen Z. You give the world hope for a better future. pic.twitter.com/btduk0jpT4 — Sahara Stevens ❤️🇺🇸 (@Sahara_Stevens) December 1, 2022

Brigitte Gabriel is guilty of bearing false witness https://t.co/zA0wafPqt5 — Stella (@StellaDucks) November 28, 2022

Brigitte Gabriel’s eyebrows are permanently shaped to look like she’s reading the scariest part of a Stephen King novel pic.twitter.com/3onf54J8vZ — Brian Patafie Comedy (@bpatafie) November 28, 2022

Jared Russo

Wednesday

Anna Weyant

The character: Anna Weyant, completely uncredentialed RISD artist with an unexpected solo show at her boyfriend’s gallery

The plot: Earlier this month, a feature was published on the website Airmail that highlighted what it calls “The NYC Set.” The piece profiles a couple dozen high-profile-ish young-ish talents in New York City, including people like writers Jazmine Hughes and Mike Crumplar, the two podcasters behind the Ion Pack and more.

When you read the profiles, though this isn’t always the case, you do start to recognize a pattern: many of these individuals are portrayed as though self-made, their talents carrying them at last to the fore of New York’s artistic elite, where they belong. And then, usually somewhere near the end of the brief profile, there’s an aside about that person’s famous mother, or their prior involvement in a high-profile brand.

This is especially clear in the bio for Anna Weyant, an artist debuting her first solo show at the desirable Gagosian gallery. And by the way, though it’s totally irrelevant, Weyant is currently dating Gagosian owner Larry Gagosian.

Every sentence of this bio is funnier than the last pic.twitter.com/sCw4x1mTWP — dream song 4 (@chickenpaprika) November 30, 2022

The repercussion: Look: connections make the world go ‘round. We’re not saying these people aren’t talented, or that they haven’t worked hard to get where they are. No one breaks into an industry, let alone becomes famous, without a little help from someone more established. But it’s a little odd to call an artist who went to the prestigious Rhode Island School of Design, and is dating the owner of the gallery putting on her show, someone who “came out of nowhere.”

(Unless the implication is that being from Canada inherently makes you kind of a nobody? Don’t do Canada like that.)

“Her paintings sell for millions! We have no idea how this could happen! It’s a marvel! Also her boyfriend is the most powerful art dealer in the world.” pic.twitter.com/IRNyEuZgPW — Maritimerine (AKA Antifascist in Ottawa) (@MaritimerinE) November 30, 2022

that obscure art school, RISD — The Delphian Knife (@HayimBrody) November 30, 2022

lol pic.twitter.com/kXmwN0LTYP — Jarvis Cocker and Ball Torture (@GrahamSig) November 30, 2022

She's come so far so quickly! A true rising star! https://t.co/raP0k6EnXO — nicole🕯🪴 (@PLANTHAVER) December 2, 2022

Reminds me of pic.twitter.com/jxZ1Q0rLCQ — dame seeking Apple TV+ login (@StaceyTorkelson) November 30, 2022

"the most important 'ism' in art is nepotism" - Grayson Perry — Busfare for the Common Man (@markalexpreston) November 30, 2022

Hate to say it, bit she's pretty good. But for sure there is an absolute disconnect between her talent and her sales. pic.twitter.com/pFrwXzkueI — Mat Christian Thomas (@matchristiantho) November 30, 2022

the entire list is filled with jewels pic.twitter.com/Mq01rrMcG7 — jimena ledgard (@jimedylan) November 30, 2022

This woman 100% deserves to make it in the art world for dating a man old enough to be her grandfather. Haters are only hating because they don’t have the iron will and stomach to do what she’s doing. Get that bag, Anna https://t.co/M7qkclC5BW — Pine Cellar (@PineCellar) December 1, 2022

Molly Bradley

