'THE MOST IMPORTANT -ISM IS NEPOTISM'

A Guy Who Thinks Musk Is Doing A Great Job With Twitter, Actually, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

This week we've also got a woman who sincerely prays for Trump and an obscure young boot-strapping artist whose boyfriend happens to be showing her work in his prestigious gallery.
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week’s characters include a guy who thinks Elon Musk is doing a great job with Twitter actually, a woman who sincerely prays for Trump and an obscure young boot-strapping artist whose boyfriend happens to be showing her work in his prestigious gallery.



Saturday

Collin Rugg

The character: Collin Rugg, investor, Elon Musk fan

The plot: Innumerable bad takes have plagued Twitter since Elon Musk became CEO, so many that it’s difficult to keep track of them all — but here’s one.

On Saturday, Twitter user Collin Rugg (who says in his bio that his other account, with way more followers, was banned because he supported Trump) pondered what it was the social media platform’s former employees actually did all day, given that — in his opinion — the site has been working just the same since 75 percent of them were laid off.



Musk himself even replied to Rugg’s tweet, claiming the site was working “better” than usual.



The repercussion: Numerous users on the app pointed out that while it appears to be running fine for now, the impact of the drastically reduced workforce will eventually become apparent. Others argued that Twitter has actually been noticeably worse since masses of employees were let go.



Darcy Jimenez



Brigitte Gabriel

The character: Brigitte Gabriel, out-and-loud MAGA supporter, big fan of Trump, not a fan of Joe Biden, Twitter troll

The plot: Let me take you on a ride, dear Digg reader. We usually round up the worst of the worst OMC candidates and tweets, then the Digg editors pick and choose which ones they want to write about. The following was the first thing we pulled on November 26 from Brigitte, and we were quite stunned, not knowing or following Ms. Gabriel’s work previously:



But then we stumbled into a whole ass rabbit hole. There was this one the very same day:



Then this one the very next day:



Then this one…


You get the idea.


Is this a real person or a brilliant parody account making fun of conservative tropes?



The repercussion: My word, where to start? I’ll just let Twitter do its thing and have at her, because this seems to be a daily ordeal with anyone willing to bother. A Sisyphean task if we’ve ever seen one.



Jared Russo



Wednesday

Anna Weyant

The character: Anna Weyant, completely uncredentialed RISD artist with an unexpected solo show at her boyfriend’s gallery

The plot: Earlier this month, a feature was published on the website Airmail that highlighted what it calls “The NYC Set.” The piece profiles a couple dozen high-profile-ish young-ish talents in New York City, including people like writers Jazmine Hughes and Mike Crumplar, the two podcasters behind the Ion Pack and more.

When you read the profiles, though this isn’t always the case, you do start to recognize a pattern: many of these individuals are portrayed as though self-made, their talents carrying them at last to the fore of New York’s artistic elite, where they belong. And then, usually somewhere near the end of the brief profile, there’s an aside about that person’s famous mother, or their prior involvement in a high-profile brand.

This is especially clear in the bio for Anna Weyant, an artist debuting her first solo show at the desirable Gagosian gallery. And by the way, though it’s totally irrelevant, Weyant is currently dating Gagosian owner Larry Gagosian.



The repercussion: Look: connections make the world go ‘round. We’re not saying these people aren’t talented, or that they haven’t worked hard to get where they are. No one breaks into an industry, let alone becomes famous, without a little help from someone more established. But it’s a little odd to call an artist who went to the prestigious Rhode Island School of Design, and is dating the owner of the gallery putting on her show, someone who “came out of nowhere.”

(Unless the implication is that being from Canada inherently makes you kind of a nobody? Don’t do Canada like that.)



