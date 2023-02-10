Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Friday

Matt Walsh

The character: Matt Walsh, right-wing commentator, anti-LGBT asshole, Victorian-era husband

The plot: This “women belong in the kitchen” take from conservative douchebag Matt Walsh isn’t new or surprising in its stupidity, but it did receive a lot of well-deserved backlash — plus it’s always nice to see a shitty person being taken down a peg — and so it has earned its place on this week’s list.

All a man wants is to come home from a long day at work to a grateful wife and children who are glad to see him, and dinner cooking on the stove. This is literally all it takes to make a man happy. We are simple. Give us this and you will have given us nearly everything we need. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 4, 2023

The repercussion: People on Twitter — who have caught on to the new-fangled trend of women not existing to serve men — set Walsh straight.

Get yourself Doordash and a dog, and please leave women alone. https://t.co/J6yBqGiZHW — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) February 5, 2023

Weird...I usually shop for and cook our dinner, and am always happy when my wife gets to sit down to a nice meal after a long day at work. We enjoy that time together. Maybe broaden your thinking a bit, Matt. — Mitchell Robinson (@mrobmused) February 5, 2023

Trouble at home, friend? — Piper for Missouri (@piper4missouri) February 4, 2023

Speak for yourself. What I want is a creative, ambitious woman who challenges and inspires me. Not a slave. https://t.co/bzs9Kw1eQu — Don Watkins (@donswriting) February 6, 2023

Go back to the 1950s — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) February 5, 2023

So, you’re pretty much just a yellow Labrador? — Mr Dave Anthony (Lord) (@daveanthony) February 4, 2023

Don’t talk for me. I’m neither simple nor looking for a wife and children.



I can also cook my own food; I’m a good cook and don’t require anyone else to feed me. https://t.co/7oXpJEIoxk — A. Christopher (@sunheadbowed) February 5, 2023

So what should women want after coming home from a long day of work?



To then have to take care of your grown ass? — Anthony V. Clark (@anthonyvclark20) February 5, 2023

All a woman wants is to come home from a long day of world domination to a grateful puppy who is glad to see her and a hot lover who will rub her feet and not tweet dumbassery from 1952. https://t.co/s1rXAaA2Op — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) February 7, 2023

Excruciatingly embarrassing. Delete your account — Michael Volpe OBE (@NoisyMV) February 5, 2023

And shout-out to Roland for his wonderfully wholesome response:

Coming home to a calm relaxed environment is all I want. Dinner doesn’t have to be on the stove and no one has to tell me how thankful that I’m around. We can cook dinner together or go grab some. She works hard too. I listen to her tell me about her day! That’s what I call home — Roland Clark (@RolandC08596029) February 4, 2023

Darcy Jimenez



Sunday

Aaron Sibarium

The character: Aaron Sibarium, reporter, hypothetical thinker, AI skeptic

The plot: Sibarium loves a good situation. Even better if it involves an outlandish scenario that sounds like it came straight off the top of a teenager who's trying to score contrarian points in an intro to ethics class. He asked ChatGPT if it was okay to use a racial slur if it was the only way to stop the apocalypse, which in his fantasy world is a nuclear bomb. ChatGPT is still mostly a joke and game with immense potential for good, but Sibarium's hot take is quite spark-less.

ChatGPT says it is never morally permissible to utter a racial slur—even if doing so is the only way to save millions of people from a nuclear bomb. pic.twitter.com/2xj1aPC2yR — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) February 6, 2023

It's going to be interesting how far ChatGPT discourse will be taken, but considering things can get out of hand quickly, and Microsoft betting big on it, things should move quick.

The repercussion: People still have the energy to clown a ridiculous take on AI. So looks like Sibarium gets to be written in the history book of fools, because you know someone is going to pull off a variation of this exact tweet in 12 months.

the type of shit white people worry about https://t.co/hM1EIWY7ql pic.twitter.com/hCVgGduShS — cait (@punished_cait) February 6, 2023

the biggest fucking weirdos on earth are currently obsessed with coming up with racism trolly problems for ChatGPT like showrunners of ‘24’ did with ticking time-bomb scenarios for rationalizing torture https://t.co/7HwAQUwuJJ — Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) February 6, 2023

I pasted your exact query in and got a different response. pic.twitter.com/xAGuzmz4av — Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) February 6, 2023

Adwait Patil



Sunday

Layah Heilpern

The character: Layah Heilpern, Madonna hater, has a hot mom

The plot: So Madonna showed up to the Grammy’s looking… different, but she’s earned the right to do whatever the hell she wants at this point in her life. Unlike other artists who also go through complete transformations, she hasn't been accused or gotten in trouble for doing terrible things. So yes, she clearly had some work done, but like, who cares? Leave her be. And then, there was this tweet.

Letting yourself age gracefully is far more beautiful than plastic surgery. Here’s proof:



Madonna at 64 My mum at 64 pic.twitter.com/VWdqxnBmsc — Layah Heilpern (@LayahHeilpern) February 6, 2023

The repercussion: Cool, you have a hot mom, congrats. Does that mean you have to insult Madonna, who is arguably a big target and is easily memeable? No. Does that mean you have to do a weird creepy tweet promoting your mom as a MILF? Also no! Sometimes you can just simply say nothing. Or stick to making fun of Madonna in another, funnier way, perhaps. I don’t know, just a thought.

yet only one of them made this https://t.co/QDH8ITz1QY pic.twitter.com/zFTJGTkXUm — matt (@mattxiv) February 6, 2023

Girl shut up. We don’t care. Stop comparing women. Grow up bbydoll. — SOLOMON RAY 🥀 (@solomonraymusic) February 6, 2023

Heres a friendly reminder that you don’t have to put a woman down to praise another one. Your mom is very pretty and I’m sure Lourdes and Rocco don’t appreciate you dragging their mom. — David Allegre (@davidallegre) February 7, 2023

Putting a woman down to praise another one 🥱 zzz. — Marie 🍯🐝 (@MarieCPalot) February 7, 2023

So minimal Botox is better than maximum Botox — Tyler_Lee (@TheDawnPaladin) February 6, 2023

Jared Russo



