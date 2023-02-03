A Newspaper That Decided To Provoke Italians, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Friday

Stephen Curry

The character: Steph Curry, pro athlete, Bay Area resident, hesitant NIMBY

The plot: Stephen Curry, pro basketball player and multiple time NBA Championship winner, and his wife Ayesha Curry, an actor, author and cook, took time out of their busy schedules to email their city reps(?) and asked them to either change the plan, or if that wasn’t enough, make a literal fence tall enough to block peoples’ sight lines into their property.

TIL: Steph Curry has apparently "been following along with the housing element update" in the affluent Bay Area suburb of Atherton, and opposes rezoning to allow a single-family mansion to become 16 townhomes due to concerns of "both privacy and safety" 😭



h/t @angelaswartz pic.twitter.com/9iVl90SBgf — Jordan Grimes 🚰 (@cafedujord) January 28, 2023

The Currys might be wildly successful on court and on camera, and even though they live in an area with absurd levels of wealth, where the median home price is a cool $7.4 million, it’s hard to see them sinking this shot. Do the Curry’s have enough clout to cancel a project? I don’t think so. But they will fight tooth and nail to get a higher fence on someone else’s dime.

The repercussion: Housing and real estate reporters don’t mess about, so expect this saga to drag out in the press as and when we get updates from local meetings, email chains and protests. Meanwhile calling yourself a NIMBY is catnip for NIMBY-Twitter.

Everyone in Atherton is this way. If you’re from the Bay Area you know — Big, Sassy Broad 💕 (@ImJessSims) January 28, 2023

3 story townhomes “looming over” his….. 3 story home on 2 acres. pic.twitter.com/Qz5ysm6fFd — Jason Cox (@jasoncoxnc) January 28, 2023

The classic part is where a guy who makes $40M/yr thinks it should be the city's job to pay to build a taller fence around his mansion. — Douglas Beach (@taliesinSF) January 28, 2023

The only time I’ll support dunking on Steph https://t.co/LlCC2biLip — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) January 28, 2023

Sunday

MrBeast

The character: MrBeast, the biggest YouTuber currently, and a man who loves to cure the blind

The plot: MrBeast put out a YouTube video in which he paid for the surgeries of 1,000 people with eye problems, and the internet got into a very large tiff about it. Was it good or bad that he did that? Was it a selfless act or a selfish act? Is it true that half of all the blind can be cured of their blindness? Clearly there was more going on here than meets… the eye.

Twitter - Rich people should help others with their money



Me - Okay, I’ll use my money to help people and I promise to give away all my money before I die. Every single penny.



Twitter - MrBeast bad — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 30, 2023

The repercussion: We’re not sure where this debate is going, or where it came from, but a lot of people have thoughts. Like, A LOT of people chimed in to figure out if MrBeast was the good guy here or the bad guy. Is it our healthcare system and capitalism that needs the angry spotlight, or was it MrBeast himself? You decide.

MrBeast want us to thank him for giving people money and tell him he’s a good person, but he’s just a guy who has spent a very long time figuring out exactly how much internet traffic costshttps://t.co/cktdp5eL4i pic.twitter.com/GUP2QCPQE9 — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) February 1, 2023

the entire mrbeast discourse in one picture pic.twitter.com/ET82ooF9AX — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) January 31, 2023

so @MrBeast generously paid for 1,000 people's curable blindness surgeries and I saw a lot of people say they couldn't put their finger on why it made them uncomfortable. well here's the reason! pic.twitter.com/fxv9dNzxAP — manny (@mannyfidel) February 1, 2023

So if I have this right: Mr Beast did a video where he paid for life-changing surgery for a 1000 people to cure their blindness and a bunch of online activists are mad because he also got views from it and they think acts of charity are bad/government should pay for everything? — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 2, 2023

Never mind. We found the stupidest response to the Mr.beast situation. pic.twitter.com/CQ2pIHlRhc — CC the Canadian guy. (@CCanadianAB) January 31, 2023

i may be too online but i draw the line at knowing who a guy named “mr. beast” is — trash jones (@jzux) February 1, 2023

Twitch streamer Hasan explained why he’s filled with rage from watching MrBeast’s newest video where he cures 1,000 people’s blindness pic.twitter.com/KBHPF9iVXA — Dexerto (@Dexerto) January 30, 2023

i like how @MrBeast has explicitly said that governments should cover healthcare costs and tik toks like this are still blowing up 😂



a lot of socialists are guided by nothing but pure envy pic.twitter.com/1lGCST3wlJ — Layman (@aguybeinaguy) February 2, 2023

Mr Beast | Giving 1000 LOSERS some PUSSY for the First Time! You won’t believe what one guy does 😂 — Maslow's Hierarchy of Sneed’s Feed and Seed (@GrahamSig) February 2, 2023

my take on the mr beast drama: pic.twitter.com/FbeSL4Ti9J — hunter (@hunter_hhhh) January 31, 2023

Mr Beast is just pure evil. pic.twitter.com/f3GxZOvKTF — Carson (@CallMeCarsonYT) February 1, 2023

Monday

The New York Times

The character: The New York Times, daily newspaper, desecrator of Italian dishes

The plot: We all know how protective Italians are over their recipes — they don’t like them to be messed with — and I’m by no means a traditionalist when it comes to food, but even I can agree that this “carbonara” recipe from the New York Times is pretty much sacrilege.

Tomatoes are not traditional in carbonara, but they lend a bright tang to the dish. https://t.co/WOE8X46LaP pic.twitter.com/suY8nK6Dcd — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 30, 2023

That’s right: they’re suggesting putting tomatoes in carbonara. Except then it isn’t a carbonara at all, it’s some other tomatoey pasta dish — which is fine, probably yummy, but it’s not a carbonara.

The repercussion: People on Twitter called NYT out for their terrible culinary take — which, for the Italians among them, appears to amount to desecration of the worst kind. Surely the NYT saw this backlash coming?

this should be illegal pic.twitter.com/w0pKgMy9ip — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) January 30, 2023

Why does the NYTimes think adding eggs to an Amatriciana (made incorrectly without guanciale) makes it a carbonara?



Just say it’s a different dish. There’s also no pecorino, the traditional cheese for carbonara.



Carbonara is a 4 ingredient dish & you’re missing 2! pic.twitter.com/NY6hXNb2XA — Timothy E Kaldas (@tekaldas) January 30, 2023

My Italian passport is burning… https://t.co/mizwkMsAOi — LIONFIELD (@lionfieldmusic) February 1, 2023

Reporting this for pasta misinformation. No tomatoes in Spaghetti Carbonara. Adding tomatoes makes it another dish. — Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) January 30, 2023

The New York Times are repeat offenders as regards falsification of Italian food. One day the Carabinieri Special Culinary Fraud Squad will descend on their offices and they won't know what hit them. https://t.co/yysXy9AfgM — Nicholas Whithorn (@NickWhithorn) January 31, 2023

Whisky isn’t traditional in a vanilla milkshake, but it certainly adds a bright tang to my son’s weekend. — Simon Smith 🍷 (@smithsimonMEN) February 1, 2023

NYT editor: Ad revenue is pretty low this week, could you draft a quick piece that will go viral in Italy? https://t.co/t4PUOXrjzf — Renaud Foucart (@RenaudFoucart) February 1, 2023

