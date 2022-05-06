A Florida Man Who Thinks The People Getting Abortions Are Cat Ladies Who Don't Have Sex, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

This week's characters include a woman who finds Wes Anderson “fascoid,” several people who are more concerned about a document leak than the imminent decimation of reproductive rights, a guy who used multiple slurp juices on a single ape, an evangelical with a useful warning about judgment day and a Florida man who thinks the people getting abortions are cat ladies who don’t have sex.

Saturday

Sophie Lewis

The character: Sophie Lewis (@reproutopia), former movie enjoyer, now movie critic

The plot: On Saturday, Sophie Lewis took to Twitter to announce that she had finally seen Wes Anderson’s 2021 movie “The French Dispatch,” and she had some thoughts.

“It convinced me Wes Anderson has crossed over decisively from what was previously possible to condone as ‘apolitical world of winking whiteness & poignant quirkiness’ into a fascoid trivializing of struggle and active investment in the carceral state,” Lewis wrote.

Watched The French Dispatch, it convinced me Wes Anderson has crossed over decisively from what was previously possible to condone as "apolitical world of winking whiteness & poignant quirkiness" into a fascoid trivializing of struggle and active investment in the carceral state. — Sophie Lewis (@reproutopia) April 30, 2022

She went on to say, “I imagine everyone already said this at the time, forgive me for my very belated observations. That shit about May ’68 and that other shit about the incarcerated artist who saves the art dealers from the rioting inmates made me sick up in my mouth.”

The repercussion: In addition to pointing out that no one, in fact, had said this after watching “The French Dispatch,” people disagreed with her interpretation of Anderson’s film, generally agreeing that she was willfully reading things into it that were not actually suggested in the work. People also had a lot to say about the dubious word “fascoid.”

everyone knows Wes Anderson just makes fun movies about silly little characters. What my tweet presupposes is… maybe he doesn’t? pic.twitter.com/ZFhA1MtI5Z — go hang a salami, im a lasagna hog (@MattGrippi) May 1, 2022

you guys know you’re allowed to dislike wes anderson for regular mundane reasons like everyone else right like you don’t have to come up with stuff like this https://t.co/kY6tLlSUOe — sam (@musefan420) May 1, 2022

Is his work politically naive or politically disinterested? Sometimes. But that should be fine! Not every work of art needs to be a manifesto. — Brenden Gallagher (@brendengallager) May 1, 2022

And deprive the world of having to Google every third word in your tweet? That would be sadoid — Jonathan Wier (@jonnygotalk) May 1, 2022

The following day, Lewis wrote the following:

posted a banal comment about a specially nasty bourgeois movie around dinnertime, didn't look at twitter, went to bed, got up at 2am to pee, looked at twitter, discovered that heaps of people, once again, think I'm either the stupidest, wrongest or most annoying person on earth — Sophie Lewis (@reproutopia) May 1, 2022

Feeling a little curious about that “once again,” but let’s leave it alone.

Molly Bradley

Monday

Harmeet K. Dhillon & @presidentbeb

The character: Harmeet K Dhillon, lawyer and Republican party official, and @presidentbeb, Twitter user

The plot: On Monday, news outlet Politico published a leaked supreme court draft opinion that appears to show the court’s intention to rule in favor of Mississippi in its challenge against Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that made access to abortions a consitutional right. Unsurprisingly, millions across America and elsewhere were devastated by the prospect of widespread abortion bans in the US ⁠— but some had other concerns.

For Dhillon and @presidentbeb, the real issue was not almost 50 years of progress in women’s rights potentially being eroded, but that the leak had happened at all. Yes, you read right.

“This act of leaking an important opinion is terrorism against the Court and against our nation,” Dhillon tweeted. “These people behind this vile act, are attacking the very foundations of the US.”

This act of leaking an important opinion is terrorism against the Court and against our nation. It is far more destructive than any suicide bomber would be.



These people behind this vile act, are attacking the very foundations of the US. We must not let the terrorists win. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) May 3, 2022

Similarly, President Beb wrote: “Y’all are freaking out over Roe being overturned. I’m freaking out that for the first time in history a draft opinion of the court was leaked.”

Y’all are freaking out over Roe being overturned.



I’m freaking out that for the first time in history a draft opinion of the court was leaked. This is dangerous territory and seriously damages trust on the court — President Beb (@presidentbeb) May 3, 2022

The repercussion: Naturally, Twitter users wasted no time in setting Dhillon and President Beb straight, reminding them that the true injustice here, actually, is a government apparently seeking to strip a nation’s people of their hard-fought reproductive rights.

The real crime here is that our government didn't get to plot in secret to take our rights away. How dare you make them do it in the open! — Not A Debacle 我喜欢猫 (@NotADebacle) May 3, 2022

Yeah that’s gonna do so much more to erode public trust than tearing up the biggest most important decision of the past 50 years — orko (@orkoliberal) May 3, 2022

The part where they're stripping away civil rights is actually worse, Ben. — Queerhawk 🏳️‍🌈 | Glory to 🇺🇦 (@alwaysadorecats) May 3, 2022

Question: Is there a level of harm that can befall actual human beings at which you would recognize it as worse than a breach of decorum?



Like, if the earth was about to be destroyed and we could only stop it be being disrespectful to authority... would that be worth it to you? — Alexandra Erin (She/Her) (@AlexandraErin) May 3, 2022

It's weird that you should say that, because I was just thinking that ANY suicide bomber would be WORSE than a Supreme Court opinion getting leaked a little early.



Can you help me out by providing an example of a suicide bombing you would prefer? — Doug Warren (@DougWar40K) May 3, 2022

Probably the most insane thing ever tweeted. Congrats. — Scott 🇵🇸 (@fyrescotch) May 3, 2022

Is there a gas leak in your house — Human Trafficking Victim At The Kentucky Derby (@Dons_Lawn_Salon) May 3, 2022

Counterpoint: the politicisation of the court, stacking the court to overturn Roe v Wade, is a greater risk to the very foundations of the USA. https://t.co/KhWEtbxj6i — CJ Murrumbeena (@CJMurrumbeena) May 5, 2022

Leaking a court opinion that takes bodily autonomy away from women is "more destructive than any suicide bomber would be"? You're seriously calling taking rights away from women terrorism. How are you a lawyer? https://t.co/LvlbWsVbV3 — Medieval Rivetra Arc (@Rivetra_Fics) May 4, 2022

It's amazing that someone whose brain was entirely replaced with worms is able to tweet https://t.co/BXNWKvTE2Y — Inquisitor Himbo Juan (@MozarabMohan) May 4, 2022

Darcy Jimenez

Tuesday

Slurp Juice Guy

The character: Rare Candy IO, NFT Marketplace, slurp juice connoisseurs

The plot: Someone at Rare Candy IO, an online NFT marketplace that says it’s “the only NFT marketplace where your collectibles truly live on the blockchain,” woke up on Monday and decided it was time to take everyone to school. It was time to enlighten dummies online about slurp juice.

“a lotta yall still dont get it,” they tweeted. “ape holders can use multiple slurp juices on a single ape.

“so if you have 1 astro ape and 3 slurp juices you can create 3 new apes. Tonight's slurp juice mint event is essentially a minting event for both Lab Monkes and Special Forces.”

a lotta yall still dont get it



ape holders can use multiple slurp juices on a single ape



so if you have 1 astro ape and 3 slurp juices you can create 3 new apes



Tonight's slurp juice mint event is essentially a minting event for both Lab Monkes and Special Forces pic.twitter.com/Gzz4bzHMbV — Rarecandy.io 🧃 NFT MARKETPLACE (@rarecandyio) May 3, 2022

I don’t want to spend time talking about the ‘chain, Apes or whatever it is that Rare Candy are a front for. I’m just sad no one at this Web3 — the future right? — did some basic milkshake ducking research before posting a very poorly stylized tweet. Let’s not even get into the content. Does the ape turn into a new ape after slurping new juice, can they switch back, do we get unlimited refills? Anyway, BuzzFeed News had the update no one feared but we all expected:

This post was intended to demonstrate the absurdity of the current NFT market. After publication BuzzFeed News learned the account promoting "slurp juice" appears to be associated with another account that has posted extremist hate. We have removed any links to the account so as not to promote the project. As the famous web2 axiom goes, “Everyone loves the slurp juice tweet! 5 seconds later We regret to inform you the slurp juice is racist."

[Buzzfeed News]

The repercussion: This was so short-lived I don’t think people even got their fully formed dunks out, just some premature shots.

People in the 1970s/1980s: "in 40-50 years we'll have flying cars"



2022: https://t.co/07PU1eeLh1 — Puneet (@puneetsingh) May 4, 2022

And third, you can't use an astro ape on a slurp juice because if the slurp juice smart contract detects any alliteration, it nukes the contents of the wallet by sending them to a new account with an unknown private key.



Wish Twitter had a misinfo reporting option for crypto. — Alexandra Erin (She/Her) (@AlexandraErin) May 4, 2022

A lotta y’all *still* don’t get it



Ape drivers can hold 3 turtle shells but can only use them on a single ape if they’re green.



But if you have 3 red turtle shells, you can use them on an ape, a plumber, and little mushroom guy. pic.twitter.com/tvaM6CGZFU — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) May 4, 2022

Greatest Achievements In The Past 1000 Years:



1450: Printing Press



1885: Automobile



1903: Airplane



1939: Computer



2022: Ape holders can use multiple slurp juices on a single ape — Viktor Winetrout (@Cpin42) May 4, 2022

CryptoJoe I can PROMISE you that you will lose money trading little cartoon pictures of apes — jonathan lesbian seagull (@GiveItSomeSexy) May 4, 2022

DO NOT USE MULTIPLE SLURP JUICES ON A SINGLE APE pic.twitter.com/QclZOpxHcM — hdpow (@hdp0w) May 4, 2022

So if you have 1 astro ape and 3 slurp juices you can create 3 new apes pic.twitter.com/LqZJeCtoSz — K 🇺🇦 (@hybridmoments97) May 4, 2022

Adwait Patil

Erick Erickson

The character: Erick Erickson, conservative evangelical radio host — that’s all you need, really

The plot: On Tuesday evening, Erickson decided to take the opportunity, in light of the leak revealing that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade and allow states to individually choose to ban abortion, to warn other Twitter users about the perils of [checks notes] hell?

Dear people upset Roe is dying. I want you to remember the feeling of dread you have right now. Now understand this is nothing compared to the feeling you’ll have on the day of judgment you think is a myth. Repent. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 3, 2022

Which, lol. Lmao.

The repercussion: People were quick to shut down and dismiss Erickson’s warning about “judgment day,” because first of all, not everyone is totally sold on the concept; second, for the believers out there, consider the famous John 8:7 verse that says, “He that is without sin among you, let him cast the first stone”; and also because, as the character of Walt very famously and poignantly says to Jesse in “Breaking Bad”: “What the hell are you talking about?”

or you could just f*** right off; anyway, i'd rather be in hell than whatever messed up version of heaven you believe in. — Jeff VanderMeer (@jeffvandermeer) May 4, 2022

the idea that you believe in a day of judgment and don't think you're going to hell is hilarious — andy™ (@andylevy) May 4, 2022

with his behaviour, he cannot possibly actually believe in Jesus as in the book or he'd be terrified of judgement. — Queeronymous Bosch (@spinart7) May 5, 2022

"day of judgement" is not a real thing. are you seven years old — the hype (@TheHyyyype) May 4, 2022

In hell, I'm going to call you every minute, minute and a half, to tell you I just sent you an email. — Chris Collision (@cfCollision) May 4, 2022

Wednesday

Matt Gaetz

The character: Matt Gaetz, Florida (congress)man, Dick Tracy villain cosplayer, Tiffany Trump fan, guy under investigation for sex trafficking

The plot: On Wednesday, several days after the leak of a draft ruling from the Supreme Court that indicated the court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade (the landmark decision guaranteeing the constitutional right to abortion), Gaetz weighed in on the backlash by tweeting, “How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches?”

How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches? — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) May 4, 2022

The repercussion: Gaetz’s missive that the pro-choice women upset about the leaked draft ruling were “over-educated, under-loved” cat lovers sparked a firestorm of thousands of angry responses as netizens (including such notables as “Wonder Woman” star Lynda Carter) excoriated the Congressman for his sexist stereotypes and were quick to dredge up his alleged sexual peccadilloes. Others were confused by Gaetz attacking his opponents by calling them highly educated.

Women can never be “overeducated,” but we CAN use knowledge to protect ourselves and our rights, and that scares some people. pic.twitter.com/r8nSld8N8s — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) May 4, 2022

“Overeducated” is such a tell from a guy who Venmos high school girls. https://t.co/w5dmGkKIHb — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) May 4, 2022

Matt Gaetz thinks most women are over-educated because he doesn't like women old enough to have a high school diploma. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) May 4, 2022

"Over-educated"



If you think this kind of language is just a gaffe, you're wrong pic.twitter.com/H1uuZXLDOp — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) May 4, 2022

oh sweetie you must not hang out with enough over-educated, under-loved millennial women. we make charcuterie boards for one now. pic.twitter.com/tDUieCEOPR — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) May 4, 2022

A rare use of the “my opponents are very intelligent” line of attack — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 4, 2022

How many Florida politicians are out here using a tax collector as a personal pimp to procure sex with a 17 year old girl because they’re a predator and gross?



Hypothetically speaking, of course. https://t.co/eVMYUZFb4l — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 4, 2022

You'd probably like them a lot more if their microwave dinner was Kid Cuisine tho — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) May 4, 2022

This absolutely tracks. This is exactly the kind of person who would want the government to have ownership over a woman's body...the kind of man who openly has zero respect for them. https://t.co/BcJgq99h2d — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) May 5, 2022

Good morning to all you over-educated women out there, or as Matt Gaetz would put it: any woman who's graduated high school. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) May 4, 2022

James Crugnale

———

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a guy who wanted to speak to the manager of a Target about their vibrator aisle and more.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]