An MSNBC Host Shares A Fun 'Fact' That's Hilariously Wrong, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's main characters include an MSNBC host with a fact that's too good to check, an actor who suggests food stamps work only on healthy foods, a white politician who announced that he's a Black gay man, an actor who appeared to misinterpret the meaning of "Parasite" and a congressman who wants the world to know he really likes Tiffany Trump.

Monday

Joy Reid

The character: Joy Reid, host of MSNBC's "The ReidOut."

The plot: On Monday, to make a point about close elections, Reid claimed that Nate Silver's polling website FiveThirtyEight was named after the vote margin in Florida between Al Gore and George W. Bush in 2000.

"Here's the thing: the reason there's a thing called @FiveThirtyEight is because 538 was the margin in FL when the Republican SCOTUS reversed the 2000 election during a recount, making Dubya the president," Reid tweeted. "That's the kind of margin where races can flip. That's not what's up now."

Here's the thing: the reason there's a thing called @FiveThirtyEight is because 538 was the margin in FL when the Republican SCOTUS reversed the 2000 election during a recount, making Dubya the president. That's the kind of margin where races can flip. That's not what's up now. — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) November 10, 2020

The repercussion: Reid's assertion was shot down by politicos like Jake Tapper, who explained that the 2000 Florida vote margin was actually 537 votes and that Silver's website was named after the number of electors in the electoral college.

This isn't accurate. The margin in Florida was 537 votes (538 is the number of electoral college voters); the SCOTUS didn't reverse the 2000 election (Bush always led in every count). https://t.co/oVREnnu6nT — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 10, 2020

Twitter is a place where you can learn something new every day that isn't true. https://t.co/2ismrpvZGL — Keith Humphreys (@KeithNHumphreys) November 10, 2020

To her credit, Reid corrected herself, but added that her original point remained the same: that Biden's lead would not be overturned by a recount.

Correction: the Bush-Gore margin was 537 not 538 and of course 538 is the number of electors. My mistake. But the bottom line holds, that margins in the range Biden is leading by don't get overturned by recounts. https://t.co/EeDyQ9ORHo — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) November 10, 2020

Reid's assertion also become meme fodder, with folks providing their own facetious FiveThirtyEight origin stories.

538 is the number of other Nates that Nate Silver had to murder before he was able to establish dominance in front of his staff — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) November 10, 2020

538 is just the number of friends we made along the way — Mitch Insero (@M_Insero26) November 10, 2020

Dishonorable Mention

Keke Palmer

The character: Keke Palmer, former host of the third hour of "Good Morning America," actress and person who famously doesn't know Dick Cheney.

The plot: Palmer tweeted, "Imagine if your EBT card could only work on healthy items." (Electronic benefit transfer cards provide low-income Americans money for groceries.)

The repercussion: Palmer was roundly criticized for her tweet, which one person characterized as "hating poor people." Another person asked, "Why should poor people be denied that small pleasure that impacts you in no way?"

imagine hating poor people this much — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) November 9, 2020

You woke up with this on your heart and that is disturbing. Do you exclusively eat whatever it is you deem to be "healthy"? Do you only eat for sustenance? Why should poor people be denied that small pleasure that impacts you in no way? — petit gateau 🌈🦄 (@Mightashwell) November 9, 2020

as a new yorker, food deserts are everywhere and provide barely anything healthy. we need to get people to healthy food by making the food more available in their neighborhood — jay (@jaydestro) November 9, 2020

Palmer deleted the tweet and tried to save face by arguing that her point was that healthy foods were too expensive.

To clarify my tweet was pertaining to issues w/ healthy foods being 2 expensive & thinking it should be free for those w/ EBT cards.



This was not a suggestion for solving all low income issues. Solely a hopeful solution 4 those with EBT that want to run it up w/ meat & produce. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 9, 2020

She tried to clarify even further on Instagram.

I have been eating extremely healthy lately and I have been sad about my debit card balance because of it.



Healthy food is more expensive for a reason. It's fresh, good for you and gives you energy. Bad foods are bad for a reason. They last long they taste good because of tons of sodium and they aren't expensive because they're honestly not food. Mostly likely they are food-LIKE products.



In any event imagine if you could get whatever healthy foods you wanted on your EBT card. Like all the healthy foods could swipe for free. Pretty much a reward for being healthy but even more so giving homes a break that want to eat healthy but can't afford it!

Tuesday

Dean Browning

The character: Dean Browning, Pennsylvania Republican and former commissioner of Lehigh County.

The plot: Browning, a White married man, turned heads on Tuesday when he curiously replied to someone that he was "a black gay guy" who believed things were "so much better under Trump."

The repercussion: Browning's tweet went mega-viral, capturing the attention of the internet.

People began to parse Browning's Twitter history and discovered he had a follower — "Dan Purdy" — who appeared to match Browning's description.

"You know who replies to Dean Browning a lot? 'Dan Purdy,' a gay Black Trump supporter who joined Twitter in October," observed Phillip Bump, a Washington Post reporter.

Speculation abounded about the identity of Dan Purdy, with some suggesting he was likely a sock puppet account.

Folks also combed through Purdy's Twitter history and found some extremely questionable tweets.

incredible stuff happening here pic.twitter.com/Fvrmoq5kTk — jordan (@JordanUhl) November 10, 2020

so from googling it would appear @deanbrowningpa's black guy identity "Dan Purdy" was also once used on the suspended account @soulcookie322. but before that account became Dan Purdy, it was a white guy named "Pat Riarchy" and "White Goodman". dean is really something else pic.twitter.com/gFkUPkNDPV — food truck drove away with my debit card (@fart) November 10, 2020

But then things took a very bizarre turn, and Purdy tweeted a (now-deleted) video seemingly confirming his identity.

so the video was taken down, but here it is in case you want your brain to melt: pic.twitter.com/umGPjt5sN4 — alex (@alex_abads) November 10, 2020

But the story didn't stop there: it turns out that Purdy, whose real name is Byl Holte, is the nephew of R&B legend Patti LaBelle.

Purdy's account was later suspended by Twitter.

For his part, Browning claimed to be "quoting a message" that he received from a "follower."

Regarding the tweet that is going viral from my account — I was quoting a message that I received earlier this week from a follower.



Sorry if context was not clear.



Trump received record minority votes & record LGBTQ votes.



Many people won't say it vocally, but do in private. — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) November 10, 2020

Here is a message from Dan Purdy, who has decided to responded to the controversy.



I wish the media would pay attention to the voter irregularities in the state of Pennsylvania as much as they have this Twitter story. https://t.co/8UUpC0Y8UH — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) November 10, 2020

People were left mostly stupefied from the surreal, convoluted internet drama, but there was no doubt who was Tuesday's main character.

i am REELING pic.twitter.com/v0lyuGmDQM — David Mack (@davidmackau) November 10, 2020

so you're telling me that Patti LaBelle's son Byl Holte has an alternate Twitter account under the name Dan Purdy, from which he spends most of his time online replying to people who are being mean to Pennsvylania Republican Dean Browning????? — Olivia Messer 🌻 (@OliviaMesser) November 10, 2020

Congratulations to Dean Browning, today's main character. — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) November 10, 2020

Dishonorable Mention

Bradley Whitford

The character: Bradley Whitford, an actor known for his roles in "The West Wing" and "Get Out."

The plot: Reacting to the news that Donald Trump had refused to concede the election, Whitford posted a photoshopped image of the scene from "Parasite" in which the Kim family is hiding from the Park family under a coffee table, with the Bidens depicted as the rich homeowners and the Trumps as the working-class protagonists.

The repercussion: Whitford's ostensibly pro-Biden tweet appeared to backfire, with numerous people saying the actor misunderstood the point of the film and some accusing him of acting like his character from "Get Out."

That Tweet When you realize you really are just that character you played that one time. https://t.co/rN4SERVPLz pic.twitter.com/et1KtUcOgV — ShaunZooBox (@ShaunZooBox) November 11, 2020

Not since Daniel Day-Lewis has an actor refused to break character this long after production wrapped https://t.co/cQDAbmhcxV pic.twitter.com/3bkqoRuEOo — Cyberpunk Theologian (@CyberpunkRosary) November 11, 2020

When you definitely understood the movie https://t.co/kxW1BjD6k7 — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) November 11, 2020

Wednesday

Matt Gaetz

The character: Matt Gaetz, Republican congressman from Florida.

The plot: Gaetz retweeted a photo of Tiffany Trump and captioned it with flames, a red heart, a heart-eyes happy face and a thumbs up emoji.

The repercussion: Gaetz's tweet was ratioed into oblivion, with people calling the flirty tweet "creepy," "inappropriate" and unbecoming of an elected official.

Matt this is inappropriate and creepy — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 12, 2020

Does this feel like a classy thing to be doing on the internet? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 12, 2020

This is so sad and droopy for all involved @MollyJongFast https://t.co/Xdx5QPMoK7 — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) November 12, 2020

After getting buried in criticism for his tweet, the Florida congressman tried to clarify that he and the president's daughter are friends.

For her part, Tiffany did not appear to be as grossed out as the internet and retweeted Gaetz's retweet with her own series of emojis (notably absent: 🔥).

