A Billionaire Working Overtime To Repopulate The US, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Friday

Jordan Peterson

The character: Jordan Peterson, internet pop-psychologist, renowned meat-eater, guy who just can’t quit Twitter

The plot: Controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson was suspended from Twitter last week after violating their hateful conduct policy after misgendering Elliot Page in a transphobic tweet, saying he had his “breasts removed by a criminal physician.” (Peterson had apparently flip flopped on his previous vow to quit the platform after being criticized for calling Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Yumi Nu “not beautiful.”)

The social network said that Peterson could return to the service if he deleted his tweet about Page but Peterson vehemently refused, publishing a 15-minute video, saying he would rather “die” than delete his tweet.

"The suspension will not be lifted unless I delete the hateful tweet in question. And I would rather die than do that," Peterson said.

The repercussion: Netizens poked fun at Peterson’s over-the-top tantrum by remixing his histrionic video, (memorably dubbing the clip as “posting his Ls”) and making various jokes at the psychologist’s expense.

Jordan Peterson posting his Ls pic.twitter.com/GEqK2gHVjU — KnowNothing (@KnowNothingTV) July 1, 2022

Jordan Peterson has some thoughts pic.twitter.com/eOODszanon — very tall bart (@TallBart) July 3, 2022

jordan peterson: “i’d rather die than call Elliot Page by his name” pic.twitter.com/lhnIKbXAA3 — rose (@hahawhyman) July 3, 2022

When Jordan Peterson says he would rather die than say Elliot Page pic.twitter.com/hAg9RriV8q — Lily Simpson is in the They/Them Summer (@LilySimpson1312) July 3, 2022

Elliot Page: Happy and comfortably living his best life.



Jordan Peterson: pic.twitter.com/MoMYCR7Fcu — Eric vs Transphobes✝️🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@KarnRulez) July 2, 2022

JORDAN PETERSON: I’ll never call you Elliot. Ever. [choking back sobs] EVER! I’d rather die!!



ELLIOT PAGE: pic.twitter.com/acX5nspwS2 — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) July 6, 2022

Cackling to myself imagining Jordan Peterson having a meltdown over every celebrity name change like “I would rather DIE than call him Diddy” — Joshua Simon (@JoshuaSimonSays) July 3, 2022

jordan peterson got suspended on here for misgendering someone then he posted a fifteen minute video crying about how pride is a sin and that he’s banned from twitter and that he’d rather die than correct it. so basically to me he's like socrates, — leon (@leyawn) July 2, 2022

if you ever get locked out of your account for being mean to a celebrity my advice is to put on a little monkey's suit and film yourself shrieking about it — Great Gen X Meme Webpage (@allahliker) July 3, 2022

Elliot Page ended Jordan Peterson's career without doing anything.



He is just that powerful. — Ant 💀 Waiting for Halloween (@AGramuglia) July 3, 2022

Elliot Page has now driven the mental breakdowns of Jordan Peterson AND Dave Rubin and he didn’t even have to say anything. what a king — Jack Saint (@lackingsaint) July 5, 2022

James Crugnale

Monday

Scott Adams

The character: Scott Adams, author, cartoonist, YouTuber

The plot: On Monday, the US was rocked by yet another mass shooting, this time at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. The shooter, 21-year-old Robert Crimo, killed seven people in the attack and injured many others. Twitter was awash with users’ takes and commentary following the tragedy, and on Wednesday, cartoonist Scott Adams chimed in with a particularly upsetting opinion: that the only options when it comes to violent young men is letting them kill, or killing them. The “Dilbert” comic strip creator went on to say: “I chose #1 and watched my stepson die. I was relieved he took no one else with him.”

When a young male (let's say 14 to 19) is a danger to himself and others, society gives the supporting family two options:



1. Watch people die.

2. Kill your own son.



Those are your only options. I chose #1 and watched my stepson die. I was relieved he took no one else with him. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) July 6, 2022

It is deeply tragic that Adams lost his stepson, but the view he puts forward is dark, depressing, and untrue. Not only that, but he openly admits to having denied his child the help he clearly needed, and to having contemplated killing him — it’s both shocking and incredibly sad. In a second tweet, he rejects the idea that support and government services can prevent shootings and other acts of violence. “You have to either murder your own son or watch him die and maybe kill others,” he writes.

If you think there is a third choice, in which your wisdom and tough love, along with government services, "fixes" that broken young man, you are living in a delusion.



There are no other options. You have to either murder your own son or watch him die and maybe kill others. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) July 6, 2022

The repercussion: Unsurprisingly, a lot of people have taken issue with Adams’ tweets. Some criticize his baffling view that nothing can be done to prevent shootings besides more killing; there are several very real, meaningful changes that can be made to tackle gun and male violence. Others are shocked and worried by the casual way in which Adams discusses his stepson’s suicide, and to having considered murdering him.

Good news, we actually do have more options than "do nothing" or "murder". — Alan Morlock (@AlanMorlock) July 6, 2022

"so I contemplated killing my ex-wife's teenage son, but he just went and did it himself. I was super relieved" pic.twitter.com/bKKpNzXzaX — Glenda Danzig (@fearwig) July 6, 2022

Please talk to someone about your feelings and get some help. You seriously need to talk to someone as soon as possible because this is not a healthy way of thinking. — Daniel J. Pool🔍 (@Gywair) July 6, 2022

there’s probably at least one or two other options — lifelong oreos fan (@ElDuderino40) July 6, 2022

Glad to see you’re still being normal — Scott 🇵🇸 (@fyrescotch) July 6, 2022

this is absolutely not true and ridiculously dangerous. Boys who suffer through those times can come out the other side and be ok. I'm so sorry about your experience, but there's more than these "options" — Kristen Parisi☕️ (@Kris10Parisi) July 6, 2022

Only two choices?

Seeking mental health care is not an option at your house? — 🇺🇦Blue Swamp Gerald🇺🇦 (@BlueSwampGerald) July 6, 2022

Option #3: Don’t give him access to military style weapons. — Jazzwind (@jazzwind) July 6, 2022

Darcy Jimenez

Tuesday

Ann Brenoff

The character: Ann Brenoff, journalist, voter, voting advocate

The plot: This July 4th holiday saw the usual celebrations, and also some horrifying instances of public shootings — over a dozen across US cities, some during Independence Day parades or events.

Lilli Martini — who was on Twitter as @h4ndcrushed, but has since deleted her account — was at the Highland Park parade when a bullet from an assault rifle hit her in the face. She posted a photo her face to Twitter with the message: “i cant fucking believe i was in the middle of a mass shooting. ive felt safe at this parade for 18 years and today i got hit with a bullet and nothing will change in america this is ridiculous.” She told her story to The Daily Beast, which has preserved the caption of her tweet. (Warning: the article includes a graphic photo of Martini involving blood.)

There are a lot of normal ways to respond to a tweet like this, and also a lot of bad ways — and not all of the bad responses are necessarily ill-meaning, but they are bad nonetheless. One such response came from a former LA Times and HuffPost journalist, Ann Brenoff, who told Martini she was sorry this happened, and “Please register to vote if you haven’t already. Tell your friends too. Your generation is our last hope.”

The repercussion: Twitter users descended on Brenoff for her tone-deaf response — noting that, for one, voting is probably not top-of-mind for a shooting victim. But more importantly, people pointed out that Democrats are currently in significant positions of power and still have done nothing for gun reform. (Note: some responses below contain the image of Martini’s bloodied face.)

This is one of the most soulless responses imaginable please evaluate what lead you to this point — Salt M. Bank (@saltmbank) July 5, 2022

this person just witnessed one of the most traumatic events of their life and your reply is register to vote? — dr rodion ile westworld spoileri #НетВойне (@ghostfilesbitxh) July 5, 2022

what if you didnt tweet out fundraising chainletters to recent shooting victims pic.twitter.com/YgmRkJ4iJL — Ryan (@EnbiRyan) July 5, 2022

*leaning over a grieving mother at a funeral* I’m so sorry for your loss. Are you registered to vote? — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) July 5, 2022

Today’s main character of Twitter is this blue check with terminal lib brain who’s telling a mass shooting victim they need to vote harder. pic.twitter.com/H6RbVcw2k4 — Eddie Munson Apologist (@MetalShayne2000) July 5, 2022

Ann, I tried throwing a ballot at the shooter and I still got shot. What did I do wrong? — sugar gay🏳️‍🌈 (@SeanMcGann98) July 5, 2022

literally you pic.twitter.com/Gp96sEy31m — morazan pls wake up (@pulperia_boi) July 6, 2022

Brenoff has since made her Twitter account private.

Molly Bradley

Thursday

Elon Musk

The character: Elon Musk, billionaire, CEO, meme thief

The plot: News broke that Elon Musk reportedly had secret children — twins, in fact — with long time Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. Court documents revealed this juicy piece of gossip, and you can read the explosive reporting below — shout out to Insider for this one.

el*n m*sk has nine children. nine. nine children, two of whom were secret until [checks notes] today.



those two were born "weeks" before his second child with grimes, which was also a secret until it wasn't.https://t.co/PjyU0Z9zAH — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) July 6, 2022

So what does hopeful Twitter CEO and controversial figure Elon Musk say to these allocations? Just about the most insane thing you can possibly imagine!

Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis.



A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

The repercussion: Musk's tweets saying he was doing his part to save the world from underpopulation got thoroughly dunked for his odd choice of words.

Elon presumably responding to yesterday’s report that he had secret twins last year and now has nine known children pic.twitter.com/XBd0X3cXCo — Kurt Wagner (@KurtWagner8) July 7, 2022

things Elon Musk can pull off: getting lots of people pregnant and framing it as a heroic strategy for the betterment of society https://t.co/Ov6SscmmIg — Sarah Frier (@sarahfrier) July 7, 2022

I honestly can’t remember if I’ve had kids with Elon Musk or not. — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 7, 2022

Elon Musk’s kids should form a union — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) July 7, 2022

elon musk tesla drivers

in a wreck

🤝

unlikely to pull out — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) July 7, 2022

Elon Musk sexually harassed a flight attendant, one of his kids never wants to talk to him again, and he kept two other kids he had with an employee a secret. The fact that legions of young men are worshipping this guy is really tragic. — Read Wobblies and Zapatistas (@JoshuaPotash) July 7, 2022

Elon Musk has dipped his pen into the company ink and secretly had twins with an executive at Neuralink. He has 9 kids and his oldest has completely disowned him.



Basically, Time's Person of the Year is a rich white man who impregnates his subordinates and neglects his own kids. — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 7, 2022

i think elon musk is having so many kids because it makes him feel good to actually play a small role in inventing something — eve 6 journalist (@Eve6) July 7, 2022

Jared Russo

