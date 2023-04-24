Tucker Carlson Departs From Fox News

Tucker Carlson and Fox News have ended their relationship, and Carlson's last program aired on Friday, April 21, 2023. Carlson joined Fox News in 2009 and was a political analyst on the channel. Between 2012 and 2016 Carlson co-hosted "Fox & Friends Weekend" and then moved on to hosting his own nightly political show called "Tucker Carlson Tonight" which began in 2016 and ended with his departure.

"FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Mr. Carlson's last program was Friday April 21st," the network said. "'Fox News Tonight' will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named."

Last week Fox News reached a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, who sued Fox of defamation. The BBC reported that Carlson's show was US Cable's the second-highest rated on network TV between March 27 and April 2, 2023.

This is a developing story

