Adwait
Adwait via nbcnews.com
Fox News And Dominion Settle Defamation Lawsuit
The settlement terms were not disclosed.
Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems have agreed to reach a settlement over a legal battle which contested whether Fox defamed the maker of the voting machines, based on conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 US Presidential election.

  • Dominion sued Fox News for $1.6B in damages, in 2021, saying the network defamed the company with baseless claims of "rigging" its machines in favor of Biden over Trump in the 2020 election.
  • The settlement was reached on the day the trial was scheduled to start.

