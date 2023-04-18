Fox News And Dominion Settle Defamation Lawsuit

The Lede
Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems have agreed to reach a settlement over a legal battle which contested whether Fox defamed the maker of the voting machines, based on conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 US Presidential election.
Key Details
- Dominion sued Fox News for $1.6B in damages, in 2021, saying the network defamed the company with baseless claims of "rigging" its machines in favor of Biden over Trump in the 2020 election.
- The settlement was reached on the day the trial was scheduled to start.