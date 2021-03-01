Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Amazon Changes App Logo That 'Resembles Adolf Hitler'
The LedeIn January, Amazon changed its shopping app logo from an image of a shopping trolley to an icon depicting blue tape over the Amazon smile/arrow logo. Users were quick to point out that the new logo bore an uncanny resemblance to Hitler's toothbrush mustache.
Key Details
The Source
