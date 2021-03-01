323
AMAZON CRIME

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
The new design shows a folded corner of blue tape on an Amazon box.

The Lede

In January, Amazon changed its shopping app logo from an image of a shopping trolley to an icon depicting blue tape over the Amazon smile/arrow logo. Users were quick to point out that the new logo bore an uncanny resemblance to Hitler's toothbrush mustache.

Key Details

  • One customer pointed out that the icon looked like "a happy little cardboard Adolf."
  • Amazon has since changed the design of the blue tape on the icon to look more like folded tape and less like a mustache.
  • A brand designer says that brands change their logos all the time and that it's good that Amazon listened to customer feedback and tweaked the icon.

