Win Your Oscars Betting Pool With Our Predictions For The 95th Academy Awards

The 95th annual Academy Awards will air on Sunday night, March, 12, 2023, and a lot of people will be waiting to see if they've won their "Oscar pool" with the films and performers that they thought would take home the award.

Here are our educated and expert guesses of this year's winners:

Best Picture

What should win (and will): "EEAAO" is the best movie that came out in 2022 (IMHO) and deserves this one for its creativity alone, but also for the fact that it is so unlike most movies that come out of Hollywood in every possible way. A truly unique accomplishment in terms of casting, directing, editing and narrative. It's funny, it's sad, it's thrilling, and it's a wild rollercoaster of action and emotion and humor.

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Steven Spielberg ("The Fabelmans")

Martin McDonagh ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Todd Field ("Tar")

Ruben Ostlund ("Triangle of Sadness")

Who should win (and will): The Daniels for "EEAAO" for pretty much everything we said about their film above. Spielberg already has two Oscars for directing, and the other nominees have no reasonable chance at it — despite how much we enjoy those films and their artistry.

Best Actor

Austin Butler ("Elvis")

Colin Farrell ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Brendan Fraser ("The Whale")

Paul Mescal ("Aftersun")

Bill Nighy ("Living")

Who should win: Colin Farrell, not for being a big ol' dummie in "Banshees" but really for being the Penguin in "The Batman."

Who will win: Austin Butler is going to win for doing his impression of Elvis Presley.

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett ("Tar")

Ana de Armas ("Blonde")

Andrea Riseborough ("To Leslie")

Michelle Williams ("The Fabelmans")

Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Who should win (and will): Michelle Yeoh needs to be an Oscar winner, in her lifetime, and we really hope she gets it. Even though Cate Blanchett is INCREDIBLE as Lydia Tar, she already has some wins under her belt. Spread the love Academy!

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Brian Tyree Henry ("Causeway")

Judd Hirsch ("The Fabelmans")

Barry Keoghan ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Who should win (and will): Ke Huy Quan is the lock of the century for his performance in "EEAAO." He's swept every other award show, his comeback story is fantastic, and he's genuinely amazing in the movie.

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever")

Hong Chau ("The Whale")

Kerry Condon ("The Banshees of Inishern")

Jamie Lee Curtis ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Stephanie Hsu ("Everything Everywheere All at Once")

Who should win (and will): Despite the recent flurry of upsets, this is Angela Bassett's award to lose, still. All five of these performers have a legit argument to be made for winning the award since we really enjoyed all of their performances. So while this might be the weakest prediction on the list, Angela should emerge out victorious over some very talented competition. This category is stacked!

Best Adapted Screenplay

"Women Talking"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Glass Onion"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Living"

Who should win (and will): Sarah Polley is going to win for "Women Talking," a movie entirely built upon its screenplay. She's been in the industry for so long, starting as a child actress, that most people forget about her or take her for granted. But we don't! Please watch "Go" she's very good in that.

Best Original Screenplay

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Tar"

"The Fablemans"

"Triangle of Sadness"

Who should win (and will): It's another major win for the Daniels for "EEAAO" and if this happens early in the night it's going to be a series of sweeps for them.

And here are the other categories and our picks for who will win:

Best Animated Feature: "Pinocchio"

Best International Feature: "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Best Documentary Feature: "Navalny"

Best Film Editing: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best Cinematography: "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Best Visual Effects: "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Best Original Score: "Babylon"

Best Original Song: "RRR"

Best Sound: "Top Gun: Maverick"

Best Production Design: "Babylon"

Best Makeup & Hairstyling: "Elvis"

Best Costume Design: "Elvis"

Best Documentary Short Subject: "The Elephant Whisperers"

Best Live-Action Short: "Le Pupille"

Best Animated Short: "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse"

