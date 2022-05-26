Is Baz Luhrmann's New Biopic 'Elvis' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann's biographical drama "Elvis" premiered at the Cannes film festival this year. It's about Elvis's early rise to fame, including his relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker, who is played by Tom Hanks in the film.

Do Austin Butler, who stars in the titular role, and Luhrmann capture Elvis's infectious magic on camera and tell a real story — or is Tom Hanks's lackluster prosthetic work an indication of the overall film? Here's what the reviews say.

It's A Bit Extra

Luhrmann may be one of the most irrepressible maximalists the movies have ever known, and his new opus is perhaps the most visually anarchic Hollywood film since the Wachowskis’ 2008 “Speed Racer.” But it’s hard to find even ironic enjoyment in something this high on its own supply; something much less interested in how its namesake broke the rules than it is in how its director does, and something tirelessly incapable of finding any meaningful overlap between the two.

Too often, Luhrmann builds sequences like isolated vignettes rather than part of a consistently fluid narrative, for instance a romantic montage of Elvis and Priscilla in Germany during his military service, set to a pretty, wispy cover by Kasey Musgraves of “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” The sequence is sweet and dreamy, but it’s no substitute for getting to know Priscilla, a thinly drawn role beneath the hairdos and knockout fashions.

This Could Be Austin Butler's Big Break Film

At the center of it all is a star-making, Oscar-worthy performance by Austin Butler, who nails Presley’s voice (he does a lot of his own singing in the ‘50s sequences and is quite good!) and mannerisms, even if his resemblance to Elvis varies at times. Butler is not going for mimicry here. There’s a light behind his eyes that reveals an intense immersion in Elvis the man; it’s almost cliche to say an actor is channeling the real person they’re playing, but Butler’s nuanced, human portrayal captures the lip-curling superficial elements one expects to see from Elvis while also revealing the passionate dreamer and ultimately broken soul inside him. Hopefully, Butler won’t be overlooked come awards time as Rocketman’s Taron Egerton was.

Elvis is played by a frankly astonishing Austin Butler, last seen alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Here, he does what Leo did in another Luhrmann film, Romeo + Juliet, and delivers a show-stopper of a performance. When Butler shakes his hips in Presley’s first gig as a full-blown rock ‘n’ roller, it’s like watching two stars being born. Women in the audience scream, almost involuntarily. Butler sells every moment, nails the accent and smartly charts the singer’s evolving physicality over two decades on stage.

One Critic Thought Butler Wasn't The Right Choice

Austin Butler, the 30-year-old actor who plays Elvis, has bedroom eyes and cherubic lips and nails the king’s electrostatic moves. He also does a reasonably good impersonation of Elvis’s sultry velvet drawl. Yet his resemblance to Elvis never quite hits you in the solar plexus. Butler looks more like the young John Travolta crossed with Jason Priestly, and I think the reason this nags at one isn’t just because Elvis was (arguably) the most beautiful man of the 20th century. It’s also that Butler, though he knows how to bring the good-ol’-boy sexiness, lacks Elvis’s danger. Elvis had a come-hither demon glare nestled within that twinkle of a smile. We’ve lived for half a century in a world of Elvis impersonators, and Butler, like most of them, has a close-but-not-the-real-thing quality. He doesn’t quite summon Elvis’s inner aura of hound-dog majesty.

Tom Hanks Is Underwhelming

The problem is that while Parker is very much the villain of “Elvis,” Luhrmann has also gone out of his way to make him something of a co-protagonist. Ordinarily I like it when Hanks cuts against the good-guy grain, but his work here is hammy, grating and unmodulated to a fault, accomplished with a combo of fat suit, prosthetic jowls and over-the-top accent that makes Colin Farrell’s Penguin and Stellan Skarsgard’s Baron Von Harkonnen look positively restrained. It also adds unnecessary narrative padding to a movie that clocks in north of 2 1/2 hours, and which would earn more of that running time if it weren’t repeatedly forcing its ostensible subject to share his spotlight.

Presley himself has so little depth that the film should probably be called "Tom" instead.

Incurious yet frantic, Luhrmann’s spangly epic is off-key — and Austin Butler flounders in those blue suede shoes.

In Luhrmann’s fairytale vision, Elvis’ manager (Tom Hanks) is the evil stepmother, while Austin Butler’s King is the princess locked in a tower.

