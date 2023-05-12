The Best Episodes Of 'Saturday Night Live's' 48th Season, Ranked

Season 48 of "Saturday Night Live" got cut short because of the writer's strike. While we won't be able to see two more planned episodes with Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge, there was still a lot of really good stuff this past year. I have limited myself to one sketch from each host, because otherwise it would be a list entirely comprised of Pedro Pascal and Keke Palmer, by far the two best hosts this season (sorry everyone else).

16. Please don't destroy (Host - Molly Shannon)

The only Please Don't Destroy video to make the list, sorry to Travis Kelce and his self defense course, this one made me chuckle because I got all of the "NBA 2K" jokes. But it's at the bottom of the list, sorry Molly Shannon.

15. Potato hole (Host - Dave Chappelle)

Dave Chappelle has done a real heel turn over the past decade, but the man can still be good in a sketch. We should still hold him to account for the terrible things he's said and done. Damnit I'm mad I had to include this one in here, but it's really good.

14. BeReal (Host - Miles Teller)

Remember BeReal? I do. Barely. Honorable Mention: the Manningcast cold open.

13. A Christmas carol (Host - Steve Martin and Martin Short)

This one had so much pre and post production for the blood and gore that it got its own behind the scenes video. Honorable Mention: Father of the Bride.

12. Try guys (Host - Brendan Gleeson)

There is something just magical about seeing Brendan Gleeson name drop all of the Try Guys like they're the Beatles. That tickled me greatly.

Honorable Mention: the skate board promo.

11. A Christmas Epiphany (Host - Austin Butler)

I was so close to putting Jewish Elvis in this spot, but it's too niche and most people reading this are not Jews, so it would be unfair to go with my personal favorite over the more objectively popular goy-centric riff on a Christmas classic in "It's a Wonderful Life." Honorable Mention: Jewish Elvis.

10. COVID commercial (Host - Amy Schumer)

Now this is satire. Actual satire, unlike what most people think it is when they watch late night talk shows make puns about the president.

9. AA meeting (Host - Jack Harlow)

What a weird, delightful sketch. This must have been a blast to write and fit all those cameos in there. Honorable Mention: David S. Pumpkins returns.

8. Straight male friend (Host - Travis Kelce)

I was skeptical about it but Travis Kelce turned out to be a terrific host. I really don't think athletes make for good actors or comedians — the Kelce brothers proved me wrong.

7. Album recording session (Host - Ana de Armas)

Ana de Armas is in the running for hottest person on the face of the earth. The whole planet cannot find someone hotter than her, and it is unfair that she gets to also be a great actress and be super funny. Why are some people just better than others, it is not fair.

6. Miss Universe (Host - Aubrey Plaza)

It was a close call between this and a few others, Aubrey Plaza's episode was ridiculous. But what put this over the edge? We all know... it's Miss France. Honorable Mention: M3GAN 2.0 and Black Lotus.

5. Waffle House (Host - Jenna Ortega)

Another close call between a few sketches! She had quite the debut episode too. Honorable mention: the "X-Men" game show and "The Parent Trap".

4. Jake from State Farm (Host - Michael B. Jordan)

This devolved into madness, and I loved every second of it.

3. Traffic altercation (Host - Quinta Brunson)

I spent an hour deciding between this and the drug dealer sketch, and I just had to reward the uniqueness of the sign language in this one. Honorable Mention: Drug Dealer was the hardest cut imaginable.

2. Kenan & Kelly (Host - Keke Palmer)

Keke Palmer might be the most talented person working in showbiz today, it's either her or Jamie Foxx. They can act, sing, dance, improv, make us laugh, do impressions and everything else in between. Nothing those two cannot do. Honorable Mention: literally everything else, she was beyond incredible as a host, but especially Arby's.

1. Fancam assembly (Host - Pedro Pascal)

The best episode of the season, and the internet's daddy, Pedro killed it. I have watched this sketch no less than five times today alone, it's just so good. I ate it up no crumbs. Honorable Mention: "Mario Kart".