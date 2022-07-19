Popular
The Most Unique Items Each US State Imports, Visualized

Adwait
Recently the US has purchased goods worth $2.83 trillion from around the world. Here's a list of each state's most exclusive imports.

OnDeck, using US international trade data for 2020 from the Census Bureau, looked at each US state's connection to America's import and export contributions to global trade. The US exported items worth an estimated $1.3 trillion while importing goods worth $2.83 trillion. Here's how it breaks down per state.


Most Unique Import In Every State

  • One of Texas's most unique state imports is human blood — which it imports an estimated $2 billion worth of each year.

  • Delaware's most unique imports is pineapples, due to the fact that the Dole Fruit Co. receives its pineapple imports at the Port of Wilmington in Delaware.

  • Only three items are unique to a single state: chocolates (Vermont), diamonds (New York) and fans (Mississippi).



Top Import And Export In Every State

  • Petroleum, the leading imported item in 12 states, is the most popular good imported by the US.

  • The majority of the petroleum imports came in the form of crude oil — this is refined into gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Most of the petroleum imports came from Canada, 11 percent was from OPEC nations and eight percent came from Russia.

  • America is the world's second-largest exporter of refined petroleum and it was the country's top export overall. However, aircraft exports — though lower in monetary value than refined petroleum exports — are the most popular in the US, leading in 14 states.









Read more:

Via OnDeck/Visual Capitalist.

