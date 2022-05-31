Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

SMALL WORLD

America's 2021 Trading Partners, Visualized

389 reads | submitted by Adwait

America's 2021 Trading Partners, Visualized
Here's a nifty graphic of all the countries America traded with in 2021.

Raul Amoros and Sam Parker from Visual Capitalist visualized America's annual import and exports to see which countries the US does the most trade with and what the trade balance deficit is. Here's what they found after crunching census data.


Key Takeaways:

  • America's annual imports were $2.9 trillion in 2021, $1.1 trillion more than 2020's annual exports.

  • Canada and Mexico account for nearly a quarter of America's total 2021 imports ($742 billion), while exports to those countries accounted for 32 percent ($584 billion) of America's total 2021 exports.


Top 10 Countries The US Trades With The Most

Values are in USD billions.

Trade Partner Goods Imported Goods Exports Total Trade
🇨🇦 Canada $357.2 $307.6 $664.8
🇲🇽 Mexico $384.7 $276.5 $661.2
🇨🇳 China $506.4 $151.1 $657.5
🇯🇵 Japan $135.1 $75.0 $210.1
🇩🇪 Germany $135.2 $65.2 $200.4
🇰🇷 South Korea $95 $65.8 $160.8
🇬🇧 United Kingdom $56.4 $61.5 $117.9
🇹🇼 Taiwan $77.1 $36.9 $114
🇮🇳 India $73.3 $40.1 $113.4
🇻🇳 Vietnam $101.9 $10.9 $112.8
Total $2.85 Trillion $1.76 Trillion $4.61 Trillion

US Trade Partners By Trade Deficit Of Goods
Rank US Trade Partner Goods Trade Deficit (USD Billion)
1 🇨🇳 China $355.3
2 🇲🇽 Mexico $108.2
3 🇻🇳 Vietnam $91.0
4 🇩🇪 Germany $70.1
5 🇯🇵 Japan $60.2
6 🇮🇪 Ireland $60.2
7 🇨🇦 Canada $49.5
8 🇲🇾 Malaysia $41.0
9 🇹🇼 Taiwan $40.2
10 🇮🇹 Italy $39.3
Total Deficit $1.09 Trillion

financial breakdown of us annual imports and exports


Read more at Visual Capitalist.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.