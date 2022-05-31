SMALL WORLD
America's 2021 Trading Partners, Visualized
389 reads | submitted by Adwait
Raul Amoros and Sam Parker from Visual Capitalist visualized America's annual import and exports to see which countries the US does the most trade with and what the trade balance deficit is. Here's what they found after crunching census data.
Key Takeaways:
-
America's annual imports were $2.9 trillion in 2021, $1.1 trillion more than 2020's annual exports.
-
Canada and Mexico account for nearly a quarter of America's total 2021 imports ($742 billion), while exports to those countries accounted for 32 percent ($584 billion) of America's total 2021 exports.
Top 10 Countries The US Trades With The Most
Values are in USD billions.
|Trade Partner
|Goods Imported
|Goods Exports
|Total Trade
|🇨🇦 Canada
|$357.2
|$307.6
|$664.8
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|$384.7
|$276.5
|$661.2
|🇨🇳 China
|$506.4
|$151.1
|$657.5
|🇯🇵 Japan
|$135.1
|$75.0
|$210.1
|🇩🇪 Germany
|$135.2
|$65.2
|$200.4
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|$95
|$65.8
|$160.8
|🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|$56.4
|$61.5
|$117.9
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|$77.1
|$36.9
|$114
|🇮🇳 India
|$73.3
|$40.1
|$113.4
|🇻🇳 Vietnam
|$101.9
|$10.9
|$112.8
|Total
|$2.85 Trillion
|$1.76 Trillion
|$4.61 Trillion
US Trade Partners By Trade Deficit Of Goods
|Rank
|US Trade Partner
|Goods Trade Deficit (USD Billion)
|1
|🇨🇳 China
|$355.3
|2
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|$108.2
|3
|🇻🇳 Vietnam
|$91.0
|4
|🇩🇪 Germany
|$70.1
|5
|🇯🇵 Japan
|$60.2
|6
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|$60.2
|7
|🇨🇦 Canada
|$49.5
|8
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|$41.0
|9
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|$40.2
|10
|🇮🇹 Italy
|$39.3
|Total Deficit
|$1.09 Trillion
Read more at Visual Capitalist.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments