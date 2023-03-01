Pete Davidson Dating Ice Spice, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got a celebrity couple joke that doesn't seem too outlandish, Pedro Pascal entering the meme HOF and a rather wholesome Kevin Hart moment.

3. Kevin Hart Reaction Images

The meme

I had no idea Kevin Hart was meme'd again, so my colleague Annie dropped in with the assist. Turns out a bunch of Hart's pictures where used as reaction images — a throwback to a lost art form. All in all a bloodless meme, or in other words an innocuous joke that had it's little moment of glory.

Can somebody tell me why I am trending ….I got endless memes being sent to my damn phone from a bunch of my dumbass friends 😂😂😂😂😂 WTF is going on???? 😂😂😂😂😂 Gotta admit that they are funny as hell tho https://t.co/XafyYyBlhm — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) February 27, 2023

Examples

me tryna come up with my own kevin hart meme pic.twitter.com/tk5WTVnSYq — KP (@blinxbykp) February 27, 2023

me tryna use my powers to make you like kevin hart memes https://t.co/XN7XOQQCiq pic.twitter.com/NwAf7qfCG0 — Essence 🫧 (@e_ssenncee) February 27, 2023

me tryna think of a kevin hart meme so i can be apart of the trend pic.twitter.com/E9bOUfF8fq — ZOËNOELLE (@woahhzoeee) February 27, 2023

Me pretending I understand these Kevin Hart memes pic.twitter.com/IleymYTpl7 — Ms. DoTheMost💕 (@Pinkthepimp) February 27, 2023

me: “hey kevin hart, what number comes after 9??”

kevin hart: pic.twitter.com/NaKBcaVqll — Epic Bowser Furry Facts (@BowserFurry) February 25, 2023

Adwait Patil

2. 'The Last of Us'

The meme

HBO has another Sunday night hit on their hands with their adaptation of “The Last of Us.” The show is very popular since it’s based on an already hugely successful and popular video game series, and the latest episode had an interesting change for lead character Joel (Pedro Pascal). In the game, he never has a panic attack, but in the show his age and PTSD have manifested itself, and one particular sequence got turned into a meme.

Examples

me after sending one (1) email pic.twitter.com/MBYCmuAFLL — Natalie Flores (@heartimecia) February 21, 2023

Sunday is almost over… 😢 pic.twitter.com/HNFSBqGEyb — Lethal Camaro (Mat) (@sledgehammer70) February 26, 2023

thinking about posting to social media consistently to satisfy the algorithm overlords pic.twitter.com/LGDn8Z5hYr — Shannon Liao (@Shannon_Liao) February 21, 2023

Me, after I untie the delivery bag knot pic.twitter.com/rB0QJbAevc — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) February 22, 2023

“There will never be a new Ninja Gaiden. Team Ninja only does soulslikes now” pic.twitter.com/N1eUBISMZF — Mitchell Saltzman (@JurassicRabbit) February 21, 2023

when you boot up a new Mass Effect run to try and romance someone different but see your main pic.twitter.com/frlxKu4u02 — eric van allen (@seamoosi) February 21, 2023

Jared Russo

1. Ice Spice and Pete Davidson

The meme

Pete Davidson has dated a seemingly endless stream of beautiful, famous women (we address the phenomenon here), so he’s no stranger to having his romantic life subjected to memery. The latest rumor, that he’s dating up-and-coming rap sensation Ice Spice, is no different.

Examples

First, people on Twitter reacted to the news that Davidson and Ice Spice are allegedly an item.

Pete Davidson dating ice spice? Streets is done ☠️😭



pic.twitter.com/oOHo3EHrGA — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) February 27, 2023

PETE DAVIDSON IS DATING ICE SPICE?????? NOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/61Eq3BgpTK — sofia (@kihyunoi) February 28, 2023

Pete Davidson is dating Ice Spice??? pic.twitter.com/1XT5dkiICR — Ilyas Noreaga (@IlyasNoreaga) February 28, 2023

i can’t believe Pete Davidson is dating Ice Spice 😭 pic.twitter.com/Tdo6loA3WD — nick (@kra) February 28, 2023

Pete Davidson dating Ice Spice?!?! He can’t keep getting away with this… pic.twitter.com/esqSLjdqCq — guk 🦦 (@GUKCI) February 28, 2023

Living in the multiverse where Pete Davidson bagged Ice Spice pic.twitter.com/Ywh4bE4wd6 — Ricky Spanish (@_TheUnserious) February 28, 2023

pete davidson is dating ice spice pic.twitter.com/z3LqeS4HMC — K✮ tlou spoliers (@hovseofbIack) February 28, 2023

Pete Davidson dating Ice Spice? i got something for him pic.twitter.com/iTlxgXgmDK — nick (@kra) February 28, 2023

pete davidson dating ice spice??? pic.twitter.com/30ZBtjWgHk — thomas💐 - ramona flowers stan (44-17) (@TatumXGilesTV) February 28, 2023

All the twitter mfs after finding out that Pete Davidson and ice spice are dating 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/II6i6Jrsx7 — Qura (@Qurandale) February 28, 2023

Pete Davidson is Dating Ice spice?? pic.twitter.com/ES3ULuKYn5 — Jamie The Struggling Actor (@unibroward4405) February 28, 2023

Me when the news broke on Pete Davidson & Ice Spice pic.twitter.com/JA4BCUyD4d — 𝑀𝓎𝒱𝑒𝓇𝓎𝒪𝓌𝓃 ✍🏾 (@xclusivestories) February 28, 2023

Then, they reacted to the news that the rumor was false.

JUST FOUND OUT THE ICE SPICE AND PETE DAVIDSON RUMORS ARE FALSE pic.twitter.com/Zy1gxnFuKR — austin ben (@HoppingLlama) February 28, 2023

The Pete Davidson and ice spice rumours were false 🥹 pic.twitter.com/KKPkjlt6Qk — 𝙻𝙺 ⛥ (@LKnevermisses) February 28, 2023

Pete Davidson and Ice Spice rumours are false pic.twitter.com/sm5c3UdSXi — Boobi👤 (@419OBI) February 28, 2023

Darcy Jimenez

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we had The New York Times showing the world where its priorities lie, an opening rap performance from the BAFTAs that everyone would like to forget and an innovative way to safeguard one's privacy in our invasive digital world.