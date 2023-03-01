Popular
IT's ALL GONE PETE TONG

Pete Davidson Dating Ice Spice, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Pete Davidson Dating Ice Spice, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Pedro Pascal has been immortalized and fans got a kick out of old Kevin Hart profile photographs.
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got a celebrity couple joke that doesn't seem too outlandish, Pedro Pascal entering the meme HOF and a rather wholesome Kevin Hart moment.


3. Kevin Hart Reaction Images

The meme

I had no idea Kevin Hart was meme'd again, so my colleague Annie dropped in with the assist. Turns out a bunch of Hart's pictures where used as reaction images — a throwback to a lost art form. All in all a bloodless meme, or in other words an innocuous joke that had it's little moment of glory.


Examples


Adwait Patil


2. 'The Last of Us'

The meme

HBO has another Sunday night hit on their hands with their adaptation of “The Last of Us.” The show is very popular since it’s based on an already hugely successful and popular video game series, and the latest episode had an interesting change for lead character Joel (Pedro Pascal). In the game, he never has a panic attack, but in the show his age and PTSD have manifested itself, and one particular sequence got turned into a meme.


Examples


Jared Russo


1. Ice Spice and Pete Davidson

The meme

Pete Davidson has dated a seemingly endless stream of beautiful, famous women (we address the phenomenon here), so he’s no stranger to having his romantic life subjected to memery. The latest rumor, that he’s dating up-and-coming rap sensation Ice Spice, is no different.


Examples

First, people on Twitter reacted to the news that Davidson and Ice Spice are allegedly an item.


Then, they reacted to the news that the rumor was false.


Darcy Jimenez



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we had The New York Times showing the world where its priorities lie, an opening rap performance from the BAFTAs that everyone would like to forget and an innovative way to safeguard one's privacy in our invasive digital world.


Comments

