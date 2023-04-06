It's A 'Barbie' World, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got a "Barbie" takeover courtesy of Greta Gerwig and her ensemble cast, the return of Andrew Tate (that no one asked for, but is always a bit funny) and a new parting phrase to use on your enemies the next time they try to pull a fast one on you.







3. 'I wish you well'

The meme

Gwyneth Paltrow was absolved of any fault surrounding her ski collision with optometrist Terry Sanderson, who has since retired, on the slope. After both parties accused each other, Sanderson was found guilty and will pay Paltrow's legal expenses and a symbolic $1 fine she asked for. One her way out Paltrow decided to gift the media with one final parting shot as she knelt over Sanderson's shoulder and whispered "I wish you well," to him.

After a jury finds her not at fault, Gwyneth Paltrow appears to whisper “I wish you well” to Terry Sanderson, the man who sued her over a 2016 ski collision in Utah. pic.twitter.com/8veYt0gQIk — The Recount (@therecount) March 30, 2023

The trial didn't exactly blow-up the blogs, but it renewed the spotlight on Paltrow, and its final scene was a well-executed parting short.

Examples

She didn't hesitate one bit and headed straight to the Salt Lake City airport! — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) March 31, 2023

She actually said “hail hydra.” — Chris P. Bacon | 光物 B1-66ER 🔞⚠️ (@Datagrave) March 31, 2023

Designer: I’ve not named a single layer in this file



Engineer: … why



Designer: I wish you well



Engineer: … wut pic.twitter.com/9zPs7gsR9J — Charles Patterson (@CharlesPattson) March 31, 2023

Gwyneth: “I wish you well.”



Narrator: “Gwyneth did not wish him well, in fact Gwyneth wanted the man to walk outside and get hit by a bus.” — Paradigm City (@ParadigmCityy) March 31, 2023

Let’s normalize whispering “I wish you well” to all the people who have wronged us. — Dennis Buckly (@Playbuck_PH) March 31, 2023

“You preach theatre etiquette to my kids, put your phone away” pic.twitter.com/OngGI0uvME — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) March 31, 2023

me leaving the room after only making $1 in tips: i wish you well — lemon (@thatbitchlemon) March 31, 2023

“Use code GOOP for 15 percent off” pic.twitter.com/lSfuavqqxi — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) March 30, 2023

Adwait Patil







2. Andrew Tate

The meme

Violent misogynist and incel influencer Andrew Tate — who was arrested in December on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and organized crime — was released from jail this week and placed under 30 days of house arrest.

Instead of lying low, like most people would do after being accused of such heinous crimes (not to mention while still being under investigation), Tate recorded an extremely cringe video of himself pacing a room while smoking a cigar and feigning a pensive look.

The jokes write themselves with this one.

Examples

me up and down the lidl aisles debating if i should get the 4 cookies for €2.20 pic.twitter.com/HhtBdD3yNn — Ben (@pubmerchant) April 1, 2023

Me after every episode of succession https://t.co/yv2S4Hq0WT — jestin (@jestingtime) April 2, 2023

10 year old me in my room after a whoopin https://t.co/1pyGeJ5FmQ — Kay (@gr4iled) April 2, 2023

When Just Eat says 40 minutes and it's now 50 minutes https://t.co/8QhSfZJkqV — Rick Sadlier (@Sadliercfc67) April 2, 2023

your da waiting for his rustlers burger to cook pic.twitter.com/8QGCJrOgb7 — Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) April 2, 2023

when your mum makes you try on new school shoes in clarks: https://t.co/CP0btQ0vwJ — Lucia Keskin (@chiwithaC) April 2, 2023

Me in Publix after I waited 20 mins in line for them to tell me they ran outta chicken tenders https://t.co/mhGWrpaAdI — fiji (@216fiji) April 3, 2023

Me walking around my room at 11pm to finish my step goal https://t.co/SVBlXPEdcg — Leon #FREESLASHAJIT (@komandir0) April 2, 2023

Hanzo after murdering his brother in cold blood for playing at the arcade: https://t.co/H8savXVD3C — PHΛЯΛӨH (@PH7RAOH) April 2, 2023

me after i align 2 logos and respond to 3 emails https://t.co/hVLBJAsZpX — i hate pivots (@ihatepivots) April 2, 2023

me after updating my letterboxd with black and white silent Eastern European films to seem cool https://t.co/pELfTAMMee — sylvia (@birkinsaint) April 2, 2023

me after sending a risky message https://t.co/wOiXjay6hC — tarook (@TarekElBab1) April 2, 2023

me in my room after going through his likes https://t.co/Aub3vhlAFy — 💋💋💋 (@youngthugstan) April 2, 2023

Darcy Jimenez







1. 'Barbie' (2023)

The meme

The new trailer for the “Barbie” movie just dropped and I’ve never seen Twitter light on fire with so much universal passion in my life.

Just 100 percent all-in acclaim and the memes did NOT disappoint. There are three types: putting in different characters into the poster template, having people buy tickets to the movie and then just… other totally random stuff. They’re all stellar. Get your tickets soon, we have a feeling this is going to be a good one this summer.

Examples

this is my avengers pic.twitter.com/2m5F4uoFKA — jihane (@jihanebousfiha_) April 4, 2023

the hottest girl you know is going to tweet this picture and say “need him” pic.twitter.com/bppcLI1mQY — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) April 4, 2023

this description is every heterosexual couple i have ever met pic.twitter.com/sGUNCkyOJg — daisy bard (@DaisyBard) April 4, 2023

Whoa new Barbie movie cast is stacked pic.twitter.com/SkESAyyrdm — Cressa Maeve Beer (@beeragon) April 4, 2023

17 tickets to barbie movie pls pic.twitter.com/VbyCF1eNdh — Gene Park (@GenePark) April 4, 2023

Shout out to my favorite girlboss 🤪 pic.twitter.com/m9ijxJ9aoo — Jessica Howard (@awildjessichu) April 4, 2023

Jared Russo

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked," where we ranked Sigourney Weaver's red carpet turn, conversations that some of you are not ready for, possibly "the first real mass-level AI misinformation case" and more "Zelda" memes.