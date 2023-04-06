Popular
It's A 'Barbie' World, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
It's a Barbie world thanks to a new motion picture coming out soon, Andrew Tate (ugh) returns and Gwyneth Paltrow got the last word in court.
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got a "Barbie" takeover courtesy of Greta Gerwig and her ensemble cast, the return of Andrew Tate (that no one asked for, but is always a bit funny) and a new parting phrase to use on your enemies the next time they try to pull a fast one on you.



3. 'I wish you well'

The meme

Gwyneth Paltrow was absolved of any fault surrounding her ski collision with optometrist Terry Sanderson, who has since retired, on the slope. After both parties accused each other, Sanderson was found guilty and will pay Paltrow's legal expenses and a symbolic $1 fine she asked for. One her way out Paltrow decided to gift the media with one final parting shot as she knelt over Sanderson's shoulder and whispered "I wish you well," to him.



The trial didn't exactly blow-up the blogs, but it renewed the spotlight on Paltrow, and its final scene was a well-executed parting short.


Examples


2. Andrew Tate

The meme

Violent misogynist and incel influencer Andrew Tate — who was arrested in December on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and organized crime — was released from jail this week and placed under 30 days of house arrest.

Instead of lying low, like most people would do after being accused of such heinous crimes (not to mention while still being under investigation), Tate recorded an extremely cringe video of himself pacing a room while smoking a cigar and feigning a pensive look.



The jokes write themselves with this one.


Examples


1. 'Barbie' (2023)

The meme

The new trailer for the “Barbie” movie just dropped and I’ve never seen Twitter light on fire with so much universal passion in my life.

Just 100 percent all-in acclaim and the memes did NOT disappoint. There are three types: putting in different characters into the poster template, having people buy tickets to the movie and then just… other totally random stuff. They’re all stellar. Get your tickets soon, we have a feeling this is going to be a good one this summer.


Examples


And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked," where we ranked Sigourney Weaver's red carpet turn, conversations that some of you are not ready for, possibly "the first real mass-level AI misinformation case" and more "Zelda" memes.


