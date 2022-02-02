Rihanna Is Pregnant, 'B*tch You Better Be Joking' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got the New York Times buying Wordle, "Euphoria"'s "Bitch you better be joking" and Rihanna's pregnancy.

3. The NYT Buying Wordle

The meme

On Monday, we found out that everyone's new favorite website and new favorite game was bought by the New York Times. Mr. Wordle, AKA Josh Wardle, the Brooklyn-based software engineer who originally created the game for his partner, had this to say about it:

An update on Wordle pic.twitter.com/TmHd0AIRLX — Josh Wardle (@powerlanguish) January 31, 2022

On the one hand, good for Mr. Wordle/Wardle, who made a sum "in the low seven figures" from the sale. On the other hand, while we have yet to discover what changes the NYT might make to Wordle... they can't be good.

I have never seen twitter as immediately mad as it is rn about the NYT wordle buyout. the NYT took one nice and simple thing that a lot of people really liked, a dumb bit of fun in our exhaustingly dark times, and implied that they’ll stick it behind a paywall. exhausting. — srečko kosovel fan (@mcmansionhell) January 31, 2022

The world was divided on Wordle, most loved it, many hated it.

The only thing that could bring us all together was agreeing the NYT will absolutely ruin it. — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) February 1, 2022

So, yeah, people are mad — but, as always, they're tweeting through it.

Examples

Wordle after the NYT buys it:



⬛️⬛️🟨🟩⬛️

⬛️🟩⬛️🟩⬛️

💵💵💵💵💵

Continue to enjoy unlimited digital access for $14.99 per month. Click to subscribe — llama in a tux (@LlamaInaTux) January 31, 2022

You guys are crazy, Wordle isn't going to get paywalled by the NYT, it'll just have an ad at the top, an ad at the bottom, an ad every time you type a letter, an ad after every guess, and an ad after you get it right jeez — Danielle Froom 🏳️‍🌈 (@DawFfraw) January 31, 2022

now that NYT owns Wordle, imma start guessing "GEICO" and "PEPSI" — J. L. Westlover (@MrLovenstein) February 1, 2022

I'm sad that NYT is buying Wordle, but I'm happy that Mr. Wardle is getting paid. Unfortunately, that never happened to Mr. Crassward, who died penniless on the streets in the early 20th century. — Neil Bhaerman (@NeilAnAlien) January 31, 2022

guy who got radicalized by the NYT buying wordle — make up a guy (@makeupaguy) February 1, 2022

The New York Times bought Wordle. Here's an exclusive inside look at the gameplay of the first answer they've chosen. pic.twitter.com/eOgDTeAiC4 — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) January 31, 2022

If I were the NY Times I’d make Wordle free to play but charge 99 cents to post your score on Twitter. — Hemal Jhaveri (@hemjhaveri) January 31, 2022

if nyt takes wordle away from us remember that all you need to access it for free is the power of imagination and one friend who also likes wordle. become ungovernable pic.twitter.com/6GNYk1yHg3 — rayne fisher-quann (@raynefq) February 1, 2022

Molly Bradley

2. 'Bitch, You Better Be Joking'

The meme

The second season of HBO’s high school drama “Euphoria” continues to dominate the internet discourse as a zinger slung by Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) became an instant meme.

In the third episode, Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) finds herself in the midst of a fashion emergency in the bathroom where a cropped gingham outfit she’s wearing gets mistaken for a costume from the school play “Oklahoma!”

“Are you making fun of me or did you actually think I was auditioning for Oklahoma!?” she exclaims.

After a spirited back and forth, Maddy quips, “Bitch, you better be joking.”

"bitch you better be joking" lmaooo they got cassie messed up sis was just chillin in the bathroom#Euphoria pic.twitter.com/woZpGLRJpw — princess • sarcasm (@alovelysapphic) January 24, 2022

The moment took on a life of its own this week as numerous cheeky netizens tweaked the text of the now-iconic quote.

Examples

Lady Macbeth be like pic.twitter.com/B5A6zhXJwA — Licorice Pizza?! 🌈 🌈 (@edd_gosbender) January 30, 2022

todd phillips asking joaquin phoenix to be in his movie pic.twitter.com/sEroNhrwWV — hannah strong (@thethirdhan) January 30, 2022

taylor swift when some actress asks her what happened pic.twitter.com/INXxg0xktX — preston (@stay_prest) January 30, 2022

Soulja Boy in 2007 pic.twitter.com/SvsXrcGDtn — Che Diaz (@brian_bahe) January 29, 2022

Andrew Garfield in The Social Network (2010) pic.twitter.com/Kju1gefyrC — andy (@ohgarfeels) February 1, 2022

My bookshelf when I come home with new books pic.twitter.com/FzjU5PE4LT — Shyla Watson (@shylawhittney) January 26, 2022

James Crugnale

1. Rihanna Is Pregnant

The meme

The collective gasp you heard on Monday January 31, 2022, was half the world dropping to its knees after seeing Rihanna debut her baby bump, in Harlem, with A$AP Rocky — the child’s father. It’s no secret that Rihanna and Rocky were dating, but the pregnancy announcement caught everyone by surprise. It was a deeply cathartic moment for everyone online.

Examples

congrats to rihanna but on behalf of all the diaspora aunties it’s snowing baby pls put that belly away before u catch a womb cold 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — rawiya kameir (@rawiya) January 31, 2022

Now that Rihanna is pregnant I hope this means we’ll get more research on whether pregnant people can safely consume marijuana — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) January 31, 2022

If Rihanna comes out with a baby line I’m getting pregnant idc — RAVEN ELYSE (@RavenElyseTV) January 31, 2022

If I die now I might be able to come back as Rihanna’s kid — pj evans (@pjayevans) January 31, 2022

if rihanna's having a baby she must have a plan for the climate crisis — zoë (@zoe_alliyah) January 31, 2022

getting married is not in rihanna's (a billionaire) best interest. I thought we all understood. — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) January 31, 2022

Me, when Rihanna realize ASAP is not the one pic.twitter.com/ZhqxwaaGgz — Boogie (@_boogs23) January 31, 2022

Drake findin out Rihanna is pregnant pic.twitter.com/Kswu583lXP — C9 Caiyla (@macaiyla) January 31, 2022

this is drakes 9/11 — miski 🛸 (@musegold) January 31, 2022

Adwait Patil

