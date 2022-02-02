Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

JUSTICE FOR MR. CRASSWARD

Rihanna Is Pregnant, 'B*tch You Better Be Joking' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Submitted by Molly Bradley

Rihanna Is Pregnant, 'B*tch You Better Be Joking' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
This week, we've also got the NYT buying Wordle.

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got the New York Times buying Wordle, "Euphoria"'s "Bitch you better be joking" and Rihanna's pregnancy.


3. The NYT Buying Wordle

The meme

On Monday, we found out that everyone's new favorite website and new favorite game was bought by the New York Times. Mr. Wordle, AKA Josh Wardle, the Brooklyn-based software engineer who originally created the game for his partner, had this to say about it:



On the one hand, good for Mr. Wordle/Wardle, who made a sum "in the low seven figures" from the sale. On the other hand, while we have yet to discover what changes the NYT might make to Wordle... they can't be good.



So, yeah, people are mad — but, as always, they're tweeting through it.


Examples



Molly Bradley



2. 'Bitch, You Better Be Joking'

The meme

The second season of HBO’s high school drama “Euphoria” continues to dominate the internet discourse as a zinger slung by Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) became an instant meme.

In the third episode, Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) finds herself in the midst of a fashion emergency in the bathroom where a cropped gingham outfit she’s wearing gets mistaken for a costume from the school play “Oklahoma!”

“Are you making fun of me or did you actually think I was auditioning for Oklahoma!?” she exclaims.

After a spirited back and forth, Maddy quips, “Bitch, you better be joking.”



The moment took on a life of its own this week as numerous cheeky netizens tweaked the text of the now-iconic quote.


Examples



James Crugnale



1. Rihanna Is Pregnant

The meme

The collective gasp you heard on Monday January 31, 2022, was half the world dropping to its knees after seeing Rihanna debut her baby bump, in Harlem, with A$AP Rocky — the child’s father. It’s no secret that Rihanna and Rocky were dating, but the pregnancy announcement caught everyone by surprise. It was a deeply cathartic moment for everyone online.


Examples



Adwait Patil



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank West Elm Caleb, Aaron Rodgers's playoffs loss, Jordan Peterson on Joe Rogan's podcast and Surprised Austin Reaves.

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: