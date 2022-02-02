JUSTICE FOR MR. CRASSWARD
Rihanna Is Pregnant, 'B*tch You Better Be Joking' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Submitted by Molly Bradley
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got the New York Times buying Wordle, "Euphoria"'s "Bitch you better be joking" and Rihanna's pregnancy.
3. The NYT Buying Wordle
The meme
On Monday, we found out that everyone's new favorite website and new favorite game was bought by the New York Times. Mr. Wordle, AKA Josh Wardle, the Brooklyn-based software engineer who originally created the game for his partner, had this to say about it:
An update on Wordle pic.twitter.com/TmHd0AIRLX— Josh Wardle (@powerlanguish) January 31, 2022
On the one hand, good for Mr. Wordle/Wardle, who made a sum "in the low seven figures" from the sale. On the other hand, while we have yet to discover what changes the NYT might make to Wordle... they can't be good.
I have never seen twitter as immediately mad as it is rn about the NYT wordle buyout. the NYT took one nice and simple thing that a lot of people really liked, a dumb bit of fun in our exhaustingly dark times, and implied that they’ll stick it behind a paywall. exhausting.— srečko kosovel fan (@mcmansionhell) January 31, 2022
The world was divided on Wordle, most loved it, many hated it.— Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) February 1, 2022
The only thing that could bring us all together was agreeing the NYT will absolutely ruin it.
So, yeah, people are mad — but, as always, they're tweeting through it.
Examples
Wordle after the NYT buys it:— llama in a tux (@LlamaInaTux) January 31, 2022
⬛️⬛️🟨🟩⬛️
⬛️🟩⬛️🟩⬛️
💵💵💵💵💵
Continue to enjoy unlimited digital access for $14.99 per month. Click to subscribe
You guys are crazy, Wordle isn't going to get paywalled by the NYT, it'll just have an ad at the top, an ad at the bottom, an ad every time you type a letter, an ad after every guess, and an ad after you get it right jeez— Danielle Froom 🏳️🌈 (@DawFfraw) January 31, 2022
now that NYT owns Wordle, imma start guessing "GEICO" and "PEPSI"— J. L. Westlover (@MrLovenstein) February 1, 2022
I'm sad that NYT is buying Wordle, but I'm happy that Mr. Wardle is getting paid. Unfortunately, that never happened to Mr. Crassward, who died penniless on the streets in the early 20th century.— Neil Bhaerman (@NeilAnAlien) January 31, 2022
oh no pic.twitter.com/TNzP04QzOd— Luke (@lukekarrys) January 31, 2022
guy who got radicalized by the NYT buying wordle— make up a guy (@makeupaguy) February 1, 2022
The New York Times bought Wordle. Here's an exclusive inside look at the gameplay of the first answer they've chosen. pic.twitter.com/eOgDTeAiC4— Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) January 31, 2022
If I were the NY Times I’d make Wordle free to play but charge 99 cents to post your score on Twitter.— Hemal Jhaveri (@hemjhaveri) January 31, 2022
if nyt takes wordle away from us remember that all you need to access it for free is the power of imagination and one friend who also likes wordle. become ungovernable pic.twitter.com/6GNYk1yHg3— rayne fisher-quann (@raynefq) February 1, 2022
Molly Bradley
2. 'Bitch, You Better Be Joking'
The meme
The second season of HBO’s high school drama “Euphoria” continues to dominate the internet discourse as a zinger slung by Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) became an instant meme.
In the third episode, Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) finds herself in the midst of a fashion emergency in the bathroom where a cropped gingham outfit she’s wearing gets mistaken for a costume from the school play “Oklahoma!”
“Are you making fun of me or did you actually think I was auditioning for Oklahoma!?” she exclaims.
After a spirited back and forth, Maddy quips, “Bitch, you better be joking.”
"bitch you better be joking" lmaooo they got cassie messed up sis was just chillin in the bathroom#Euphoria pic.twitter.com/woZpGLRJpw— princess • sarcasm (@alovelysapphic) January 24, 2022
The moment took on a life of its own this week as numerous cheeky netizens tweaked the text of the now-iconic quote.
Examples
Lady Macbeth be like pic.twitter.com/B5A6zhXJwA— Licorice Pizza?! 🌈 🌈 (@edd_gosbender) January 30, 2022
todd phillips asking joaquin phoenix to be in his movie pic.twitter.com/sEroNhrwWV— hannah strong (@thethirdhan) January 30, 2022
taylor swift when some actress asks her what happened pic.twitter.com/INXxg0xktX— preston (@stay_prest) January 30, 2022
Soulja Boy in 2007 pic.twitter.com/SvsXrcGDtn— Che Diaz (@brian_bahe) January 29, 2022
Michael Jackson in 1987: pic.twitter.com/gec9wXzUDv— adam🦋 (@adamwebsterr1) February 1, 2022
Andrew Garfield in The Social Network (2010) pic.twitter.com/Kju1gefyrC— andy (@ohgarfeels) February 1, 2022
My bookshelf when I come home with new books pic.twitter.com/FzjU5PE4LT— Shyla Watson (@shylawhittney) January 26, 2022
James Crugnale
1. Rihanna Is Pregnant
The meme
The collective gasp you heard on Monday January 31, 2022, was half the world dropping to its knees after seeing Rihanna debut her baby bump, in Harlem, with A$AP Rocky — the child’s father. It’s no secret that Rihanna and Rocky were dating, but the pregnancy announcement caught everyone by surprise. It was a deeply cathartic moment for everyone online.
Examples
congrats to rihanna but on behalf of all the diaspora aunties it’s snowing baby pls put that belly away before u catch a womb cold 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— rawiya kameir (@rawiya) January 31, 2022
Now that Rihanna is pregnant I hope this means we’ll get more research on whether pregnant people can safely consume marijuana— Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) January 31, 2022
If Rihanna comes out with a baby line I’m getting pregnant idc— RAVEN ELYSE (@RavenElyseTV) January 31, 2022
If I die now I might be able to come back as Rihanna’s kid— pj evans (@pjayevans) January 31, 2022
if rihanna's having a baby she must have a plan for the climate crisis— zoë (@zoe_alliyah) January 31, 2022
getting married is not in rihanna's (a billionaire) best interest. I thought we all understood.— Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) January 31, 2022
Me, when Rihanna realize ASAP is not the one pic.twitter.com/ZhqxwaaGgz— Boogie (@_boogs23) January 31, 2022
Drake findin out Rihanna is pregnant pic.twitter.com/Kswu583lXP— C9 Caiyla (@macaiyla) January 31, 2022
this is drakes 9/11— miski 🛸 (@musegold) January 31, 2022
Adwait Patil
And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank West Elm Caleb, Aaron Rodgers's playoffs loss, Jordan Peterson on Joe Rogan's podcast and Surprised Austin Reaves.
