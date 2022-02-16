Trending
THE SIMPSONS PREDICTED THIS TOO

The Tinder Swindler, Upside Down 50 Cent And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Submitted by Molly Bradley

This week, we've got a guy who conned women from dating apps into giving him a lot of money and two iconic moments from two musicians' performances at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Mary J. Blige’s Super Bowl death drop, 50 Cent’s Super Bowl entrance and the Tinder Swindler.


3. Mary J. Blige’s Super Bowl Death Drop

The meme

The Superbowl half-time show had some good performances but it’s safe to say that Mary J. Blige’s energy was the most infectious. Her snow-leopard inspired dazzle was only topped by an immortalizing moment caught on camera. Her two-minute performance came to a fitting and relatable end as she dropped dead.


Examples



Adwait Patil



2. 50 Cent’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Entrance

The meme

The Super Bowl brought us a lot of good content and memes — and in addition to Mary J. Blige’s performance-ending move, 50 Cent’s entrance had the internet in hysterics.



It’s kind of a cool entrance?, I guess?? But not cool enough to justify the suffering Mr. Cent must have gone through waiting for his cue, nor to justify the secondhand suffering all of us went through watching him sing while hanging upside down and watching the blood vessels bulge in his head.

Still: suffering breeds content, and the memes were good.


Examples



Molly Bradley



1. The Tinder Swindler

The meme

The story of Israeli con man Simon Leviev captured the imagination of the internet this month, after being the subject of Netflix’s true crime documentary series “The Tinder Swindler” in which he tricked women he met met on Tinder into lending him exorbitant amounts of money which he never paid back — eventually accumulating $10 million.

The yarn takes a lot of twists and turns, leaving viewers at the edge of their seats and incredulous that these women would fall for his fraudulent schemes – including him sending staged photographs of his supposedly bloodied bodyguard Peter being in the hospital.



(Note: the show is not to be mistaken for similar sounding things.)



Fans of the show shared memes at Leviev’s expense as the fraudster soon got his just desserts as the series progressed.


Examples



Spoiler alert: the show takes quite the turn when Ayleen Charlotte, one of the women Leviev meets, ends up beating Leviev at his own game, and in essence, swindling the swindler.



James Crugnale



