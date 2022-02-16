THE SIMPSONS PREDICTED THIS TOO
The Tinder Swindler, Upside Down 50 Cent And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Submitted by Molly Bradley
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Mary J. Blige’s Super Bowl death drop, 50 Cent’s Super Bowl entrance and the Tinder Swindler.
3. Mary J. Blige’s Super Bowl Death Drop
The meme
The Superbowl half-time show had some good performances but it’s safe to say that Mary J. Blige’s energy was the most infectious. Her snow-leopard inspired dazzle was only topped by an immortalizing moment caught on camera. Her two-minute performance came to a fitting and relatable end as she dropped dead.
Mary J. Blige’s #performance of ‘Family Affair’ and ‘No More Drama’ at the #SuperBowl Halftime Show💥pic.twitter.com/ARDynU4DJ8— ZONE23 (@ZONE23WORLD) February 14, 2022
Examples
Mary J Blige channeling how we all feel after a zoom call. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/slzdoy3DoB— Arlene Dickinson (@ArleneDickinson) February 14, 2022
Why Mary J Blige fall like The toys from toy story when Andy gets back 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/XtyF67VMRX— Political Scientist C DeSean Gooden (@deseanskii) February 14, 2022
Me after dancing in my house to the half time concert:#PepsiHalftime#HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/zPFxdLvDSK— ᴀɴɴ - ᴡᴇ ɴᴇᴇᴅ ᴛʜᴇ ᴀʟʙᴜᴍ🌸 (@hornyputhinator) February 14, 2022
Me after watching this season of #RHOC for ten mins pic.twitter.com/n2NZrfxQTP— The Slut Pig Podcast (@tsp_pod) February 14, 2022
me when someone says theres school tomorrow #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/47fAiVRjxg— hailey wright (@haileyywrightt) February 14, 2022
Adwait Patil
2. 50 Cent’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Entrance
The meme
The Super Bowl brought us a lot of good content and memes — and in addition to Mary J. Blige’s performance-ending move, 50 Cent’s entrance had the internet in hysterics.
They had @50cent upside down 😂 pic.twitter.com/C6PjNEwtV7— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2022
It’s kind of a cool entrance?, I guess?? But not cool enough to justify the suffering Mr. Cent must have gone through waiting for his cue, nor to justify the secondhand suffering all of us went through watching him sing while hanging upside down and watching the blood vessels bulge in his head.
Still: suffering breeds content, and the memes were good.
Examples
How long was 50 Cent hanging like that just waiting— caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) February 14, 2022
50 cent waiting for his part in the halftime show #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/hWZaOp6N7p— Dylan (@SketchBot400) February 14, 2022
50 Cent hanging there waiting for snoop like: #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/kGZQjAyX09— Justin McPhail (@justinmcphai1) February 14, 2022
The Simpsons even predicted 50 Cent’s halftime show 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eyV8LKhWzF— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 15, 2022
50 cent after he finished his song #HalfTimeShow #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/1XlB8ljopF— lexi (@lexipravdica) February 14, 2022
Molly Bradley
1. The Tinder Swindler
The meme
The story of Israeli con man Simon Leviev captured the imagination of the internet this month, after being the subject of Netflix’s true crime documentary series “The Tinder Swindler” in which he tricked women he met met on Tinder into lending him exorbitant amounts of money which he never paid back — eventually accumulating $10 million.
The yarn takes a lot of twists and turns, leaving viewers at the edge of their seats and incredulous that these women would fall for his fraudulent schemes – including him sending staged photographs of his supposedly bloodied bodyguard Peter being in the hospital.
me all through #tinderswindler 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/t8Ig0ixk3G— Wray✨ (@RachealBakunzi) February 5, 2022
(Note: the show is not to be mistaken for similar sounding things.)
what y'all tweet about: Tinder Swindler— sreekar (@sreekyshooter) February 11, 2022
what my brain reads: pic.twitter.com/W28bbhKY71
Fans of the show shared memes at Leviev’s expense as the fraudster soon got his just desserts as the series progressed.
Examples
Never trust the Tinder Swindler 😂😂#tinder #TinderSwindler #tinderswindlermemes #MEMES pic.twitter.com/w7DmwT98t0— David Beshay (@BeshayDavid) February 11, 2022
Simon after every two minutes #TheTinderSwindler #tinderswindler pic.twitter.com/dV5TqmzyQY— Shosho Light (@carolinespencer) February 6, 2022
the tinder swindler is so wild to me because if any man told me “my enemies are after me I need $25k” I would be like damn that’s crazy, good luck though— jodie (@jodieegrace) February 10, 2022
#tinderswindler— Nonke Mabizela (@nonkem) February 7, 2022
And the Best Supporting Actor Award in a movie goes to:
Peter 🤣🤌🙌 pic.twitter.com/RrQZfI36sy
The Tinder Swindler: Peter is Hurt Send 35K— Mary (@Maryth3stallion) February 13, 2022
Peter: pic.twitter.com/lSt7KM0Omo
everyone saying “could never be me” about the Tinder Swindler as if we all haven’t date a broke man who is a pathological liar— abby govindan (@abbygov) February 15, 2022
I'm late to tinder swindler but Simon's time management skills are crazy— Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) February 15, 2022
Spoiler alert: the show takes quite the turn when Ayleen Charlotte, one of the women Leviev meets, ends up beating Leviev at his own game, and in essence, swindling the swindler.
The MVP of #TheTinderSwindler is undoubtedly Ayleen: The Tinder Swindler Swindler 👏#tinderswindler pic.twitter.com/84VruARmhO— Kenbwoy Msafi, YA&A (@MrKenbwoyMsafi) February 9, 2022
Me at the beginning of tinder swindler and seeing “Simon” con all of these women out of their money vs me seeing the end and watching Ayleen swindle him and get back her revenge. #tinderswindler pic.twitter.com/ZqJKkz76N6— @fan234 (@MC236754) February 4, 2022
Ayleen when Simon was texting her from a one star hostel and she was selling his clothes #TinderSwindler pic.twitter.com/dNsQ9XEnaa— . (@tpabmbdtf) February 8, 2022
This woman made the entire documentary worth it. Scammed the scammer and secured the bag whilst doing it. Icon #TheTinderSwindler pic.twitter.com/eQpF4HKscA— Sergi Passos (@sergipassos) February 2, 2022
MVP of THE TINDER SWINDLER pic.twitter.com/NeFvDfGL1x— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 13, 2022
James Crugnale
