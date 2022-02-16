The Tinder Swindler, Upside Down 50 Cent And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Mary J. Blige’s Super Bowl death drop, 50 Cent’s Super Bowl entrance and the Tinder Swindler.

3. Mary J. Blige’s Super Bowl Death Drop

The meme

The Superbowl half-time show had some good performances but it’s safe to say that Mary J. Blige’s energy was the most infectious. Her snow-leopard inspired dazzle was only topped by an immortalizing moment caught on camera. Her two-minute performance came to a fitting and relatable end as she dropped dead.

Examples

Mary J Blige channeling how we all feel after a zoom call. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/slzdoy3DoB — Arlene Dickinson (@ArleneDickinson) February 14, 2022

Why Mary J Blige fall like The toys from toy story when Andy gets back 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/XtyF67VMRX — Political Scientist C DeSean Gooden (@deseanskii) February 14, 2022

Me after dancing in my house to the half time concert:#PepsiHalftime#HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/zPFxdLvDSK — ᴀɴɴ - ᴡᴇ ɴᴇᴇᴅ ᴛʜᴇ ᴀʟʙᴜᴍ🌸 (@hornyputhinator) February 14, 2022

Me after watching this season of #RHOC for ten mins pic.twitter.com/n2NZrfxQTP — The Slut Pig Podcast (@tsp_pod) February 14, 2022

Adwait Patil

2. 50 Cent’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Entrance

The meme

The Super Bowl brought us a lot of good content and memes — and in addition to Mary J. Blige’s performance-ending move, 50 Cent’s entrance had the internet in hysterics.

It’s kind of a cool entrance?, I guess?? But not cool enough to justify the suffering Mr. Cent must have gone through waiting for his cue, nor to justify the secondhand suffering all of us went through watching him sing while hanging upside down and watching the blood vessels bulge in his head.

Still: suffering breeds content, and the memes were good.

Examples

How long was 50 Cent hanging like that just waiting — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) February 14, 2022

50 cent waiting for his part in the halftime show #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/hWZaOp6N7p — Dylan (@SketchBot400) February 14, 2022

The Simpsons even predicted 50 Cent’s halftime show 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eyV8LKhWzF — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 15, 2022

The Simpsons even predicted 50 Cent’s halftime show 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eyV8LKhWzF — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 15, 2022

Molly Bradley

1. The Tinder Swindler

The meme

The story of Israeli con man Simon Leviev captured the imagination of the internet this month, after being the subject of Netflix’s true crime documentary series “The Tinder Swindler” in which he tricked women he met met on Tinder into lending him exorbitant amounts of money which he never paid back — eventually accumulating $10 million.

The yarn takes a lot of twists and turns, leaving viewers at the edge of their seats and incredulous that these women would fall for his fraudulent schemes – including him sending staged photographs of his supposedly bloodied bodyguard Peter being in the hospital.

(Note: the show is not to be mistaken for similar sounding things.)

what y'all tweet about: Tinder Swindler



what my brain reads: pic.twitter.com/W28bbhKY71 — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) February 11, 2022

Fans of the show shared memes at Leviev’s expense as the fraudster soon got his just desserts as the series progressed.

Examples

the tinder swindler is so wild to me because if any man told me “my enemies are after me I need $25k” I would be like damn that’s crazy, good luck though — jodie (@jodieegrace) February 10, 2022

#tinderswindler



And the Best Supporting Actor Award in a movie goes to:



Peter 🤣🤌🙌 pic.twitter.com/RrQZfI36sy — Nonke Mabizela (@nonkem) February 7, 2022

The Tinder Swindler: Peter is Hurt Send 35K



Peter: pic.twitter.com/lSt7KM0Omo — Mary (@Maryth3stallion) February 13, 2022

everyone saying “could never be me” about the Tinder Swindler as if we all haven’t date a broke man who is a pathological liar — abby govindan (@abbygov) February 15, 2022

I'm late to tinder swindler but Simon's time management skills are crazy — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) February 15, 2022

Spoiler alert: the show takes quite the turn when Ayleen Charlotte, one of the women Leviev meets, ends up beating Leviev at his own game, and in essence, swindling the swindler.

Me at the beginning of tinder swindler and seeing “Simon” con all of these women out of their money vs me seeing the end and watching Ayleen swindle him and get back her revenge. #tinderswindler pic.twitter.com/ZqJKkz76N6 — @fan234 (@MC236754) February 4, 2022

Ayleen when Simon was texting her from a one star hostel and she was selling his clothes #TinderSwindler pic.twitter.com/dNsQ9XEnaa — . (@tpabmbdtf) February 8, 2022

This woman made the entire documentary worth it. Scammed the scammer and secured the bag whilst doing it. Icon #TheTinderSwindler pic.twitter.com/eQpF4HKscA — Sergi Passos (@sergipassos) February 2, 2022

MVP of THE TINDER SWINDLER pic.twitter.com/NeFvDfGL1x — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 13, 2022

James Crugnale

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank unconventional Roku remotes, "Jackass Forever" memes and "Comedians did not sign up to be your hero."