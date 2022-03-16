Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

EVEN I HAVE 500 FOLLOWERS

The Riddler’s Obsession With Batman And This Week’s Other Best Memes, Ranked

Submitted by Molly Bradley

The Riddler’s Obsession With Batman And This Week’s Other Best Memes, Ranked
This week, we've also got some unconventional ideas about the role of journalists and people reluctant to pick one of several very cursed coffee cup options at a networking event.

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got “pick a cup,” “your duty as a journalist” and memes about the Riddler from “The Batman.”


3. Pick A Cup

The meme

On Tuesday, Jordan Mapes tweeted a particularly cursed image: stacks of unused coffee cups, presumably at some kind of tech-related networking event, grouped by different labels: “Artificial Intelligence,” “Marketing & Sales,” “Innovation,” “Strategy” — and one more that’s not fully pictured in the frame but, by the few letters peeking out from behind the Artificial Intelligence stacks, might unfortunately be labeled “Leadership.”



So, yeah — it had to be dunked on.


Examples



Molly Bradley



2. Your Duty As A Journalist

The meme

It’s rare that copypasta memes hit the trifecta: funny, relevant and succinct. Journalists are the main character in this one, and with more fictional versions coming to streaming screens near you everyday, it’s a rapidly changing memescape.

Gilmour set the tone with this beautiful crafted prose and the Internet came through.



Examples



Adwait Patil



1. The Riddler

The meme

When it comes to the most recent cinematization of Batman — that is to say, “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson as The Batman — there’s a lot to dig into. From Pattison’s emo-teen portrayal of the classic comic book character to Zoë Kravitz’s savvy and cynical Catwoman to Paul Dano’s anxious but giggly Riddler, every aspect of the movie is just deranged enough to come together into an honestly very entertaining, and very memeable, experience.



The best memes, though, focused on the Riddler, because the character’s uncanny knowledge of everything going on about town, his paltry 500 Twitter followers and his touching obsession with (the) Batman made him the most delightful part of the movie.


Examples



Molly Bradley



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked", where we rank the “Batman” font, TikTok's little green bear and Boebert and Greene heckling Biden during the State of the Union address.

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: