The Riddler’s Obsession With Batman And This Week’s Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got “pick a cup,” “your duty as a journalist” and memes about the Riddler from “The Batman.”

3. Pick A Cup

The meme

On Tuesday, Jordan Mapes tweeted a particularly cursed image: stacks of unused coffee cups, presumably at some kind of tech-related networking event, grouped by different labels: “Artificial Intelligence,” “Marketing & Sales,” “Innovation,” “Strategy” — and one more that’s not fully pictured in the frame but, by the few letters peeking out from behind the Artificial Intelligence stacks, might unfortunately be labeled “Leadership.”

i would simply not drink coffee pic.twitter.com/Afv527GXL8 — Jordan Mapes (@jordanmapes) March 15, 2022

So, yeah — it had to be dunked on.

Examples

It's fine, I have coffee at home. https://t.co/bJavtCWgKp — is a tired law student. (@SarkyLawStudent) March 17, 2022

Nightmare stuff. Need a "leave me alone" cup https://t.co/dBR5kHDLwF — Daniel Demant (@demant_daniel) March 17, 2022

best way to be left alone😍 https://t.co/AeWnfffid0 pic.twitter.com/ipX0ZKpWWv — ur punk shoegaze crush💘 (@warmstickyh0n3y) March 17, 2022

Great choice. An orange cup too! — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) March 16, 2022

I approach the coffee machine, ready to do what I have to pic.twitter.com/oBWyfMGeHP — yeah (@Kassatronic) March 15, 2022

Molly Bradley

2. Your Duty As A Journalist

The meme

It’s rare that copypasta memes hit the trifecta: funny, relevant and succinct. Journalists are the main character in this one, and with more fictional versions coming to streaming screens near you everyday, it’s a rapidly changing memescape.

Gilmour set the tone with this beautiful crafted prose and the Internet came through.

If Nelly tells you "it's getting hot in here", it's not your job as a journalist to take off all your clothes, it's your job as a journalist to look out the window and find out if it's true — gilmour (@gilmgilmgilm) March 14, 2022

Examples

if LMFAO tells you party rock is in the house tonight, it’s not your job as a journalist to just have a good time, it’s your job as a journalist to confirm party rock’s location before you shake that — angel (@angelmendoza___) March 15, 2022

If someone tells you let's get sickening, it's not your job as a journalist to just death drop, it's your job to confirm that it is in fact Season 6 and ya'll wanted a twist pic.twitter.com/zjt0iMI2LV — Paige Cornwell (@pgcornwell) March 15, 2022

If Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst says he did it for the Nookie, it’s not your job as a journalist to come and take that cookie, it’s your job as a journalist to find out how he did it for the Nookie and what the importance of doing it for the Nookie is- https://t.co/9faXwels4L — yas (@yasminesummanx) March 15, 2022

If one person tells you to "slam it to the left" it's not your job, as a jounalist, to shake it to the right. It's your job as a journalist to chicas to the front and decide which is true. — queer comics (@furrealist) March 15, 2022

If Fall Out Boy asks “Am I more than you bargained for yet?” it isn’t your job as a journalist to answer. It’s your job to read the room and gauge each persons answer and note their responses. — Alex Hulvalchick (@amhulvalchick) March 16, 2022

if broken social scene tells you to park that car, its not your job as a journalist to drop that phone and sleep on the floor, it's your job as a journalist to confirm you're under my window before you dream about me — sydney brasil (@sydneybrasil) March 15, 2022

the ap style guide actually recommends using “herre” instead of “here” in these situations fyi https://t.co/IfMXVdEvp6 — kate b. (@katebitz) March 15, 2022

Adwait Patil

1. The Riddler

The meme

When it comes to the most recent cinematization of Batman — that is to say, “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson as The Batman — there’s a lot to dig into. From Pattison’s emo-teen portrayal of the classic comic book character to Zoë Kravitz’s savvy and cynical Catwoman to Paul Dano’s anxious but giggly Riddler, every aspect of the movie is just deranged enough to come together into an honestly very entertaining, and very memeable, experience.

the batman when he sees the bat signal pic.twitter.com/BaQpQBWg9Q — nati (@nataliawraggm) March 10, 2022

Paul Dano: I went crazy to play the riddler



Zoe Kravitz: I drank milk like a cat to play cat woman



Robert Pattinson: I did not do one single thing to prepare for this I have already forgotten what this movie is https://t.co/Cq7TcZHLvj — Fairy Gothmother, MD (@jenny2x4) March 6, 2022

The best memes, though, focused on the Riddler, because the character’s uncanny knowledge of everything going on about town, his paltry 500 Twitter followers and his touching obsession with (the) Batman made him the most delightful part of the movie.

Examples

Do they have regular mental hospitals in Gotham or does everyone get thrown into Arkham like if I have a breakdown will they throw me in next to the riddler or what — 🐇 (@seaofbelIs) March 3, 2022

Riddler voice: thanks for liking and subscribing and being apart of this community — collin (@fiendformojitos) March 5, 2022

The deyassification of the riddler. pic.twitter.com/BD3ez9Wonn — Niks 🦩 (@_Neekhil_) March 9, 2022

The Riddler: Oohhh, the rat scurries, the bat does swoop, these are little rocks, you put in your soup



Batman (immediately): What Is Pepper — Boots, 'with the fur' (@afraidofwasps) March 8, 2022

batman should’ve been like “500 followers and no bitches” to the riddler i’d be fucked up — EJ Chong (@ejknoodles) March 5, 2022

the riddler basically being gossip girl in the batman was so funny like why he had everybody tea — paul (@paulswhtn) March 5, 2022

riddler keeping people hostage just so batman can come so he can ask him something like "would you still like me if I was a worm" — 🍬🎠💌 TABBY/MARILYN 💌🎠🍬 (@246Pixelpancake) March 7, 2022

the riddler was laying on his stomach kicking his feet writing those notes to batman — shan (@miIfism) March 7, 2022

Molly Bradley

