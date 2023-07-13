Popular
anything can be a meal

Less Than Appetizing 'Girl Dinners,' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
Less Than Appetizing 'Girl Dinners,' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
When a photo of your dinner party goes viral, you know it's time to diversify the friend group.
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we're eating girl dinners, having strong feelings about Taylor Swift changing one of her lyrics and roasting a table of people that we're sure we've seen somewhere else.



3. Taylor Swift lyrics

The Meme

Typically when we write these meme intros, all we do is set up the context as best we can so you can enjoy the jokes. But in very rare cases, there are things that go beyond our comprehension and areas of expertise, as to become almost avant-garde. So while there are millions of Taylor Swift fans, or Swifties as they’re called, I am not one of them. I’m dating a Swiftie, so I better not screw this up.

Based on what I’ve gathered from text messages from my girlfriend, these are what I understand the facts to be: Taylor Swift changed the lyrics to one of her songs, "Better Than Revenge," when she re-recorded her third album "Speak Now." She replaced a line about what a woman was known for doing on a mattress with a line about a moth and a flame.

I hope I got that all right, here are some memes. Please don’t kill me Swifties.

Examples


Jared Russo



2. Kristen Bell's dinner photo

The Meme

It's never a good sign when your dinner photo goes viral. Kristen Bell shared a photo on the 'gram of the dinner party she was at, and Bell got roasted over the entire table being quite homogenous. I see you, Olivia Munn.

From former "Friends" and "Arrested Development" actors to comedians and lots of people I don't know — oh, and Mark Rober? — Bell walked right into this one.

Examples


Adwait Patil



1. Girl Dinner

The Meme

“Girl Dinner” started off on TikTok, not as a meme, but as a trend in which people share artsy-looking arrangements of picnic-y snacks that apparently constitute meals. A girl dinner is, as the New York Times put it, like an “aesthetically pleasing Lunchable.”

But now, netizens have flipped the trend on its head by posting some very aesthetically displeasing plates that are, at least for some girls, a more realistic evening meal when cooking is out of the question.

Examples


Darcy Jimenez



