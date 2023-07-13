Less Than Appetizing 'Girl Dinners,' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we're eating girl dinners, having strong feelings about Taylor Swift changing one of her lyrics and roasting a table of people that we're sure we've seen somewhere else.







3. Taylor Swift lyrics

The Meme

Typically when we write these meme intros, all we do is set up the context as best we can so you can enjoy the jokes. But in very rare cases, there are things that go beyond our comprehension and areas of expertise, as to become almost avant-garde. So while there are millions of Taylor Swift fans, or Swifties as they’re called, I am not one of them. I’m dating a Swiftie, so I better not screw this up.

Based on what I’ve gathered from text messages from my girlfriend, these are what I understand the facts to be: Taylor Swift changed the lyrics to one of her songs, "Better Than Revenge," when she re-recorded her third album "Speak Now." She replaced a line about what a woman was known for doing on a mattress with a line about a moth and a flame.

I hope I got that all right, here are some memes. Please don’t kill me Swifties.

Examples

ok you know who else is better known for the things that she does on a mattress?



HER. pic.twitter.com/eSumJamKIg — MICHAEL IS READY TO SPEAK NOW (TAYLOR'S VERSION) (@jburks63) July 6, 2023

taylor can change all the lyrics she wants but i’m still singing about the hoe on the mattress pic.twitter.com/57P1YsspVc — gracie ⭐️ (@tswiftpower) July 7, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: the company Mattress Firm has filed for bankruptcy following the re-release of Taylor Swift’s album “Speak Now” — it’s just meera (@meeracleshappen) July 7, 2023

taylor you can never take “she’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress” away from me, reject modernity embrace tradition — izzy (@spidermannwh) July 7, 2023

it’s actually very presumptive to assume the “things that she does on the mattress” were about sex. maybe Taylor was complimenting her finesse at folding a fitted sheet — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) July 6, 2023

she’s better known for the things that she does on the pic.twitter.com/A0i19UK3Pi — yas IS SEEING TAYLOR (@misamericana) July 6, 2023

Jared Russo







2. Kristen Bell's dinner photo

The Meme

It's never a good sign when your dinner photo goes viral. Kristen Bell shared a photo on the 'gram of the dinner party she was at, and Bell got roasted over the entire table being quite homogenous. I see you, Olivia Munn.

From former "Friends" and "Arrested Development" actors to comedians and lots of people I don't know — oh, and Mark Rober? — Bell walked right into this one.

Examples

The English department (tenured faculty only) and their spouses at an end-of-year celebration hosted by an associate prof whose husband is an investment banker pic.twitter.com/V8gv3xPmfc — Sarah Rebecca Kessler (@moveablejaw) July 9, 2023

When the masthead looks like this, I don’t submit 😶‍🌫️ pic.twitter.com/0mOgnQtRrn — Camille U. Adams, ABD 🇹🇹 (@Camille_U_Adams) July 8, 2023

Decolonial scholars conspiring to decolonize the world. pic.twitter.com/ieVUSC8F1e — Jairo I. Fúnez-Flores (@Jairo_I_Funez) July 10, 2023

The people who run the entire diversity, equity and inclusion industry. pic.twitter.com/CXOD6SQW3G — Dr. Crystal Fleming クリスタル (@alwaystheself) July 9, 2023

A panel of French scholars advocating for intersectionality in the social sciences... pic.twitter.com/nFHq2GqrXc — Silyane Larcher (@SilyaneLarcher) July 12, 2023

Adwait Patil







1. Girl Dinner

The Meme

“Girl Dinner” started off on TikTok, not as a meme, but as a trend in which people share artsy-looking arrangements of picnic-y snacks that apparently constitute meals. A girl dinner is, as the New York Times put it, like an “aesthetically pleasing Lunchable.”

But now, netizens have flipped the trend on its head by posting some very aesthetically displeasing plates that are, at least for some girls, a more realistic evening meal when cooking is out of the question.

Examples

girl dinner 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/B4DJo1uUKJ — sarah rose etter (@sarahroseetter) July 11, 2023

girl dinner pic.twitter.com/dQIOossMh9 — sippin on that (@vivafalastin) July 12, 2023

girl dinner pic.twitter.com/4At83Z13tZ — felicia ೃ࿔ | edtwt | follow limit (@st4rva) July 12, 2023

American Girl dinner pic.twitter.com/tQm0lWc2rm — Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) July 12, 2023

Darcy Jimenez







