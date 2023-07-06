Popular
Cocaine Found In The White House, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Cocaine Found In The White House, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
If you're on dating apps in NYC, just a heads up, you might find the ex-mayor and ex-first lady on there.
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week we have an open marriage announcement in the paper of record, a new and distinct American venue in Vegas and some news from the White House about cocaine.

ICYMI, There were also some big breakouts, like the internet reacting to Meta's new Twitter competitor Threads, and netizens being very annoyed about Twitter's short-lived rate limit.



4. Florence Pugh's haircut

The meme

Florence Pugh, who's in the new "Dune" sequel and "Oppenheimer," was photographed in a sheer dress look during a Valentino 2023 runway show in France. From the photographs, one with Pugh's intense look — in her lavender gown with pink hair — was quickly templatized with some harmless humor.


Examples


Digg



3. The new MSG Sphere in Vegas

The meme

The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas is up and running, and it's captured the attention of anyone who sees it on social media, usually with a reaction along the lines of what the hell is that? It's estimated to have cost $2.3 billion to make, is 366-feet-high, 516-feet-wide, has 18,000 seats, 164,000 speakers and 580,000 square feet of LED panels. It's the world's largest sphere and opens in September with a U2 concert.

But mostly, it's a big weird orb that people are going to make fun of and turn into memes.


Examples


Jared Russo



2. Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray's separation

The meme

Back in 2021 The Onion published what I believe is some of its best recent work. "De Blasio: 'Well, Well, Well, Not So Easy To Find A Mayor That Doesn't Suck Shit, Huh?', reads the title of its post and it's simply perfect. With each passing day since Mayor Eric Adams took charge, and de Blasio's Presidential campaign, New Yorkers were wondering what he was up to, and we finally got the answer. de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray announced their separation, with an intention to see other people and put a divorce on pause for the time being. The dating app profile screenshots weren't up (yet), but the jokes were.


Examples


Adwait Patil



1. Cocaine found in the White House

The meme

This week, news outlets reported that a suspicious powder (later confirmed to be cocaine) was found in the White House on Sunday. The US Secret Service is busy investigating how the drug made its way into the West Wing of the president's residence and workplace — but in the meantime, people have been memeing the news.


Examples


Darcy Jimenez



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes," where we reached peak Barbiemania, included a collage meme that's very specific and saw Gen Z kids giving McDonald's the best promotional marketing they could've asked for.



Comments

