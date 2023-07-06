Cocaine Found In The White House, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week we have an open marriage announcement in the paper of record, a new and distinct American venue in Vegas and some news from the White House about cocaine.

4. Florence Pugh's haircut

The meme

Florence Pugh, who's in the new "Dune" sequel and "Oppenheimer," was photographed in a sheer dress look during a Valentino 2023 runway show in France. From the photographs, one with Pugh's intense look — in her lavender gown with pink hair — was quickly templatized with some harmless humor.

Examples

zack and cody's mom on her way to sing https://t.co/UGQRec8PbB — girl roman roy (@ali_sivi) July 5, 2023

She kinda looks like she’s about to unionize a Starbucks https://t.co/FFma0nsZlc — ryan on bluesky bye ✌🏻 (@OhItsRyan) July 6, 2023

that one starbucks barista that doesn’t play abt shaken espressos https://t.co/dFHupbeRj5 — ‎ًprin (@sixinchbeys) July 5, 2023

Then who is going to be washing your toilet Donald trump https://t.co/CqcUPQCkRE — 🪆. (@Frunfine) July 5, 2023

3. The new MSG Sphere in Vegas

The meme

The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas is up and running, and it's captured the attention of anyone who sees it on social media, usually with a reaction along the lines of what the hell is that? It's estimated to have cost $2.3 billion to make, is 366-feet-high, 516-feet-wide, has 18,000 seats, 164,000 speakers and 580,000 square feet of LED panels. It's the world's largest sphere and opens in September with a U2 concert.

But mostly, it's a big weird orb that people are going to make fun of and turn into memes.

Examples

The Sphere Thingy just got a lot more interesting pic.twitter.com/GZSf9jbXjK — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) July 2, 2023

Under the sea. pic.twitter.com/3Pw2oxXsJV — Life in Las Vegas (@LifeNLasVegas) July 5, 2023

I cannot wait for the MSG Sphere Las Vegas to get hacked pic.twitter.com/jtyFZf0Snw — 𝔅𝔦𝔤𝔖𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔫𝔤𝔐𝔞𝔫 (@MagnumCoitus) July 5, 2023

The big sphere in Las Vegas is giving big the day the earth stood still vibes pic.twitter.com/QyMpJsq6xh — You (@whatsamore) July 5, 2023

the $2.3B sphere in Las Vegas is insane 😳pic.twitter.com/YWNNUW1iGz — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 5, 2023

2. Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray's separation

The meme

Back in 2021 The Onion published what I believe is some of its best recent work. "De Blasio: 'Well, Well, Well, Not So Easy To Find A Mayor That Doesn't Suck Shit, Huh?', reads the title of its post and it's simply perfect. With each passing day since Mayor Eric Adams took charge, and de Blasio's Presidential campaign, New Yorkers were wondering what he was up to, and we finally got the answer. de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray announced their separation, with an intention to see other people and put a divorce on pause for the time being. The dating app profile screenshots weren't up (yet), but the jokes were.

Examples

pete davidson has the opportunity to do the funniest thing possible rn https://t.co/X4jelWDabi — morgan sung (@morgan_sung) July 5, 2023

“6’5 because I guess that matters 🙄”-de Blasio’s Tinder profile https://t.co/quPJXIXcU5 — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) July 5, 2023

It’s time for the @CityAndStateNY Ethical Non Monogamous Relationships Power 100 https://t.co/zfeyobBOup — John DeSio (@johndesio) July 5, 2023

You come back from the bathroom. Poly Bill DeBlasio is telling your girl about the importance of city funded pre-k. Wyd? https://t.co/el0urxD91b — ALEX PTAK’S SATIRE KITCHEN (@PtakTestKitchen) July 5, 2023

no two people have belonged at the red table more https://t.co/XRIwug3ldl — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) July 5, 2023

announcing your open marriage in the newspaper https://t.co/Qnu563WwzJ — mattie rose (@Lubchansky) July 5, 2023

She really won. She got to be a famous lesbian, then married a successful, seemingly nice man, two kids, then an open relationship. May all bisexuals get to be so lucky. https://t.co/kMGBWDbekk — Jamie (@JayElHarris) July 5, 2023

1. Cocaine found in the White House

The meme

This week, news outlets reported that a suspicious powder (later confirmed to be cocaine) was found in the White House on Sunday. The US Secret Service is busy investigating how the drug made its way into the West Wing of the president's residence and workplace — but in the meantime, people have been memeing the news.

Examples

Were people doing coke in your Oval Office? https://t.co/ryeqvtOMNK pic.twitter.com/9Fci8bJnfp — Aidan (@aidanthereup) July 4, 2023

ok but they kinda ate w this headline pic.twitter.com/ntPTzcRbq4 — archivist barbie 📇🩷 (@daiquiriheiress) July 4, 2023

Hunter Biden when they found a Coke baggie in the White House right after he visited pic.twitter.com/CQMyYRMo9V — RichardRatBoy (@RichardRatBoy1) July 5, 2023

meanwhile its 30 bricks of cocaine in the next room omg https://t.co/qHfYoH5aDx — jo mama ⍨ (@tajiwajiwa) July 4, 2023

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes," where we reached peak Barbiemania, included a collage meme that's very specific and saw Gen Z kids giving McDonald's the best promotional marketing they could've asked for.