'Hey (With Intentions),' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 1.7k reads
This week we've also got Aaron Rodgers's new tattoo, what it means when people text you certain emoji and Kim K's catwalk.

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got Aaron Rodgers’s new tattoo, what it means when people text you certain emoji, Kim K’s catwalk and “hey (with intentions).”


4. Aaron Rodgers’s New Tattoo

NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, noted weirdo and opinion-haver, is not into life saving vaccinations or getting to another Super Bowl. He did host Jeopardy once upon a time, but facts don’t seem to be his thing, ya know?

Anyways, Rodgers is back in the news and garnering memes not for his gameplay, or his commercials, or his celebrity girlfriends, but for a new tattoo. What does it mean? Who knows! The speculating and joking began immediately after Bleacher Report showed us the new ink. Personally, we feel this was chosen at random, and he just shrugged his shoulders and said “okay fine” before rolling with it.


Jared Russo



3. What It Means When I Text You Emoji

The great thing about emoji is that they each can hold a bunch of different meanings, which makes them open to interpretation on the recipient’s end. But sometimes emoji are loaded with very specific meanings — here’s a short guide so you can be on the lookout.


Molly Bradley



2. Kim K’s Catwalk

Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance strutting down the catwalk for Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week.



The reaction from the internet was swift and extremely unflattering, as numerous netizens poked fun at the reality star’s dead eyes and ghost-like walk. Soon a meme was born out of the spectacle, as jokesters made various humorous comparisons of Kardashian’s possessed-esque gait.


At least she had one fan on hand for her inauspicious runway gig.



James Crugnale



1. “Hey (With Intentions)”

Sometimes a simple word can speak multitudes. Usually the word is “hey,” and the multitudes are various plans for a future relationship with the recipient of the “hey.” But lest you think such plans are predictable, let Twitter lay plain their very specific intentions, from the wholesome to the lewd to the unexpected.


Molly Bradley



