'Hey (With Intentions),' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got Aaron Rodgers’s new tattoo, what it means when people text you certain emoji, Kim K’s catwalk and “hey (with intentions).”

4. Aaron Rodgers’s New Tattoo

The meme

NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, noted weirdo and opinion-haver, is not into life saving vaccinations or getting to another Super Bowl. He did host Jeopardy once upon a time, but facts don’t seem to be his thing, ya know?

Anyways, Rodgers is back in the news and garnering memes not for his gameplay, or his commercials, or his celebrity girlfriends, but for a new tattoo. What does it mean? Who knows! The speculating and joking began immediately after Bleacher Report showed us the new ink. Personally, we feel this was chosen at random, and he just shrugged his shoulders and said “okay fine” before rolling with it.

Examples

The government’s greatest psyop continues to put in the work https://t.co/7G9wi1RiD9 — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) July 6, 2022

Tattoo artist: “So what are we looking to do here?”



Aaron Rodgers: “The Earth is flat, Covid is a scam, we never actually walked on the moon, and Elvis isn’t really dead.”



Artist: “I got you, Bro.” https://t.co/PQBrYTZfKv — National Champions HBTMFD (@dawgsports) July 6, 2022

Inside look at Aaron Rogers bookshelf https://t.co/QW3FXgzMsj pic.twitter.com/Yo2pwyyFrH — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) July 6, 2022

I don't think Allen Lazard can run those routes. https://t.co/iLdzCwsLvG — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) July 6, 2022

This tattoo just gave a woman an unwanted lecture on bourbon https://t.co/A3TkQIFGN1 — Jay Rigdon (@jayrigdon5) July 6, 2022

this is a load screen in an Assassin's Creed game https://t.co/neG49JHUJ3 — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) July 6, 2022

Jared Russo

3. What It Means When I Text You Emoji

The meme

The great thing about emoji is that they each can hold a bunch of different meanings, which makes them open to interpretation on the recipient’s end. But sometimes emoji are loaded with very specific meanings — here’s a short guide so you can be on the lookout.

Examples

When I text “🌯” just kno issa wrap for yo ass.. — Slime.. (@meezo_400) July 10, 2022

if I text “🥭" it means it’s time to let that man go — gisselle🔮🦂🪐 (@9selle111) July 10, 2022

if i text u “⛸” just know ur on some THIN ICE necio — daniela (@daaanieeella1) July 9, 2022

“If I text you 🎸 that mean bitch when I see you ima rock ya ass” — 𝒥𝒶𝓂𝑒𝒸𝒶 𝒥𝒶𝓃𝓃𝑒𝓈𝑒 (@Jameca2011) July 9, 2022

when i text you “🪗” it mean i’m finna start acting accordingly — 🦦. (@jjaahz_) July 10, 2022

When I text “🎳" that mean you on your last strike — Emmanuel Muhammad (@EMAN_JSU71) July 9, 2022

When I text you 🛣 that mean I gave you an inch and you taking a mile. — Jemeka 💗 (@_cottoncaaaandy) July 9, 2022

if i text you “🎧" it means shawtys like a melody in my head that i can’t keep out got me singing like — 777 (@waxbitches) July 11, 2022

if i text u ✈️💫 it means can we pretend that airplanes in the night sky are like shooting stars — 91reyz (@andrwjrdn) July 11, 2022

if i text you “🌭" it means "we're all trying to find the guy who did this" — erika (@yeeeerika) July 11, 2022

When I text you 💦🥩 it means meet me at Truffani’s. — I Think You Should Leave memes (@ITYSL_memes) July 12, 2022

Molly Bradley

2. Kim K’s Catwalk

The meme

Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance strutting down the catwalk for Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week.

The reaction from the internet was swift and extremely unflattering, as numerous netizens poked fun at the reality star’s dead eyes and ghost-like walk. Soon a meme was born out of the spectacle, as jokesters made various humorous comparisons of Kardashian’s possessed-esque gait.

Examples

Michael Myers chasing Jamie Lee Curtis in every halloween movie pic.twitter.com/M5P6H3Cxar — Danita Jo (@danielwwelch) July 6, 2022

passing his roommate(s) in the living room on the way out pic.twitter.com/ukIhmHkDcH — ye olde uncle gworl (@mxhoneytrap) July 6, 2022

me for the first 23 mins of every video game before i realize there’s a run button pic.twitter.com/AWuurFwdpH — stasis baby (@HarronWawker) July 6, 2022

the ghost in my bedroom at night pic.twitter.com/anhH6TmTAW — leo ⨂ (@JINXEDSUMMERS) July 6, 2022

my sim walking to the random places i send it around the house when I’m bored https://t.co/i8C1Pf5WJs — a fallen fruit (@letthebliss) July 7, 2022

When I’m walking in public and pass a group of people and I’m trying to walk normal and not feel awkward https://t.co/OsIYUgFUC2 — trippygeisha 👽☯️ (@Gangsta_Geisha) July 7, 2022

17 year old me walking past my parents at home after a party trying not to seem drunk. https://t.co/fnBJPWrixF — Mara (@asemahlemm) July 8, 2022

She’s walking like she’s on her way to Starbucks but she KNOWS they don’t have oat milk pic.twitter.com/ctw9wHUFdJ — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) July 6, 2022

This walk…it seems like nobody wants to work these days https://t.co/4yG5Z5kiHt — Nicolas is in renaissance (@niggaolas) July 6, 2022

At least she had one fan on hand for her inauspicious runway gig.

James Crugnale

1. “Hey (With Intentions)”

The meme

Sometimes a simple word can speak multitudes. Usually the word is “hey,” and the multitudes are various plans for a future relationship with the recipient of the “hey.” But lest you think such plans are predictable, let Twitter lay plain their very specific intentions, from the wholesome to the lewd to the unexpected.

Examples

hey (with the intention of falling deeply in love after a 2 week talking stage) — bobby wasabi (@bobbyteriyaki) July 13, 2022

hey (with the intention of owning cats with you) — varun (@var_un_peace) July 12, 2022

hey [with the intention of taking you to the rainforest cafe] — ✦ eve ✦ (@impossiblyeve) July 11, 2022

hey (my husband and I seeing you across the bar with intentions to ask you for a threesome) — Mara, MILF Era (@MaraMilfEra) July 6, 2022

hey [with the intention of forcing you to listen to mitski] — not real (@mitskiIeaks) July 13, 2022

hey (with intentions of seeing boobs) — sparkleboob (@baysueb) July 3, 2022

hey (with the intention of ghosting you because I’m emotionally unavailable) — Zahira (@zahirarawat) July 11, 2022

hey (with the intention of telling you all the details of the plot of the book i’m reading) — jay 𐀔 SAW HARRY (@faezxlie) July 12, 2022

hey (with intentions of stirring shit) — CARRIE (ง'̀-'́)ง (@karolinecelly) July 6, 2022

hey (with the intention of watching barbie together) — Dhiyaaa (@its_dee0304) July 11, 2022

hey (with intentions of building a lego set together) — anabel🎐 (@trashcanabel) July 10, 2022

hey (with intentions of totally bringing down the vibes) — bbqueen (@ngocbbuii) July 7, 2022

Molly Bradley

