Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

THIS IS DESPICABLE 2 ME

A Minions Meme That Gru Out Of Control, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 191 reads
A Minions Meme That Gru Out Of Control, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
This week we've also got Brian Windhorst's hand gestures, the guy who fake-fainted and Usher saying "Watch this."

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got Brian Windhorst’s hand gestures, the guy who fake-fainted, minion memes and Usher saying “Watch this.”


4. Brian Windhorst

The meme

Long time ESPN reporter and analyst Brian Windhorst unexpectedly had a hell of a moment on TV when he asked a simple question: what’s going on with the Utah Jazz? The quick segment was about what was going on with the NBA’s free agency, and turned into a symphony of finger pointing, alluring call and responses, intrigue, and meme-able moments.

Windy clearly knew much more about what was going on with the team, but couldn’t say anything until the news broke that Utah was blowing it up (they traded longtime center Rudy Gobert for a ton of picks). But we will forever have this captivating moment in television history, and the memes that it spawned.


Examples


               

Jared Russo



###3. Fainting Guy

The meme

Everyone loves a good quote-tweet. We’ve seen the worst, tasteless prompts that’ve diluted the art of snark, but we still do get a solid meme once in a while.

Give us a good reaction clip and we’ll use it for decades.

A clip from 2020 resurfaced in which a former Nigerian government official was seen faking a faint while being probed by politicians in Nigeria’s House of Representatives.

The man without a plan Daniel Pondei did what any regular person would do — he appeared to faint as soon as the cameras zoomed in on him.

When the performance is so good, the jokes write themselves.


Examples



Adwait Patil



2. ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

The meme

I know very little about what actually happens in any of the movies in the Minion Cinematic Universe, but the great thing about minion-related memes is that you simply don’t need to know anything to enjoy them.

The main meme this time around is itself the simplest, dumbest kind of meme iteration — and that’s what makes it absolutely perfect.


Examples



Molly Bradley



1. Usher’s “Watch This”

The meme

R&B singer Usher’s appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk last week has gone viral — but not because of his musical performance. No, the moment that launched a thousand memes occurred just before Usher sang ‘Confessions Part II’, and saw him bobbing to the music, moving his fingers across his eyes and saying “watch this”.



Examples



Darcy Jimenez



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank tickets to "Barbie," “We will adopt your baby” and Spongebob’s kill count.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.