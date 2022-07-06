A Minions Meme That Gru Out Of Control, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got Brian Windhorst’s hand gestures, the guy who fake-fainted, minion memes and Usher saying “Watch this.”

4. Brian Windhorst

The meme

Long time ESPN reporter and analyst Brian Windhorst unexpectedly had a hell of a moment on TV when he asked a simple question: what’s going on with the Utah Jazz? The quick segment was about what was going on with the NBA’s free agency, and turned into a symphony of finger pointing, alluring call and responses, intrigue, and meme-able moments.

Windy clearly knew much more about what was going on with the team, but couldn’t say anything until the news broke that Utah was blowing it up (they traded longtime center Rudy Gobert for a ton of picks). But we will forever have this captivating moment in television history, and the memes that it spawned.

Examples

I set the Windhorst clip to "Mountains" by Hans Zimmer, please enjoy while it lasts pic.twitter.com/hmlkuhYoDz — TOM MARTIN (@LetItFlyTom) July 1, 2022

Last Name: Beauregarde



I'm turning Violet...



Now, why is that? pic.twitter.com/slcVaEaRl2 — anus (@anus) July 5, 2022

Hot dogs come in packs of 10.



But buns come in packs of 8.



Now why is that? pic.twitter.com/iliPMHdVZR — Alex Watt (@AlexanderWatt) July 2, 2022

“My wife said she didn’t want anything.



Yet she is asking if I got fries.



Now why is that?” pic.twitter.com/0EvYR9iJUB — DC Food Pundit (@DCFoodPundit) July 2, 2022

The Royals led the whole game.



But the Tigers won.



Now, why is that? pic.twitter.com/FMiwiWUDDQ — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 2, 2022

My wife is on a girls trip in Mexico and her phone keeps dying at 7 PM every night.



Why is that? pic.twitter.com/zI98wxhcrJ — Barry (@BarryOnHere) July 3, 2022

Martin Scorsese has publicly said negative things about Marvel movies but has been completely silent about the Minions films.



Now why is that? pic.twitter.com/9xbyHc0aKl — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) July 3, 2022

Jared Russo

###3. Fainting Guy

The meme

Everyone loves a good quote-tweet. We’ve seen the worst, tasteless prompts that’ve diluted the art of snark, but we still do get a solid meme once in a while.

Give us a good reaction clip and we’ll use it for decades.

A clip from 2020 resurfaced in which a former Nigerian government official was seen faking a faint while being probed by politicians in Nigeria’s House of Representatives.

The man without a plan Daniel Pondei did what any regular person would do — he appeared to faint as soon as the cameras zoomed in on him.

When the performance is so good, the jokes write themselves.

Examples

Dems when asked to do the simple basic things they campaigned on. https://t.co/Hr1gHb2Y6F — Dr. CBS (@blackleftaf) July 2, 2022

Nets: “You ready to run it back without Kyrie and KD?”



Steve Nash: pic.twitter.com/t3puFkrO2F — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 3, 2022

When you wrote "Data is available upon request" in your paper and they emailed to request it. https://t.co/zbI2E0lb6X — Khoa Vu (@KhoaVuUmn) July 3, 2022

Your honor, i've found the evidence pic.twitter.com/IygfNnY0ZO — blahmeme (@Memeblah1) July 2, 2022

HE HEARD “ARE YOU AWARE?” AND LOST IT LMFAOOOO AINT NO WAY DAWG pic.twitter.com/VQRiQhQD7o — Tim Diamonds (@FewPinkDiamonds) July 2, 2022

Adwait Patil

2. ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

The meme

I know very little about what actually happens in any of the movies in the Minion Cinematic Universe, but the great thing about minion-related memes is that you simply don’t need to know anything to enjoy them.

The main meme this time around is itself the simplest, dumbest kind of meme iteration — and that’s what makes it absolutely perfect.

Examples

she really gru on me she one inna minion — omeo 𖤐 (@ihyomeo) July 3, 2022

gru up and replaced da minions in my circle… shit was getting despicable 2 me 🤞🏽 — sand (@sand4pres) July 3, 2022

JERY: youre still dating that minion? I thought you broke it off



ELANE: what can I say? He gru on me — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) July 3, 2022

watching Minions alone because me and her Gru apart — Zar ✰ (@Zarinacar) July 2, 2022

Worshipped u like a minion but the distance between us gru… 💔 — aloe | my bfs #1 fan (@lifeIoverfan) July 1, 2022

She sat on my minion till it gru 💯 — R!YAN (@rwordfuckers) June 30, 2022

Bernie Sanders voice: The fact that the minion-mum wage has not gru at the same rate as inflation is despicable, to me! — Jack Califano (@jackcalifano) July 4, 2022

Molly Bradley

1. Usher’s “Watch This”

The meme

R&B singer Usher’s appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk last week has gone viral — but not because of his musical performance. No, the moment that launched a thousand memes occurred just before Usher sang ‘Confessions Part II’, and saw him bobbing to the music, moving his fingers across his eyes and saying “watch this”.

Examples

The WWE in the 90s: Kids, please don’t try this at home



6 year old me off the top bunk bed: pic.twitter.com/BHGLxxaRgw — A SimplyCecilia Stan Account (@PercivalPenman) July 3, 2022

“There’s not enough rum in this”



The rum punch: pic.twitter.com/2atFJfB7lF — Fetelanthropist (@Ska2Dancehall) July 3, 2022

Gamora: You never loved anyone, that's why you can't get the soul stone



Thanos: pic.twitter.com/PtsMtwW66D — Marchand Du Sable 🏜🏖🇭🇹 (@jonah_markenzie) July 4, 2022

My friends: I can’t find this guy on social media.



Me: pic.twitter.com/t3zhRkR8Jr — kim namjoon’s BM (@imcandacekay) July 5, 2022

Managers: You won't be getting a pay rise.



Unions:pic.twitter.com/po6pEwYJ0o — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) July 5, 2022

Me: “A little dairy won’t hurt”



My stomach:



pic.twitter.com/jRqihSqCCJ — Hype William Carlos Williams (@sheedemilio) July 3, 2022

“May she rest in peace.”



The elephant: pic.twitter.com/t490rKTL7q — Panic! At The TL (@Puff_Iya) July 4, 2022

Eldest daughter: Man, our parents wd never allow that!



Youngest son: pic.twitter.com/PlOcHELlJQ — Hodan (@hyfreelance) July 3, 2022

You: No need to warm up or stretch. I used to play ball (in high school).



Your back, knees & hamstrings: pic.twitter.com/W23SJeC7Lw — Mark-Anthony (@MostMuscle) July 3, 2022

Me: I’ve already seen 200 of the Usher memes. I’m sure they’re done now.



My Twitter timeline: pic.twitter.com/FGmHAymY5o — Melcolm X (@MelcolmRuffin) July 3, 2022

Darcy Jimenez

