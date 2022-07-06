THIS IS DESPICABLE 2 ME
A Minions Meme That Gru Out Of Control, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.
This week, we've got Brian Windhorst’s hand gestures, the guy who fake-fainted, minion memes and Usher saying “Watch this.”
4. Brian Windhorst
The meme
Long time ESPN reporter and analyst Brian Windhorst unexpectedly had a hell of a moment on TV when he asked a simple question: what’s going on with the Utah Jazz? The quick segment was about what was going on with the NBA’s free agency, and turned into a symphony of finger pointing, alluring call and responses, intrigue, and meme-able moments.
Windy clearly knew much more about what was going on with the team, but couldn’t say anything until the news broke that Utah was blowing it up (they traded longtime center Rudy Gobert for a ton of picks). But we will forever have this captivating moment in television history, and the memes that it spawned.
Examples
New @WindhorstESPN memes dropped pic.twitter.com/Y0YKXd4WtQ— CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 1, 2022
I set the Windhorst clip to "Mountains" by Hans Zimmer, please enjoy while it lasts pic.twitter.com/hmlkuhYoDz— TOM MARTIN (@LetItFlyTom) July 1, 2022
Last Name: Beauregarde— anus (@anus) July 5, 2022
I'm turning Violet...
Now, why is that? pic.twitter.com/slcVaEaRl2
July 1, 2022
Hot dogs come in packs of 10.— Alex Watt (@AlexanderWatt) July 2, 2022
But buns come in packs of 8.
Now why is that? pic.twitter.com/iliPMHdVZR
“My wife said she didn’t want anything.— DC Food Pundit (@DCFoodPundit) July 2, 2022
Yet she is asking if I got fries.
Now why is that?” pic.twitter.com/0EvYR9iJUB
The Royals led the whole game.— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 2, 2022
But the Tigers won.
Now, why is that? pic.twitter.com/FMiwiWUDDQ
My wife is on a girls trip in Mexico and her phone keeps dying at 7 PM every night.— Barry (@BarryOnHere) July 3, 2022
Why is that? pic.twitter.com/zI98wxhcrJ
Martin Scorsese has publicly said negative things about Marvel movies but has been completely silent about the Minions films.— sean yoo (@SeanYoo) July 3, 2022
Now why is that? pic.twitter.com/9xbyHc0aKl
Jared Russo
###3. Fainting Guy
The meme
Everyone loves a good quote-tweet. We’ve seen the worst, tasteless prompts that’ve diluted the art of snark, but we still do get a solid meme once in a while.
Give us a good reaction clip and we’ll use it for decades.
A clip from 2020 resurfaced in which a former Nigerian government official was seen faking a faint while being probed by politicians in Nigeria’s House of Representatives.
The man without a plan Daniel Pondei did what any regular person would do — he appeared to faint as soon as the cameras zoomed in on him.
When the performance is so good, the jokes write themselves.
Examples
Dems when asked to do the simple basic things they campaigned on. https://t.co/Hr1gHb2Y6F— Dr. CBS (@blackleftaf) July 2, 2022
Nets: “You ready to run it back without Kyrie and KD?”— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 3, 2022
Steve Nash: pic.twitter.com/t3puFkrO2F
When you wrote "Data is available upon request" in your paper and they emailed to request it. https://t.co/zbI2E0lb6X— Khoa Vu (@KhoaVuUmn) July 3, 2022
Your honor, i've found the evidence pic.twitter.com/IygfNnY0ZO— blahmeme (@Memeblah1) July 2, 2022
HE HEARD “ARE YOU AWARE?” AND LOST IT LMFAOOOO AINT NO WAY DAWG pic.twitter.com/VQRiQhQD7o— Tim Diamonds (@FewPinkDiamonds) July 2, 2022
Adwait Patil
2. ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’
The meme
I know very little about what actually happens in any of the movies in the Minion Cinematic Universe, but the great thing about minion-related memes is that you simply don’t need to know anything to enjoy them.
The main meme this time around is itself the simplest, dumbest kind of meme iteration — and that’s what makes it absolutely perfect.
Examples
she really gru on me she one inna minion— omeo 𖤐 (@ihyomeo) July 3, 2022
gru up and replaced da minions in my circle… shit was getting despicable 2 me 🤞🏽— sand (@sand4pres) July 3, 2022
JERY: youre still dating that minion? I thought you broke it off— Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) July 3, 2022
ELANE: what can I say? He gru on me
watching Minions alone because me and her Gru apart— Zar ✰ (@Zarinacar) July 2, 2022
Worshipped u like a minion but the distance between us gru… 💔— aloe | my bfs #1 fan (@lifeIoverfan) July 1, 2022
She sat on my minion till it gru 💯— R!YAN (@rwordfuckers) June 30, 2022
Bernie Sanders voice: The fact that the minion-mum wage has not gru at the same rate as inflation is despicable, to me!— Jack Califano (@jackcalifano) July 4, 2022
Molly Bradley
1. Usher’s “Watch This”
The meme
R&B singer Usher’s appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk last week has gone viral — but not because of his musical performance. No, the moment that launched a thousand memes occurred just before Usher sang ‘Confessions Part II’, and saw him bobbing to the music, moving his fingers across his eyes and saying “watch this”.
Examples
The WWE in the 90s: Kids, please don’t try this at home— A SimplyCecilia Stan Account (@PercivalPenman) July 3, 2022
6 year old me off the top bunk bed: pic.twitter.com/BHGLxxaRgw
“There’s not enough rum in this”— Fetelanthropist (@Ska2Dancehall) July 3, 2022
The rum punch: pic.twitter.com/2atFJfB7lF
Gamora: You never loved anyone, that's why you can't get the soul stone— Marchand Du Sable 🏜🏖🇭🇹 (@jonah_markenzie) July 4, 2022
Thanos: pic.twitter.com/PtsMtwW66D
My friends: I can’t find this guy on social media.— kim namjoon’s BM (@imcandacekay) July 5, 2022
Me: pic.twitter.com/t3zhRkR8Jr
Managers: You won't be getting a pay rise.— Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) July 5, 2022
Unions:pic.twitter.com/po6pEwYJ0o
Me: “A little dairy won’t hurt”— Hype William Carlos Williams (@sheedemilio) July 3, 2022
My stomach:
pic.twitter.com/jRqihSqCCJ
“May she rest in peace.”— Panic! At The TL (@Puff_Iya) July 4, 2022
The elephant: pic.twitter.com/t490rKTL7q
Eldest daughter: Man, our parents wd never allow that!— Hodan (@hyfreelance) July 3, 2022
Youngest son: pic.twitter.com/PlOcHELlJQ
You: No need to warm up or stretch. I used to play ball (in high school).— Mark-Anthony (@MostMuscle) July 3, 2022
Your back, knees & hamstrings: pic.twitter.com/W23SJeC7Lw
Me: I’ve already seen 200 of the Usher memes. I’m sure they’re done now.— Melcolm X (@MelcolmRuffin) July 3, 2022
My Twitter timeline: pic.twitter.com/FGmHAymY5o
Darcy Jimenez
