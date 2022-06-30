Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

COME ON, BARBIE, LET'S GO PARTY

Tickets To 'Barbie' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 778 reads
Tickets To 'Barbie' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
This week we've also got Spongebob's kill count and "We will adopt your baby."

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got tickets to "Barbie," “We will adopt your baby” and Spongebob’s kill count.


3. Tickets To 'Barbie'

The meme

In the moments where the world seems to get even bleaker than it was before, there’s a single light in the dark to keep us going: photos that emerge from the set of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The photos have been so surreal, so delightful, and so distracting from the current moment that you’ve gotta wonder: is there anyone that won’t be going to see the movie when it comes out?

This meme, about fictional characters and all different types of people buying tickets to see the Barbie movie, is one that brings us all together over this shared interest. Frankly, it’s beautiful.


Examples



Molly Bradley



2. We Will Adopt Your Baby

The meme

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that there is no constitutional right to abortion in the US, overturning the landmark Roe V. Wade ruling that enshrined rights to the procedure into the constitution almost 50 years ago. The move, which will have a devastating (and in many cases life-threatening) impact on millions of women across America, will see at least 26 states enact abortion bans either immediately or as soon as is possible.

Protests have erupted across the US following the court’s decision, and the most disturbing sight at the demonstrations (after the police’s brutal response to protesters) is the couples turning up to urge women not to get abortions, and to let them adopt their baby instead.



There are many, many children that already physically exist in the world and need loving homes, but these pro-lifers don’t want those ones. No, they’re only interested in claiming the unborn. In typical Twitter tradition, users are responding to these creepy couples with other questionable characters that you probably wouldn’t want to give your child away to.


Examples



Darcy Jimenez



1. Spongebob’s Kill Count

The meme

Beloved Nickelodeon cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants trended on the internet this week after novelty Twitter account “No Context Paramount” tweeted a clip from the 2007 episode “To Love A Patty” in which the seemingly good natured sea sponge violently karate chopped a bed of clams to keep them from eating a Krabby Patty burger.



The tweet inspired someone to declare the scene “the worst moment in the whole show” for portraying SpongeBob so out of character. “It’s such an extreme and bizarre portrayal of Spongebob’s character,” wrote @HypraSeaPea, which then went viral.



But other netizens pointed out that maybe the anthropomorphic sponge wasn’t so innocent after all and @ArtofSpongebob began cataloging his reign of terror — dubbed SpongeBob’s kill count.

“When talking about SpongeBob’s kill count, we can’t forget Sergeant Roderick, the brave shark who gave his life trying to stop SpongeBob’s vehicular rampage on Bikini Bottom.”



Others gleefully joined in on the fun by providing various instances when SpongeBob chose violence on the show.


Examples


 

James Crugnale



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank the vengeful elephant, “She’s a 10 but…” and the latest TikTok sound of people singing for their lives.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.