Tickets To 'Barbie' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

This week, we've got tickets to "Barbie," “We will adopt your baby” and Spongebob’s kill count.

3. Tickets To 'Barbie'

The meme

In the moments where the world seems to get even bleaker than it was before, there’s a single light in the dark to keep us going: photos that emerge from the set of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The photos have been so surreal, so delightful, and so distracting from the current moment that you’ve gotta wonder: is there anyone that won’t be going to see the movie when it comes out?

This meme, about fictional characters and all different types of people buying tickets to see the Barbie movie, is one that brings us all together over this shared interest. Frankly, it’s beautiful.

Examples

”two tickets for the barbie movie please“ pic.twitter.com/13q7Ky5eQ9 — mel/nour (@huntersdjarin) June 27, 2022

"Five tickets to the barbie movie please" pic.twitter.com/zJZOogdg9r — Blaster™ (@Blstr_CLi) June 28, 2022

Me and the boys on our way to watch the Barbie movie: pic.twitter.com/cq6qGVX5xh — Logan (@EduLogan2000) June 28, 2022

Three tickets for Barbie please pic.twitter.com/PmgTqSqatN — Poppins🏴‍☠️🦇 (@LadyMacbread) June 28, 2022

two tickets to barbie please. pic.twitter.com/9nLU58jUFS — kay TONIGHT! (@CUNTYFILMS) June 26, 2022

two tickets for the barbie movie please pic.twitter.com/Yn88qwbZ6B — aria (@rnostardently) June 27, 2022

Molly Bradley

2. We Will Adopt Your Baby

The meme

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that there is no constitutional right to abortion in the US, overturning the landmark Roe V. Wade ruling that enshrined rights to the procedure into the constitution almost 50 years ago. The move, which will have a devastating (and in many cases life-threatening) impact on millions of women across America, will see at least 26 states enact abortion bans either immediately or as soon as is possible.

Protests have erupted across the US following the court’s decision, and the most disturbing sight at the demonstrations (after the police’s brutal response to protesters) is the couples turning up to urge women not to get abortions, and to let them adopt their baby instead.

The amount of vaguely creepy-looking white couples holding up signs that say "Don't abort. We will adopt your baby" while more than 400,000 children are languishing in foster care in the United States tells you all you need to know about Evangelical Americans. pic.twitter.com/W1C2wfj00z — your mom (@wildlytweeting) June 27, 2022

There are many, many children that already physically exist in the world and need loving homes, but these pro-lifers don’t want those ones. No, they’re only interested in claiming the unborn. In typical Twitter tradition, users are responding to these creepy couples with other questionable characters that you probably wouldn’t want to give your child away to.

Examples

we will adopt your baby pic.twitter.com/mgOc0ULwfN — alexis (@alexisquasar) June 27, 2022

Please Don't Abort

We Will Adopt Your Baby pic.twitter.com/wtoScjcJzS — Andy (@FrancisTheSailr) June 27, 2022

we will adopt your baby!! pic.twitter.com/M80B9V4E0P — Sabrina Cartan (@sabrinacartan) June 27, 2022

we will adopt your baby pic.twitter.com/LAqHPujf5S — Amanda Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) June 27, 2022

we’ll adopt your baby pic.twitter.com/vjqDzDaThb — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) June 27, 2022

“we will adopt your baby” pic.twitter.com/pcNZ0ZCnSY — not trin (@unknowntrin) June 28, 2022

We will adopt your baby pic.twitter.com/QDwhshpLuN — Deb JJ Lee @ preorder IN LIMBO!! (@jdebbiel) June 28, 2022

We will adopt your baby. pic.twitter.com/i8fMaSZhal — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 28, 2022

we will adopt your baby pic.twitter.com/NIRdLVYHKC — Lane Moore👉7/23 NYC (@hellolanemoore) June 28, 2022

“We will adopt your baby.” pic.twitter.com/cVkUmVH4Wt — lesley carter goldberg (@LesleyCGoldberg) June 28, 2022

we will adopt your baby pic.twitter.com/I04u8IvoZK — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 28, 2022

We will not adopt your baby. We will adopt a mouse instead. pic.twitter.com/MEjcCZN1PF — Barack o’llama (@LlamaInaTux) June 28, 2022

The “we will adopt your baby” couples all look like they’re auditioning to be the white people in a Jordan Peele movie — Karen Chee (@karencheee) June 29, 2022

Darcy Jimenez

1. Spongebob’s Kill Count

The meme

Beloved Nickelodeon cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants trended on the internet this week after novelty Twitter account “No Context Paramount” tweeted a clip from the 2007 episode “To Love A Patty” in which the seemingly good natured sea sponge violently karate chopped a bed of clams to keep them from eating a Krabby Patty burger.

The tweet inspired someone to declare the scene “the worst moment in the whole show” for portraying SpongeBob so out of character. “It’s such an extreme and bizarre portrayal of Spongebob’s character,” wrote @HypraSeaPea, which then went viral.

this will always be the worst moment in the whole show for me. The worst part of the worst episode. I'm shocked that this was even allowed to happen. it's such an extreme and bizarre betrayal of spongebob's character https://t.co/WIh5wwS7I5 — 🍭Hyper Seap🍭 FORGOTTEN LAND (100%) (@HypraSeaPea) June 28, 2022

But other netizens pointed out that maybe the anthropomorphic sponge wasn’t so innocent after all and @ArtofSpongebob began cataloging his reign of terror — dubbed SpongeBob’s kill count.

“When talking about SpongeBob’s kill count, we can’t forget Sergeant Roderick, the brave shark who gave his life trying to stop SpongeBob’s vehicular rampage on Bikini Bottom.”

When talking about SpongeBob's kill count, we can't forget Sergeant Roderick, the brave shark who gave his life trying to stop SpongeBob's vehicular rampage on Bikini Bottom. pic.twitter.com/EVEtzy8CmL — The Art of SpongeBob (@ArtofSpongebob) June 29, 2022

Others gleefully joined in on the fun by providing various instances when SpongeBob chose violence on the show.

Examples

You think its a joke but Roderick has, as far as I've seen, never appeared in another Spongebob episode since, even more glaring considering seasons 10 onward have been bringing back old characters.



This man is actually dead. https://t.co/BIa3bHFD8o — Estevan (Commissions OPEN!) (@PixlPixelArt) June 29, 2022

Alright folks, forget clams, forget hundreds of fish in the Whirlybird Incident...



THIS is truly SpongeBob's most violent act: pic.twitter.com/LbsoeGzBWm — The Art of SpongeBob (@ArtofSpongebob) June 29, 2022

SpongeBob has killed hundreds, and he will kill again. pic.twitter.com/WPp9Pitu6I — The Art of SpongeBob (@ArtofSpongebob) June 29, 2022

Another scene showing SpongeBob's blatant disregard for life, where he kills at least four people with his bad breath. pic.twitter.com/6I3afJQuIq — The Art of SpongeBob (@ArtofSpongebob) June 29, 2022

Another violent act from SpongeBob, he throws a pirate off a cliff and then laughs at him. pic.twitter.com/eaR8KDH0RN — The Art of SpongeBob (@ArtofSpongebob) June 29, 2022

While we're talking about SpongeBob's most violent acts, the recent episode "Potato Puff" is quite possibly the most destruction he's ever done during a boating lesson. Also, the climax unironically goes hard pic.twitter.com/pGYcDqBn8M — Matt0417 (@Matt04181) June 29, 2022

Love that Spongebob is trending because people are discussing how he has one of the highest fictional kill counts pic.twitter.com/qZKmOM6HGr — Mys. Tracey Tonight! (@TraceyTonight) June 29, 2022

There's been debate on what SpongeBob's most violent act ever committed has been



While the discussion has been based around physical acts... allow me to throw these verbal acts of absolute destruction in there too. pic.twitter.com/ZomgLjJjNP — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) June 29, 2022

James Crugnale

