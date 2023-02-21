Yassifying To Maintain Anonymity, Crying To The Cranberries And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we are yassifying strangers to maintain their anonymity, appreciating dads and witnessing the downfall of an iconic meme figure.

Every day:

me, opening twitter pic.twitter.com/XH6qyK9vQ8 — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) February 14, 2023

If that ain't me:

The single greatest tweet of our time, maybe:

A lady at the airport brought her own personal tube of mayonnaise. I’ve yassified her to maintain anonymity but she’s my hero. pic.twitter.com/vaBvoZpdWX — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) February 18, 2023

Nice try:

You want me to work for exposure? the thing that killed Marie Curie? — Mohanad - Union Hall NY 3/12 (@MohanadElshieky) February 14, 2023

The hat bandit strikes again:

eyeing up his next victim pic.twitter.com/jqtqRSQa96 — leon 🌟 (@witchdaddio) February 13, 2023

He looks great!

marcel the shell has arrived at bafta awards 2023! pic.twitter.com/ZVsffonJ24 — shell of a human (@clayuhunderwood) February 19, 2023

Ok, rude:

Oh she’s dragging me kind of. pic.twitter.com/Po0VXEWAh4 — ryan (@OhItsRyan) February 19, 2023

TY for the warning:

I’m now 4 years in and this is what I would describe fatherhood as like pic.twitter.com/KapaDZB42n — Chris Somerville (@chrisomerville) February 14, 2023

No coincidence:

Two choices:

You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain pic.twitter.com/y3h60XKJY3 — Chaotic Nightclub Photos (@ClubPhotos_) February 20, 2023

