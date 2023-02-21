Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

keep honking!

Yassifying To Maintain Anonymity, Crying To The Cranberries And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
Yassifying To Maintain Anonymity, Crying To The Cranberries And More Of The Week's Best Tweets
This week, we are also appreciating dads, torturing ourselves on Twitter and witnessing the downfall of an iconic meme figure.
· 1.2k reads

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we are yassifying strangers to maintain their anonymity, appreciating dads and witnessing the downfall of an iconic meme figure.



  1. Every day:

  1. If that ain't me:

  1. The single greatest tweet of our time, maybe:

  1. Nice try:

  1. The hat bandit strikes again:

  1. He looks great!

  1. Ok, rude:

  1. TY for the warning:

  1. No coincidence:

  1. Two choices:


For more great tweets, check out last week’s roundup.


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Discourse Stories