'The Diapies Of Inisherin,' A Dunkin' Donuts Divorce, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we are imagining "Rugrats" episodes, dating Mads Mikkelsen and being choked by Madonna.

A good point:

Unsolved mysteries are just mysteries — Tots (@dumbface5000) February 8, 2023

I'm saying nothing:

yes leonardo dicaprio is a creep for dating a 19 year old but if you ever see me dating mads mikkelsen mind your own business, i know what i’m doing, it’s different — ev ✧ (@_humbuck) February 7, 2023

Someone make this happen:

I really miss the rugrats cuz if that shit was around today they’d have a whole episode called “the diapies of inisherin” and it would be the best 22 minutes of tv all year — Jason Shapiro (@JDShapiro) February 5, 2023

Extremely true:

most of the people in the world think johnny cash is a huge badass and all of his sonmgs are like "i am so so scared" — gale na (@poisonjr) February 8, 2023

Pls:

This is a crime:

Took my white roommate to an indian buffet pic.twitter.com/HZqWntVw9r — abir (@aburducky) February 8, 2023

DD (Dunkin' Divorces):

just got divorced on zoom in a dunkin donuts, the way the lord intended — Emeline Posner (@emelpos) February 8, 2023

Facts:

friends don't fact check friends. they just say 'wow that's crazy' and keep it fucking moving. — Sam Diss (@SamDiss) February 7, 2023

Oh:

In my 20s: I’ll show them

In my 30s: I probably won’t show them — joshua turek (@JoshuaTurek) February 8, 2023

ASAP: