JUST WALK OUT

Molly Bradley
The Biggest Red Flags In Job Interviews, According To Reddit
Tales from the crypt — I mean, the office.
Sometimes you walk into a job interview and immediately get a bad feeling about the place. Sometimes a company seems fine, but then you hear some iffy rumors. And sometimes an interviewer waves red flags vigorously in your face the whole time you’re talking.

Back in August last year, we covered a similar topic — but users on a more recent r/AskReddit thread came through with further cautionary tales and wisdom. User u/Denarik asked the community for examples of red flags in job interviews that foretell a bad working environment.



Here are some of the most prevalent and useful answers.


Promises upon starting to reevaluate a salary in X time


Angry reactions to questions about workplace reviews


Outright acknowledgment of, uh, ‘high turnover’


Pressuring you to take the job before negotiating pay


Trying to talk you out of your asking salary


Consistent reminders of how lucky you are to be offered a job


Companies that want you to pretend you’re not in it for the money


Vagueness around work schedules


Any references to the company being a ‘family’


Places that claim to be ‘like a startup’ (unless that’s what you want)


Lack of clarity around the job or company itself


When they don’t acknowledge that an interview goes both ways



Via Reddit

Photo credit: Yan Krukau via Pexels

