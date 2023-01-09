The Biggest Red Flags In Job Interviews, According To Reddit

Sometimes you walk into a job interview and immediately get a bad feeling about the place. Sometimes a company seems fine, but then you hear some iffy rumors. And sometimes an interviewer waves red flags vigorously in your face the whole time you’re talking.

Back in August last year, we covered a similar topic — but users on a more recent r/AskReddit thread came through with further cautionary tales and wisdom. User u/Denarik asked the community for examples of red flags in job interviews that foretell a bad working environment.

Here are some of the most prevalent and useful answers.

Promises upon starting to reevaluate a salary in X time

Angry reactions to questions about workplace reviews

Outright acknowledgment of, uh, ‘high turnover’

Pressuring you to take the job before negotiating pay

Trying to talk you out of your asking salary

Consistent reminders of how lucky you are to be offered a job

Companies that want you to pretend you’re not in it for the money

Vagueness around work schedules

Any references to the company being a ‘family’

Places that claim to be ‘like a startup’ (unless that’s what you want)

Lack of clarity around the job or company itself

When they don’t acknowledge that an interview goes both ways

Via Reddit

Photo credit: Yan Krukau via Pexels