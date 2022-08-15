Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

TAKE THIS JOB AND SHOVE IT

This Reddit Thread Of Red Flags To Watch Out For In A Job Interview Will Keep You On Your Toes

James Crugnale avatar
James Crugnale · · 4.9k reads
This Reddit Thread Of Red Flags To Watch Out For In A Job Interview Will Keep You On Your Toes
Here's a roundup of some of the best answers from a viral Reddit thread asking about the biggest red flags you might encounter during a job interview.
1

Have you ever gone through a job interview and something seemed a little off?



If you ended up getting the job, you probably eventually realized that those little things ended up turning into a big deal.

Redditor u/SwagYoloThiccChilFam asked the internet about some of the biggest red flags to identify during a job interview and received hundreds of replies from former and current disgruntled employees about what to watch out for during an interview.

Here's a few of our favorite responses about what to be worried about from the thread.



You Need To Buy Something To Get The Job


They Say The Phrase 'You'll Wear A Lot Of Hats'


They Say The Phrase 'Work Hard, Play Hard'


They Seem A Little Too Eager To Hire You


They Say You Shouldn't Have Asked That Work-Life Balance Question


The Job They Describe Is Different From The One Advertised

The Salary Offered Is Different From The One Advertised


They Say Not To Talk About Your Salary With Co-Workers


You Get Asked About The Lowest Salary You'd Be Willing To Work For


They Talk To You Like You Already Owe Them Something



Via Reddit

GIF via Giphy

Comments

  1. John Doe 36 minutes ago

    How long was the last person in this role and why did they leave?

    Anything less than a year and any reason other than "internal promotion" warrants further questions.

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.