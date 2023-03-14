'there are four krusty's!'
'Simpsons' Fans Share Some Of Best Jokes That've Misdirected The Audience Over The Years
Twitter user @Criminalsimpson has some wonderfully terrific threads involving everyone's favorite cartoon "The Simpsons." This week the prompt was simple: the best jokes meant to trick the viewer. Here's the initial tweet:
Homer eating sausage links for fuel instead of feeding them to the guard dogs
My favorite "misdirection jokes" aka screw the audience jokes

This kicked off an entire days long conversation of people sharing their favorite 4th-wall breaking gags and bits. Our favorite is when the kids at Springfield Elementary all wore hats, and upon hearing the news of them making a Radioactive Man movie their hats fly up into the air. But it turns out it was just a faulty air conditioning vent above them, so the surprise was misguided. Here's just a small taste of what Twitter selected as their favorite jokes.
The loaded civil war cannon
Homer doesn't know what a gym is
A personal favourite.
Bart finds a lemon behind that rock
Homer building a BBQ grill set
Does this one count?
The lesbian bar
Homer buying balloons to get up higher
"I need to get higher."
Smithers trying to find a patsy
One of my favorites:
Homer squeezing and squeezing and squeezing...
Al Gore's book
personal favorite
The car crash misdirect
Counting puppies
Mr. Burns' security door
Two Krusty's!
I'm seeing double here !
Ape Island
Bart's prank call
What a nice young man
Can you solve the mystery of who shot Mr. Burns?
Check out the entire thread for even more!
