'Simpsons' Fans Share Some Of Best Jokes That've Misdirected The Audience Over The Years

Twitter user @Criminalsimpson has some wonderfully terrific threads involving everyone's favorite cartoon "The Simpsons." This week the prompt was simple: the best jokes meant to trick the viewer. Here's the initial tweet:

Homer eating sausage links for fuel instead of feeding them to the guard dogs

My favorite “misdirection jokes” aka screw the audience jokes



This kicked off an entire days long conversation of people sharing their favorite 4th-wall breaking gags and bits. Our favorite is when the kids at Springfield Elementary all wore hats, and upon hearing the news of them making a Radioactive Man movie their hats fly up into the air. But it turns out it was just a faulty air conditioning vent above them, so the surprise was misguided. Here's just a small taste of what Twitter selected as their favorite jokes.

The loaded civil war cannon

Homer doesn't know what a gym is

Bart finds a lemon behind that rock

Homer building a BBQ grill set

The lesbian bar

Homer buying balloons to get up higher

Smithers trying to find a patsy

Homer squeezing and squeezing and squeezing...

Al Gore's book

The car crash misdirect

Counting puppies

Mr. Burns' security door

Two Krusty's!

Ape Island

Bart's prank call

Can you solve the mystery of who shot Mr. Burns?

