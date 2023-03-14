Popular
'there are four krusty's!'

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
'Simpsons' Fans Share Some Of Best Jokes That've Misdirected The Audience Over The Years
Some of the best jokes in "Simpson's" history are ones that are done purely to spite the audience, and we love them all regardless.
Twitter user @Criminalsimpson has some wonderfully terrific threads involving everyone's favorite cartoon "The Simpsons." This week the prompt was simple: the best jokes meant to trick the viewer. Here's the initial tweet:


Homer eating sausage links for fuel instead of feeding them to the guard dogs


This kicked off an entire days long conversation of people sharing their favorite 4th-wall breaking gags and bits. Our favorite is when the kids at Springfield Elementary all wore hats, and upon hearing the news of them making a Radioactive Man movie their hats fly up into the air. But it turns out it was just a faulty air conditioning vent above them, so the surprise was misguided. Here's just a small taste of what Twitter selected as their favorite jokes.


The loaded civil war cannon


Homer doesn't know what a gym is


Bart finds a lemon behind that rock


Homer building a BBQ grill set


The lesbian bar


Homer buying balloons to get up higher


Smithers trying to find a patsy


Homer squeezing and squeezing and squeezing...


Al Gore's book


The car crash misdirect


Counting puppies


Mr. Burns' security door


Two Krusty's!


Ape Island


Bart's prank call


Can you solve the mystery of who shot Mr. Burns?


Check out the entire thread for even more!


