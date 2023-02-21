This 'Simpsons' Writer Is Sharing Secrets And Little-Known Facts About The Show

"The Simpsons" (AKA, the greatest animated show ever made) has been running since 1989 — but fans have never stopped seeking out, and relishing, the stories behind the cartoon's most ingenious characters, puzzling references and perfect one-liners. Luckily for us, Josh Weinstein — who was a writer, showrunner, executive producer, consulting producer, supervising producer and story editor for "The Simpsons" — has been treating Twitter to just that.

Without further ado, here are some of the best "Simpsons" secrets and little-known facts Weinstein has shared about the making of the show.

Why Milhouse eats Vaseline on toast:

This line is based on a kid I knew who got on schoolbus every morning with a piece of toast with Vaseline on it. And ate it. Apparently inventor of Vaseline recommended eating this in 1870s. Maybe he was just trying to move unsold Vaseline



Smashing Pumpkins replaced Courtney Love:

The origins of Uncle Moe's motto:

Where 'I says to Mabel' comes from:

Story behind "I says to Mabel"



Homer story in Chili ep was so full we had no room for kids B story



So when Homer asks them where Marge is, they have nothing going on. What they're doing that moment had to be 100% freestanding



Hence, Mabel



Avoiding censorship:

Making it "Buttho- Surfers" is the only way the censor would let us have the band's name on Todd's shirt.



The world's most boring video game:

(And Lee Carvallo does not exist.)

Lots of love for Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge. A rare Simpsons scene like Planet of Apes musical written in the room in like an hour.



An animation mishap that wasn't intentional:

Fun Simpsons discussion



People think we intentionally miscolored these shots as meta-joke about cruddy animation. We didn't. They're real mistakes



And a great example of seeing extra jokes/references we didn't intend



Cut scenes where Homer roleplays as Poochie and Lenny gets scouted by the New York Yankees:

Hey, kids! (BIG KRUSTY LAUGH)



It's the 26th anniversary of the Poochie episode! (BIG KRUSTY GROAN)



Here are 3 pages from David Cohen's hilarious outline we had to cut for time and also we thought Lenny probably shouldn't leave Springfield to play for the NY Yankees.



The inspiration for 'Sideshow Bob Roberts':

I grew up in Washington, D.C., @thatbilloakley in Maryland, in the 70's and we were totally obsessed with Watergate. This ep was our chance to get it all out.



Many shots were based on "All the President's Men" (Strongly recommend that movie if you've never seen it.)



The background kids of Springfield:

(Click the tweet to see the whole thread on these lesser-known little guys.)

A 🧵about the lesser known kids in Springfield who've been around since Simpsons began



We always liked her too but as far as I can tell, she's never had a name. At least in early Simpsons Design Guide circa 1990, she didn't (while others did)



See Bart's Class Seating Chart

