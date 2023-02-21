Popular
excellent

This 'Simpsons' Writer Is Sharing Secrets And Little-Known Facts About The Show

Darcy Jimenez
Josh Weinstein has been delighting "Simpsons" fans with perfectly cromulent insider info on the making of the cartoon.
· 827 reads

"The Simpsons" (AKA, the greatest animated show ever made) has been running since 1989 — but fans have never stopped seeking out, and relishing, the stories behind the cartoon's most ingenious characters, puzzling references and perfect one-liners. Luckily for us, Josh Weinstein — who was a writer, showrunner, executive producer, consulting producer, supervising producer and story editor for "The Simpsons" — has been treating Twitter to just that.

Without further ado, here are some of the best "Simpsons" secrets and little-known facts Weinstein has shared about the making of the show.


Why Milhouse eats Vaseline on toast:


Smashing Pumpkins replaced Courtney Love:


The origins of Uncle Moe's motto:


Where 'I says to Mabel' comes from:


Avoiding censorship:


The world's most boring video game:

(And Lee Carvallo does not exist.)


An animation mishap that wasn't intentional:


Cut scenes where Homer roleplays as Poochie and Lenny gets scouted by the New York Yankees:


The inspiration for 'Sideshow Bob Roberts':


The background kids of Springfield:

(Click the tweet to see the whole thread on these lesser-known little guys.)


People thinking he and Bill Oakley had died:



