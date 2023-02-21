excellent
This 'Simpsons' Writer Is Sharing Secrets And Little-Known Facts About The Show
"The Simpsons" (AKA, the greatest animated show ever made) has been running since 1989 — but fans have never stopped seeking out, and relishing, the stories behind the cartoon's most ingenious characters, puzzling references and perfect one-liners. Luckily for us, Josh Weinstein — who was a writer, showrunner, executive producer, consulting producer, supervising producer and story editor for "The Simpsons" — has been treating Twitter to just that.
Without further ado, here are some of the best "Simpsons" secrets and little-known facts Weinstein has shared about the making of the show.
Why Milhouse eats Vaseline on toast:
This line is based on a kid I knew who got on schoolbus every morning with a piece of toast with Vaseline on it. And ate it. Apparently inventor of Vaseline recommended eating this in 1870s. Maybe he was just trying to move unsold Vaseline— Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) January 3, 2023
And now you know the rest of the story
Smashing Pumpkins replaced Courtney Love:
In the earliest stages of this episode, it was "Courtney Love"/"Homer like" but we got Smashing Pumpkins instead and the rest is now-it's-an-even-better-line history. — Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) January 25, 2022
The origins of Uncle Moe's motto:
This motto for Uncle Moe's was approved by us after like an hour of trying to come up with a better, funnier one and giving up and pulling a "Yeah, you know, it's good." — Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) February 5, 2023
Where 'I says to Mabel' comes from:
Story behind "I says to Mabel"— Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) February 19, 2023
Homer story in Chili ep was so full we had no room for kids B story
So when Homer asks them where Marge is, they have nothing going on. What they're doing that moment had to be 100% freestanding
Hence, Mabel
What's your fav random Simpsons line? pic.twitter.com/J5KDTG6YXj
And to be clear, because people have asked about this often, the Mabel line does not reference anything, it never appeared in a book or movie or anything. As far as I know, it is totally freestanding in the human timeline. — Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) February 19, 2023
Avoiding censorship:
Making it "Buttho- Surfers" is the only way the censor would let us have the band's name on Todd's shirt.— Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) January 29, 2022
(Though a clever animator may have gotten away with the "L" in the wide shot, see below)
The world's most boring video game:
(And Lee Carvallo does not exist.)
Lots of love for Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge. A rare Simpsons scene like Planet of Apes musical written in the room in like an hour.— Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) January 14, 2023
Come up w/a delightfully simple idea (world's most boring/crummy golf video game) and lines come tumbling like golf balls into a parking lot.
An animation mishap that wasn't intentional:
Fun Simpsons discussion— Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) January 2, 2023
People think we intentionally miscolored these shots as meta-joke about cruddy animation. We didn't. They're real mistakes
And a great example of seeing extra jokes/references we didn't intend
Got any more examples/questions if something IS a reference? pic.twitter.com/9mmHS1ieLw
Cut scenes where Homer roleplays as Poochie and Lenny gets scouted by the New York Yankees:
Hey, kids! (BIG KRUSTY LAUGH)— Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) February 10, 2023
It's the 26th anniversary of the Poochie episode! (BIG KRUSTY GROAN)
Here are 3 pages from David Cohen's hilarious outline we had to cut for time and also we thought Lenny probably shouldn't leave Springfield to play for the NY Yankees.
It begins…
The inspiration for 'Sideshow Bob Roberts':
I grew up in Washington, D.C., @thatbilloakley in Maryland, in the 70's and we were totally obsessed with Watergate. This ep was our chance to get it all out.— Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) October 9, 2022
Many shots were based on "All the President's Men" (Strongly recommend that movie if you've never seen it.)
Thread 1/5
October 9, 2022
We even asked the animators to match the freaking parking garage — Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) October 9, 2022
The background kids of Springfield:
(Click the tweet to see the whole thread on these lesser-known little guys.)
A 🧵about the lesser known kids in Springfield who've been around since Simpsons began— Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) January 19, 2023
We always liked her too but as far as I can tell, she's never had a name. At least in early Simpsons Design Guide circa 1990, she didn't (while others did)
See Bart's Class Seating Chart
1/2
People thinking he and Bill Oakley had died:
When these credits first aired, I believe we got a call from our high school alumni office verifying that we had not, in fact, died.— Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) October 31, 2022
Happy Halloween, everybody!